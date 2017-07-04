Mock Communication for Electron's IPC
An API mimicking Electron's ipcMain and ipcRenderer. Swap out electron calls in your code in tests to access both mock renderer and main process IPC communication calls.
npm install electron-ipc-mock
const { ipcRenderer, ipcMain } = require('electron-ipc-mock')();
ipcMain.on('request', function (e, ...args) {
console.log(args[0]); // 'hello'
e.sender.send('response', 'world');
});
ipcRenderer.on('response', function (e, ...args) {
console.log(args[0]); // 'world'
});
ipcRenderer.send('request', 'hello')
npm test
MIT License, Copyright (c) 2016 Jordan Santell