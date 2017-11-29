This functionality is now baked into Electron and the project is archived. I suggest using the new native API.

Electron LetsMove

A module that offers to automatically move your Electron app to the Applications folder if opened from another location. Inspired by LetsMove for MacOS.

Requirements

This module is designed to be used within Electron on macOS, it can be included in a cross platform Electron app and is a no-op on the Windows and Linux platforms.

Installation

npm install --save electron-lets-move

Usage

You should call the moveToApplications method as soon as possible after the app ready event in the main process. Ideally before the user has any chance to interact with the application.

moveToApplications returns a promise that will resolve when the application is in the correct location, the user asked not to move or an error occurred. You can also provide an optional node-style callback as the only parameter.

ES5

const {app} = require ( 'electron' ); const {moveToApplications} = require ( 'electron-lets-move' ); app.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { moveToApplications( function ( err, moved ) { if (err) { } if (!moved) { } }); });

ES6

import {app} from 'electron' ; import {moveToApplications} from 'electron-lets-move' ; app.on( 'ready' , async () => { try { const moved = await moveToApplications(); if (!moved) { } } catch (err) { } });

License

Electron LetsMove is released under the MIT license. It is simple and easy to understand and places almost no restrictions on what you can do with it. More Information