Duplex stream that run over Electron's IPC mechanism.
This allows you to use any Node.js stream readable/writable and easily communicate between your main/renderer process.
Since your
renderer process is also responsible for UI/DOM, etc, you may not want to do any heavy
processing on the renderer process. You could leverage this module to have the renderer stream
data to the
main process for processing and then the
main module could stream results
back to the
renderer process for consumption.
npm i --save electron-ipc-stream
main.js:
var app = require('app')
var fs = require('fs')
var path = require('path')
var window = require('electron-window')
var IPCStream = require('electron-ipc-stream')
app.on('ready', function () {
var win = window.createWindow({ height: 600, with: 1000 })
var ipcs = new IPCStream('any-arbitrary-channel-name', win)
win.showUrl(path.resolve(__dirname, './index.html'), function () {
// window is visible, dom is ready in window
fs.createReadStream('/tmp/mainfile').pipe(ipcs)
})
})
rend.js:
var fs = require('fs')
var ipc = require('ipc')
var IPCStream = require('electron-ipc-stream')
var ipcs = new IPCStream('any-arbitrary-channel-name')
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
ipcs.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/rendfile')).on('finish', function () {
console.log('done')
})
})
main.js:
var app = require('app')
var fs = require('fs')
var path = require('path')
var window = require('electron-window')
var IPCStream = require('electron-ipc-stream')
var tmpfile = '/tmp/mainfile'
app.on('ready', function () {
var win = window.createWindow({ height: 600, with: 1000 })
var ipcs = new IPCStream('any-arbitrary-channel-name', win)
ipcs.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(tmpfile)).on('finish', function () {
console.log('done')
})
win.showUrl(path.resolve(__dirname, './index.html'), function () { })
})
rend.js:
var crypt = require('crypto') // notice this is 'crypt' and not 'crypto'
var fs = require('fs')
var ipc = require('ipc')
var IPCStream = require('electron-ipc-stream')
var ipcs = new IPCStream('any-arbitrary-channel-name')
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/rendfile', crypt.randomBytes(10000))
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
fs.createReadStream(tmpfile).pipe(ipcs)
})
Create a new IPCStream in the
main process.
Create a new IPCStream in the
renderer process.
You shouldn't have to mess with
objectMode. Under the hood,
objectMode is
true.
Buffers are serialized to JSON. This is because of the way that Electron handles buffers
in renderer. See: https://github.com/atom/electron/blob/master/docs/api/remote.md for
more detail. You also may need to adjust
highWaterMark.
It is completely safe to call
write on either end of the stream with objects.
source:
myStream.write({name: 'JP'})
dest:
// streams 1 (flowing):
myStream.on('data', function (data) {
console.dir(data) // => {name: 'JP'}
})
// streams 2/3 (pull, if you prefer):
myStream.on('readable', function () {
var data
while (null !=== (data = myStream.read())) {
console.dir(data) // => {name: 'JP'}
}
})
In the
./test folder, you'll see two examples. You can run these by
installing electron-prebuilt:
npm i -g electron-prebuilt
electron ./test/main-to-rend
electron ./test/rend-to-main
MIT Copyright JP Richardson