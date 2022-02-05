openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
el

electron-log

by Alexey Prokhorov
4.4.1 (see all)

Just a simple logging module for your Electron application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123K

GitHub Stars

912

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

electron-log

Build Status NPM version Dependencies status

Just a simple logging module for your Electron or NW.js application. No dependencies. No complicated configuration. Just require and use. Also, it can be used without Electron in any node.js application.

By default, it writes logs to the following locations:

  • on Linux: ~/.config/{app name}/logs/{process type}.log
  • on macOS: ~/Library/Logs/{app name}/{process type}.log
  • on Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\{app name}\logs\{process type}.log

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install electron-log

Usage

const log = require('electron-log');

log.info('Hello, log');
log.warn('Some problem appears');

electron-log v2.x, v3.x

If you would like to upgrade to the latest version, read the migration guide and the changelog.

Log levels

electron-log supports the following log levels:

error, warn, info, verbose, debug, silly

nodeIntegration

If you've got an error like require is not defined in a renderer process, read the nodeIntegration section.

Transport

Transport is a simple function which does some work with log message. By default, two transports are active: console and file.

If you change some transport options, make sure you apply the changes both in main and renderer processes.

You can set transport options or use methods using:

log.transports.console.format = '{h}:{i}:{s} {text}';

log.transports.file.getFile();

Console transport

Just prints a log message to application console (main process) or to DevTools console (renderer process).

Options
  • format, default '%c{h}:{i}:{s}.{ms}%c › {text}' (main), '{h}:{i}:{s}.{ms} › {text}' (renderer)
  • level, default 'silly'
  • useStyles, use styles in the main process even if TTY isn't attached, default null

File transport

The file transport writes log messages to a file.

Options
  • format, default '[{y}-{m}-{d} {h}:{i}:{s}.{ms}] [{level}] {text}'
  • level, default 'silly'
  • resolvePath function sets the log path, for example
log.transports.file.resolvePath = () => path.join(APP_DATA, 'logs/main.log');

Read more about file transport.

IPC transport

When logging inside renderer process, it also shows log in application console and vice versa. This transport can impact on performance, so it's disabled by default for packaged application.

If you don't use electron-log in the main process but want to show renderer logs in the console, add require('electron-log') somewhere in the main code.

Options
  • level, default 'silly'

Remote transport

Sends a JSON POST request with LogMessage in the body to the specified url.

Options
  • level, default false
  • url, remote endpoint

Read more about remote transport.

Disable a transport

Just set level property to false, for example:

log.transports.file.level = false;
log.transports.console.level = false;

Override/add a custom transport

Transport is just a function (msg: LogMessage) => void, so you can easily override/add your own transport. More info.

Overriding console.log

Sometimes it's helpful to use electron-log instead of default console. It's pretty easy:

console.log = log.log;

If you would like to override other functions like error, warn and so on:

Object.assign(console, log.functions);

Colors

Colors can be used for both main and DevTools console.

log.info('%cRed text. %cGreen text', 'color: red', 'color: green')

Available colors:

  • unset (reset to default color)
  • black
  • red
  • green
  • yellow
  • blue
  • magenta
  • cyan
  • white

For DevTools console you can use other CSS properties.

Catch errors

electron-log can catch and log unhandled errors/rejected promises:

log.catchErrors(options?);

More info.

Hooks

In some situations, you may want to get more control over logging. Hook is a function which is called on each transport call.

(message: LogMessage, transport: Transport) => LogMessage

More info.

Multiple logger instances

You can create multiple logger instances with different settings:

const electronLog = require('electron-log');

const log = electronLog.create('anotherInstance');

Logging scopes

const log = require('electron-log');
const userLog = log.scope('user');

userLog.info('message with user scope');
// Prints 12:12:21.962 (user) › message with user scope

Web Worker

It's possible to use the module with Web Worker. However, ipc transport is not active, so log messages from worker are not displayed in the main app console.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Leo HuiNanjing, China1 Rating0 Reviews
Full-Stack Web Developer.
November 26, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial