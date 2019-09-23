Create a flatpak for your Electron app. This is based off the electron-installer-debian tool. Add flatpak support to an electron app using electron-packager with minimal configuration.
This tool requires
flatpak and
flatpak-builder >= 0.8.2 to be installed on
your system. See http://flatpak.org/getting.html
Building an electron flatpak requires installing a "base" flatpak application with electron library dependencies. That base will be autoinstalled during an app build.
Actually running the apps will require the freedesktop runtime to be installed. If you already are running flatpak apps you may have the freedesktop runtime installed. The following example will install the freedesktop runtime for both i386 and x86_64.
flatpak --user remote-add --from gnome https://sdk.gnome.org/gnome.flatpakrepo
flatpak --user install gnome org.freedesktop.Platform/x86_64/1.4 org.freedesktop.Platform/i386/1.4
For use from command-line:
$ npm install -g electron-installer-flatpak
For use in npm scripts or programmatically:
$ npm install --save-dev electron-installer-flatpak
Say your Electron app lives in
path/to/app, and has a structure like this:
.
├── LICENSE
├── README.md
├── node_modules
│ ├── electron-packager
│ └── electron-prebuilt
├── package.json
├── resources
│ ├── Icon.png
│ ├── IconTemplate.png
│ └── IconTemplate@2x.png
└── src
├── index.js
├── main
│ └── index.js
└── renderer
├── index.html
└── index.js
You now run
electron-packager to build the app for flatpak:
$ electron-packager . app --platform linux --arch x64 --out dist/
And you end up with something like this in your
dist folder:
.
└── dist
└── app-linux-x64
├── LICENSE
├── LICENSES.chromium.html
├── content_shell.pak
├── app
├── icudtl.dat
├── libgcrypt.so.11
├── libnode.so
├── locales
├── natives_blob.bin
├── resources
├── snapshot_blob.bin
└── version
How do you turn that into a flatpak package that your users can install?
If you want to run
electron-installer-flatpak straight from the command-line, install the package globally:
$ npm install -g electron-installer-flatpak
And point it to your built app:
$ electron-installer-flatpak --src dist/app-linux-x64/ --dest dist/installers/ --arch x64
You'll end up with the package at
dist/installers/io.atom.electron.app_master_x64.flatpak.
If you want to run
electron-installer-flatpak through npm, install the package locally:
$ npm install --save-dev electron-installer-flatpak
Edit the
scripts section of your
package.json:
{
"name": "app",
"description": "An awesome app!",
"version": "0.0.1",
"scripts": {
"start": "electron .",
"build": "electron-packager . app --platform linux --arch x64 --out dist/",
"flatpak64": "electron-installer-flatpak --src dist/app-linux-x64/ --dest dist/installers/ --arch x64"
},
"devDependencies": {
"electron-installer-flatpak": "*",
"electron-packager": "*",
"electron-prebuilt": "*"
}
}
And run the script:
$ npm run flatpak64
You'll end up with the package at
dist/installer/io.atom.electron.app_master_x64.flatpak.
Install the package locally:
$ npm install --save-dev electron-installer-flatpak
And write something like this:
var installer = require('electron-installer-flatpak')
var options = {
src: 'dist/app-linux-x64/',
dest: 'dist/installers/',
arch: 'x64'
}
console.log('Creating package (this may take a while)')
installer(options, function (err) {
if (err) {
console.error(err, err.stack)
process.exit(1)
}
console.log('Successfully created package at ' + options.dest)
})
You'll end up with the package at
dist/installers/io.atom.electron.app_master_x64.flatpak.
Even though you can pass most of these options through the command-line interface, it may be easier to create a configuration file:
{
"dest": "dist/installers/",
"icon": "resources/Icon.png",
"categories": [
"Utility"
]
}
And pass that instead with the
config option:
$ electron-installer-flatpak --src dist/app-linux-x64/ --arch x64 --config config.json
Anyways, here's the full list of options:
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Path to the folder that contains your built Electron application.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Path to the folder that will contain your flatpak installer.
Type:
Function
Default:
function (dest, src) { return path.join(dest, src); }
Function that renames all files generated by the task just before putting them in your
dest folder.
Type:
String
Default: the inverted hostname of
package.homepage plus the santized
package.name, or
io.atom.electron
App ID of the flatpak, used in the
id field of a flatpak-builder manifest and the flatpak filename.
Type:
String
Default:
package.productName || package.name
Name of the application (e.g.
Atom), used in the
Name field of the
desktop specification.
Type:
String
Default:
package.genericName || package.productName || package.name
Generic name of the application (e.g.
Text Editor), used in the
GenericName field of the
desktop specification.
Type:
String
Default:
package.description
Short description of the application, used in the
Comment field of the
desktop specification.
Type:
String
Default:
master
Release branch of the flatpak, used in the
branch field of a flatpak-builder manifest and the flatpak filename, after the sanitized app ID.
Type:
String
Default:
io.atom.electron.BaseApp
Base app to use when building the flatpak, used in the
base field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Type:
String
Default:
master
Base app version, used in the
base-version field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Type:
String
Default:
https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/electron-flatpak.endlessm.com/electron-base-app-master.flatpakref
Url of a flatpakref to use to auto install the base application.
Type:
String
Default:
org.freedesktop.Platform
Runtime id, used in the
runtime field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Type:
String
Default:
1.4
Runtime version, used in the
runtime-version field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Type:
String
Default:
org.freedesktop.Sdk
Sdk id, used in the
sdk field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Machine architecture the package is targeted to. Suggested to use node style arches here ('ia32', 'x64'), which will be converted to flatpak style arches ('i386', 'x86_64') when calling into the actual flatpak commands. Directly using flatpak style arches is also supported.
Type:
Array[String]
Default:
[
// X Rendering
'--socket=x11', '--share=ipc',
// Open GL
'--device=dri',
// Audio output
'--socket=pulseaudio',
// Read/write home directory access
'--filesystem=home',
// Chromium uses a socket in tmp for its singleton check
'--filesystem=/tmp',
// Allow communication with network
'--share=network',
// System notifications with libnotify
'--talk-name=org.freedesktop.Notifications'
],
Arguments to use when call
flatpak build-finish, use in the
finish-args field of a flatpak-builder manifest.
Changing this can be used to customize permissions of the sandbox the flatpak will run in.
Type:
Array[Array[source, dest]]
Default:
[],
Files to copy directly into the app. Should be a list of [source, dest] tuples. Source should be a relative/absolute path to a file/directory to copy into the flatpak, and dest should be the path inside the app install prefix (e.g. /share/applications/)
Application assets and code will be fully handled by
electron-packager, but
this is a useful way to install things such as appstream metadata for an app,
or dbus configuration files.
Type:
Array[Array[target, location]]
Default:
[],
Symlinks to create in the app files. Should be a list of [target, location] symlink tuples. Target can be either a relative or absolute path inside the app install prefix, and location should be a absolute path inside the prefix to create the symlink at.
Type:
Array[Object]
Default:
[]
This option can be used to build extra software modules into the flatpak application sandbox. Most electron applications will not need this, but if you are using native node modules that require certain libraries on the system, this may be necessary. For example, to build libgit2 to use with nodegit, add the following to your modules list.
modules: [
{
name: 'libgit2',
cmake: true,
configOpts: [ '-DBUILD_SHARED_LIBS:BOOL=ON', '-DTHREADSAFE=ON' ],
sources: [{
type: 'git',
url: 'https://github.com/libgit2/libgit2.git',
branch: 'maint/v0.24'
}]
}
]
See the
modules field of a flatpak-builder manifest for more details.
Type:
String
Default:
package.name
Relative path to the executable that will act as binary for the application, used in the
Exec field of the
desktop specification.
The generated package will contain a symlink
/usr/bin/<%= options.name %> pointing to the path provided here.
For example, providing this configuration:
{
src: '...',
dest: '...',
name: 'foo',
bin: 'resources/cli/launcher.sh'
}
Will create a package with the following symlink:
usr/bin/foo@ -> ../lib/foo/resources/cli/launcher.sh
And a desktop specification with the following
Exec key:
Exec=foo %U
Type:
String or
Object[String:String]
Default:
undefined
Path to a single image that will act as icon for the application:
{
icon: 'resources/Icon.png'
}
Or multiple images with their corresponding resolutions:
{
icon: {
'48x48': 'resources/Icon48.png',
'64x64': 'resources/Icon64.png',
'128x128': 'resources/Icon128.png',
'256x256': 'resources/Icon256.png'
}
}
Type:
Array[String]
Default:
[]
Categories in which the application should be shown in a menu, used in the
Categories field of the
desktop specification.
For possible values check out the Desktop Menu Specification.
Type:
Array[String]
Default:
[]
MIME types the application is able to open, used in the
MimeType field of the
desktop specification.
git clone git://github.com/endlessm/electron-installer-flatpak.git
Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.