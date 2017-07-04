Mock Communication for Electron's IPC

An API mimicking Electron's ipcMain and ipcRenderer. Swap out electron calls in your code in tests to access both mock renderer and main process IPC communication calls.

Install

npm install electron-ipc-mock

Usage

const { ipcRenderer, ipcMain } = require ( 'electron-ipc-mock' )(); ipcMain.on( 'request' , function ( e, ...args ) { console .log(args[ 0 ]); e.sender.send( 'response' , 'world' ); }); ipcRenderer.on( 'response' , function ( e, ...args ) { console .log(args[ 0 ]); }); ipcRenderer.send( 'request' , 'hello' )

Testing

npm test

License

MIT License, Copyright (c) 2016 Jordan Santell