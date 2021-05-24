Easily write and read user settings in Electron apps

Electron lacks an easy way to persist and read user settings for your application. electron-json-storage implements an API somewhat similar to localStorage to write and read JSON objects to/from the operating system application data directory, as defined by app.getPath('userData') .

Related modules:

Installation

Install electron-json-storage by running:

$ npm install --save electron-json-storage

You can require this module from either the main or renderer process (with and without remote ).

Running on Electron >10 renderer processes

When loaded in renderer processes, this module will try to make use of electron.remote in order to fetch the userData path.

Electron 10 now defaults enableRemoteModule to false, which means that electron-json-storage will be able to calculate a data path by default.

The solution is to manually call storage.setDataPath() before reading or writing any values or setting enableRemoteModule to true .

Documentation

storage.getDefaultDataPath() ⇒ String | Null

This function will return null when running in the renderer process without support for the remote IPC mechanism. You have to explicitly set a data path using .setDataPath() in these cases.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Get the default data path

Returns: String | Null - default data path

Access: public

Example

const defaultDataPath = storage.getDefaultDataPath()

The default value will be used if the directory is undefined.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Set current data path

Access: public

Param Type Description directory String | Undefined directory

Example

const os = require ( 'os' ); const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.setDataPath(os.tmpdir());

storage.getDataPath() ⇒ String

Returns the current data path. It defaults to a directory called "storage" inside Electron's userData path.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Get current user data path

Returns: String - the user data path

Access: public

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); const dataPath = storage.getDataPath(); console .log(dataPath);

If the key doesn't exist in the user data, an empty object is returned. Also notice that the .json extension is added automatically, but it's ignored if you pass it yourself.

Passing an extension other than .json will result in a file created with both extensions. For example, the key foo.data will result in a file called foo.data.json .

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Read user data

Access: public

Param Type Description key String key [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error, data)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.get( 'foobar' , function ( error, data ) { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); });

See .get() .

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Read user data (sync)

Access: public

Param Type Description key String key [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); var data = storage.getSync( 'foobar' ); console .log(data);

This function returns an object with the data of all the passed keys. If one of the keys doesn't exist, an empty object is returned for it.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Read many user data keys

Access: public

Param Type Description keys Array.<String> keys [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error, data)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.getMany([ 'foobar' , 'barbaz' ], function ( error, data ) { if (error) throw error; console .log(data.foobar); console .log(data.barbaz); });

This function returns an empty object if there is no data to be read.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Read all user data

Access: public

Param Type Description [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error, data)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.getAll( function ( error, data ) { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); });

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Write user data

Access: public

Param Type Description key String key json Object json object [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path [options.validate] String validate writes by reading the data back [options.prettyPrinting] boolean adds line breaks and spacing to the written data callback function callback (error)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.set( 'foobar' , { foo : 'bar' }, function ( error ) { if (error) throw error; });

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Check if a key exists

Access: public

Param Type Description key String key [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error, hasKey)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.has( 'foobar' , function ( error, hasKey ) { if (error) throw error; if (hasKey) { console .log( 'There is data stored as `foobar`' ); } });

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Get the list of saved keys

Access: public

Param Type Description [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error, keys)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.keys( function ( error, keys ) { if (error) throw error; for ( var key of keys) { console .log( 'There is a key called: ' + key); } });

Notice this function does nothing, nor throws any error if the key doesn't exist.

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Remove a key

Access: public

Param Type Description key String key [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.remove( 'foobar' , function ( error ) { if (error) throw error; });

Kind: static method of storage

Summary: Clear all stored data in the current user data path

Access: public

Param Type Description [options] Object options [options.dataPath] String data path callback function callback (error)

Example

const storage = require ( 'electron-json-storage' ); storage.clear( function ( error ) { if (error) throw error; });

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and we'll be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

$ npm test

Contribute

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:

$ npm run-script lint

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.