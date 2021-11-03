



Markdownify



A minimal Markdown Editor desktop app built on top of Electron.

Key Features

LivePreview - Make changes, See changes Instantly see what your Markdown documents look like in HTML as you create them.

Sync Scrolling While you type, LivePreview will automatically scroll to the current location you're editing.

GitHub Flavored Markdown

Syntax highlighting

KaTeX Support

Dark/Light mode

Toolbar for basic Markdown formatting

Supports multiple cursors

Save the Markdown preview as PDF

Emoji support in preview 🎉

App will keep alive in tray for quick usage

Full screen mode Write distraction free.

Cross platform Windows, macOS and Linux ready.



How To Use

To clone and run this application, you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:

$ git clone https://github.com/amitmerchant1990/electron-markdownify $ cd electron-markdownify $ npm install $ npm start

Note: If you're using Linux Bash for Windows, see this guide or use node from the command prompt.

Download

You can download the latest installable version of Markdownify for Windows, macOS and Linux.

Emailware

Markdownify is an emailware. Meaning, if you liked using this app or it has helped you in any way, I'd like you send me an email at bullredeyes@gmail.com about anything you'd want to say about this software. I'd really appreciate it!

Credits

This software uses the following open source packages:

License

MIT