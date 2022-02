Check if Electron is running in development

Useful for enabling debug features only during development.

This package must be used from the Electron main process.

Install

$ npm install electron- is -dev

Requires Electron 3 or later.

Usage

const isDev = require ( 'electron-is-dev' ); if (isDev) { console .log( 'Running in development' ); } else { console .log( 'Running in production' ); }

You can force development mode by setting the ELECTRON_IS_DEV environment variable to 1 .

