An 'is' utility for Electron.

electron-is provides a set of isomorphic 'is' APIs, that you can use it both in main and renderer process.

See usage for more information.

Install

$ npm install electron- is

API

is.renderer()

Returns true if you are calling the function from the renderer process.

is.main()

Returns true if you are calling the function from the main process.

is.macOS() aliases is.osx()

Returns true if your app is running under Mac OS.

is.windows()

Returns true if your app is running under Windows OS.

is.linux()

Returns true if your app is running under Linux OS.

is.x86()

Returns true if you the architecture of the processor is ia32 .

is.x64()

Returns true if you the architecture of the processor is x64 .

is.production()

Returns true if you are running the app in a production environment.

is.dev()

Returns true if you are running the app in a dev environment.

is.sandbox() only macOS

Returns true if you are running the app in a sandbox environment under macOS.

is.mas()

Returns true if the app is running as a Mac App Store build.

is.windowsStore()

Returns true if the app is running as a Windows Store (appx) build.

is.all(args)

Returns true if all the 'is functions' passed as argument are true.

example: is.all(is.osx, is.x64)

is.none(args)

Returns true if all the 'is functions' passed as argument are false.

example: is.none(is.windows, is.x86, is.main)

is.one(args)

Returns true if one of the 'is functions' passed as argument is true.

example: is.one(is.osx, is.linux)

is.release(args)

Checks the if the given release is the same of the OS (*)

example: is.release('10.0.10586')

is.gtRelease(args)

Checks if the given release is greater than the current OS release (*)

example: is.gtRelease('10.9.5')

is.ltRelease(args)

Checks if the given release is less than the current OS release (*)

example: is.ltRelease('6.3')

The Mac versions are mapped as osx: darwin , you must pass the 9.x.y or 10.x.y OSX version as argument and not the darwin version.

If you are testing a Windows release you must pass the NT release, it can be x.y or x.y.build .

* Not implemented for Linux yet

Usage

In Main process:

import is from 'electron-is' const is = require ( 'electron-is' ) console .log(is.main())

In Renderer process:

< script > const is = require( 'electron-is' ) console.log( is .renderer()) </ script >

Acknowledgements

electron-is makes use of electron-is-dev package from @sindresorhus.

Contributing

If you feel you can help in any way, be it with examples, extra testing, or new features please open a pull request or open an issue.

The code follows the Standard code style.



License

MIT

The software is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non infringement. In no event shall the authors or copyright holders be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or the use or other dealings in the software.

Copyright © 2016 Tomas Della Vedova