Create DMG installers for your electron apps using appdmg.
This module requires using macOS and Node 12 (LTS) or above.
For use in npm scripts:
npm i electron-installer-dmg --save-dev
For use from cli:
npm i electron-installer-dmg -g
Usage: electron-installer-dmg <path/to/.app> <appname>
Usage:
electron-installer-dmg ./FooBar-darwin-x64/FooBar.app FooBar
Options:
--out=<path> The directory to put the DMG into. [Default: `process.cwd()`].
--icon=<path> Path to the icon file that will be the app icon in the DMG window.
--icon-size=<px> How big to make the icon for the app in the DMG. [Default: `80`].
--background=<path> Path to a PNG image to use as the background of the DMG. [Size: 658 x 498]
--title=<string> The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted.
--debug Enable debug messages.
--overwrite Overwrite any existing DMG.
-h --help Show this screen.
--version Show version.
const createDMG = require('electron-installer-dmg');
async function buildDMG() {
await createDMG({
appPath: '/path/to/app.app',
name: 'MyApp'
});
}
opts
appPath - String - Required
The
.app directory generated by electron-packager.
name - String - Required
The application name.
title - String
The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted.
background - String
Path to the background for the DMG window. Background image should be of size 658 × 498.
icon - String
Path to the icon to use for the app in the DMG window.
overwrite - Boolean
Overwrite an existing DMG file if if already exists.
debug - Boolean
Enable debug message output.
out - String
The directory to put the DMG into. [Default:
process.cwd()].
iconSize - Number
How big to make the icon for the app in the DMG. [Default:
80].
contents - Array or Function that returns an Array of objects.
The content that will appear in the window when user opens the
.dmg file.
[Default: Array of two icons, application and application destination folder].
Array example:
[ { x: 448, y: 344, type: 'link', path: '/Applications'},
{ x: 192, y: 344, type: 'file', path: '/path/to/application.app'} ]
Function example (more flexible for getting useful options used in creating a DMG):
function (opts) {
return [ { x: 448, y: 344, type: 'link', path: '/Applications'},
{ x: 192, y: 344, type: 'file', path: opts.appPath} ];
}
format - String
Disk image format. [Default:
UDZO].
UDRW ➡️ read/write image
UDRO ➡️ read-only image
UDCO ➡️ ADC-compressed image
UDZO ➡️ zlib-compressed image
UDBZ ➡️ bzip2-compressed image
ULFO ➡️ lzfse-compressed image (macOS 10.11+ only)
additionalDMGOptions - Object
Additional options to pass through to
appdmg
You can use this to set additional features like
background-color and
code-sign. See the docs of the
appdmg module for all possible options.
Apache 2.0