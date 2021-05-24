Easily write and read user settings in Electron apps
Electron lacks an easy way to persist and read user settings for your application.
electron-json-storage implements an API somewhat similar to localStorage to write and read JSON objects to/from the operating system application data directory, as defined by
app.getPath('userData').
Related modules:
Install
electron-json-storage by running:
$ npm install --save electron-json-storage
You can require this module from either the main or renderer process (with and without
remote).
When loaded in renderer processes, this module will try to make use of
electron.remote in order to fetch the
userData path.
Electron 10 now defaults
enableRemoteModule to
false,
which means that
electron-json-storage will be able to calculate a data path by default.
The solution is to manually call
storage.setDataPath() before reading or
writing any values or setting
enableRemoteModule to
true.
String |
Null
String
String |
Null
This function will return
null when running in the
renderer process without support for the
remote IPC
mechanism. You have to explicitly set a data path using
.setDataPath() in these cases.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Get the default data path
Returns:
String |
Null - default data path
Access: public
Example
const defaultDataPath = storage.getDefaultDataPath()
The default value will be used if the directory is undefined.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Set current data path
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|directory
String |
Undefined
|directory
Example
const os = require('os');
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.setDataPath(os.tmpdir());
String
Returns the current data path. It defaults to a directory called
"storage" inside Electron's
userData path.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Get current user data path
Returns:
String - the user data path
Access: public
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
const dataPath = storage.getDataPath();
console.log(dataPath);
If the key doesn't exist in the user data, an empty object is returned.
Also notice that the
.json extension is added automatically, but it's
ignored if you pass it yourself.
Passing an extension other than
.json will result in a file created
with both extensions. For example, the key
foo.data will result in a file
called
foo.data.json.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Read user data
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|key
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error, data)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.get('foobar', function(error, data) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data);
});
See
.get().
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Read user data (sync)
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|key
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
var data = storage.getSync('foobar');
console.log(data);
This function returns an object with the data of all the passed keys. If one of the keys doesn't exist, an empty object is returned for it.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Read many user data keys
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|keys
Array.<String>
|keys
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error, data)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.getMany([ 'foobar', 'barbaz' ], function(error, data) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data.foobar);
console.log(data.barbaz);
});
This function returns an empty object if there is no data to be read.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Read all user data
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error, data)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.getAll(function(error, data) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data);
});
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Write user data
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|key
|json
Object
|json object
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|[options.validate]
String
|validate writes by reading the data back
|[options.prettyPrinting]
boolean
|adds line breaks and spacing to the written data
|callback
function
|callback (error)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.set('foobar', { foo: 'bar' }, function(error) {
if (error) throw error;
});
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Check if a key exists
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|key
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error, hasKey)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.has('foobar', function(error, hasKey) {
if (error) throw error;
if (hasKey) {
console.log('There is data stored as `foobar`');
}
});
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Get the list of saved keys
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error, keys)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.keys(function(error, keys) {
if (error) throw error;
for (var key of keys) {
console.log('There is a key called: ' + key);
}
});
Notice this function does nothing, nor throws any error if the key doesn't exist.
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Remove a key
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|key
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.remove('foobar', function(error) {
if (error) throw error;
});
Kind: static method of
storage
Summary: Clear all stored data in the current user data path
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|options
|[options.dataPath]
String
|data path
|callback
function
|callback (error)
Example
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');
storage.clear(function(error) {
if (error) throw error;
});
If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and we'll be happy to help.
Run the test suite by doing:
$ npm test
Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:
$ npm run-script lint
The project is licensed under the MIT license.
Very useful as config API, I used it in many of my Projects. Very friendly for new users in JS, I think its performant too, because it's fetching the config out of a scheme.