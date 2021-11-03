Key Features • How To Use • Download • Credits • Related • License
To clone and run this application, you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:
# Clone this repository
$ git clone https://github.com/amitmerchant1990/electron-markdownify
# Go into the repository
$ cd electron-markdownify
# Install dependencies
$ npm install
# Run the app
$ npm start
Note: If you're using Linux Bash for Windows, see this guide or use
node from the command prompt.
You can download the latest installable version of Markdownify for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Markdownify is an emailware. Meaning, if you liked using this app or it has helped you in any way, I'd like you send me an email at bullredeyes@gmail.com about anything you'd want to say about this software. I'd really appreciate it!
This software uses the following open source packages:
MIT
