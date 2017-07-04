openbase logo
eim

electron-ipc-mock

by Jordan Santell
0.0.3 (see all)

Mock channels for Electron's IPC communication

Popularity

Downloads/wk

880

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

electron-ipc-mock

Build Status Build Status

Mock Communication for Electron's IPC

An API mimicking Electron's ipcMain and ipcRenderer. Swap out electron calls in your code in tests to access both mock renderer and main process IPC communication calls.

Install

npm install electron-ipc-mock

Usage

const { ipcRenderer, ipcMain } = require('electron-ipc-mock')();

ipcMain.on('request', function (e, ...args) {
  console.log(args[0]); // 'hello'
  e.sender.send('response', 'world');
});

ipcRenderer.on('response', function (e, ...args) {
  console.log(args[0]); // 'world'
});

ipcRenderer.send('request', 'hello')

Testing

npm test

License

MIT License, Copyright (c) 2016 Jordan Santell

