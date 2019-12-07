A module to register/unregister a keyboard shortcut locally to a BrowserWindow instance, without using a Menu.
This is built to circumvent this Electron issue.
npm install --save electron-localshortcut
const electronLocalshortcut = require('electron-localshortcut');
const BrowserWindow = require('electron').BrowserWindow;
const win = new BrowserWindow();
win.loadUrl('https://github.com');
win.show();
electronLocalshortcut.register(win, 'Ctrl+A', () => {
console.log('You pressed ctrl & A');
});
electronLocalshortcut.register(win, 'Ctrl+B', () => {
console.log('You pressed ctrl & B');
});
electronLocalshortcut.register(win, ['Ctrl+R', 'F5'], () => {
console.log('You pressed ctrl & R or F5');
});
console.log(
electronLocalshortcut.isRegistered(win, 'Ctrl+A')
); // true
electronLocalshortcut.unregister(win, 'Ctrl+A');
electronLocalshortcut.unregisterAll(win);
If you omit the window argument of
isRegistered,
unregisterAll,
unregister and
register methods, the shortcut is registered as an app shortcut.
It is active when any window of the app is focused.
They differ from native global-shortcuts because they doesn't interfere with other apps running on the same machine.
If you register a shortcut for a window, this module unregister the shortcut when the window is hidden, unfocused or minimized, and automatically restore it when the window is restored and focused again.
If you register an app shortcut, this module unregister the shortcut when all windows of your app are hidden, unfocused or minimized, and automatically restore it when any window of your app is restored and focused again.
Disable all of the shortcuts registered on the BrowserWindow instance.
Registered shortcuts no more works on the
window instance, but the module
keep a reference on them. You can reactivate them later by calling
enableAll
method on the same window instance.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance
Returns Undefined
Enable all of the shortcuts registered on the BrowserWindow instance that
you had previously disabled calling
disableAll method.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance
Returns Undefined
Unregisters all of the shortcuts registered on any focused BrowserWindow instance. This method does not unregister any shortcut you registered on a particular window instance.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance
Returns Undefined
Registers the shortcut
acceleratoron the BrowserWindow instance.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance to register.
This argument could be omitted, in this case the function register
the shortcut on all app windows.
accelerator (String | Array<String>) the shortcut to register
callback Function This function is called when the shortcut is pressed
and the window is focused and not minimized.
Returns Undefined
Unregisters the shortcut of
accelerator registered on the BrowserWindow instance.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance to unregister.
This argument could be omitted, in this case the function unregister the shortcut
on all app windows. If you registered the shortcut on a particular window instance, it will do nothing.
accelerator (String | Array<String>) the shortcut to unregister
Returns Undefined
Returns
true or
false depending on whether the shortcut
accelerator
is registered on
window.
Parameters
win BrowserWindow BrowserWindow instance to check. This argument
could be omitted, in this case the function returns whether the shortcut
accelerator is registered on all app windows. If you registered the
shortcut on a particular window instance, it return false.
accelerator String the shortcut to check
Returns Boolean if the shortcut
accelerator is registered on
window.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Andrea Parodi