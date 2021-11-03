openbase logo
Readme


Markdownify
Markdownify

A minimal Markdown Editor desktop app built on top of Electron.

Gitter

Key FeaturesHow To UseDownloadCreditsRelatedLicense

screenshot

Key Features

  • LivePreview - Make changes, See changes
    • Instantly see what your Markdown documents look like in HTML as you create them.
  • Sync Scrolling
    • While you type, LivePreview will automatically scroll to the current location you're editing.
  • GitHub Flavored Markdown
  • Syntax highlighting
  • KaTeX Support
  • Dark/Light mode
  • Toolbar for basic Markdown formatting
  • Supports multiple cursors
  • Save the Markdown preview as PDF
  • Emoji support in preview 🎉
  • App will keep alive in tray for quick usage
  • Full screen mode
    • Write distraction free.
  • Cross platform
    • Windows, macOS and Linux ready.

How To Use

To clone and run this application, you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:

# Clone this repository
$ git clone https://github.com/amitmerchant1990/electron-markdownify

# Go into the repository
$ cd electron-markdownify

# Install dependencies
$ npm install

# Run the app
$ npm start

Note: If you're using Linux Bash for Windows, see this guide or use node from the command prompt.

Download

You can download the latest installable version of Markdownify for Windows, macOS and Linux.

Emailware

Markdownify is an emailware. Meaning, if you liked using this app or it has helped you in any way, I'd like you send me an email at bullredeyes@gmail.com about anything you'd want to say about this software. I'd really appreciate it!

Credits

This software uses the following open source packages:

markdownify-web - Web version of Markdownify

Support

Buy Me A Coffee

Or

You may also like...

  • Pomolectron - A pomodoro app
  • Correo - A menubar/taskbar Gmail App for Windows and macOS

License

MIT

amitmerchant.com  ·  GitHub @amitmerchant1990  ·  Twitter @amit_merchant

