This functionality is now baked into Electron and the project is archived. I suggest using the new native API.
A module that offers to automatically move your Electron app to the Applications folder if opened from another location. Inspired by LetsMove for MacOS.
This module is designed to be used within Electron on macOS, it can be included in a cross platform Electron app and is a no-op on the Windows and Linux platforms.
npm install --save electron-lets-move
You should call the
moveToApplications method as soon as possible after the app
ready event in the main process. Ideally before the user has any chance to interact
with the application.
moveToApplications returns a promise that will resolve when the application is
in the correct location, the user asked not to move or an error occurred. You can
also provide an optional node-style callback as the only parameter.
const {app} = require('electron');
const {moveToApplications} = require('electron-lets-move');
app.on('ready', function() {
moveToApplications(function(err, moved) {
if (err) {
// log error, something went wrong whilst moving the app.
}
if (!moved) {
// the user asked not to move the app, it's up to the parent application
// to store this information and not hassle them again.
}
// do the rest of your application startup
});
});
import {app} from 'electron';
import {moveToApplications} from 'electron-lets-move';
app.on('ready', async () => {
try {
const moved = await moveToApplications();
if (!moved) {
// the user asked not to move the app, it's up to the parent application
// to store this information and not hassle them again.
}
} catch (err) {
// log error, something went wrong whilst moving the app.
}
// do the rest of your application startup
});
Electron LetsMove is released under the MIT license. It is simple and easy to understand and places almost no restrictions on what you can do with it. More Information