Create DMG installers for your electron apps using appdmg.

Requirements

This module requires using macOS and Node 12 (LTS) or above.

Installation

For use in npm scripts:

npm i electron-installer-dmg --save-dev

For use from cli:

npm i electron-installer-dmg -g

Usage

Usage : electron-installer-dmg <path/to/.app> <appname> Create DMG installers for your electron apps. Usage: electron-installer-dmg ./FooBar-darwin-x64/FooBar.app FooBar Option s: --out= <path> The directory to put the DMG into. [Defaul t: `process.cwd()`]. --icon= <path> Path to the icon file that will be the app icon in the DMG window. --icon-size= <px> How big to make the icon for the app in the DMG. [Defaul t: ` 80 `]. --background= <path> Path to a PNG image to use as the background of the DMG. [Size: 658 x 498 ] --title= <string> The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted. -- debug Enable debug messages . --overwrite Overwrite any existing DMG. -h -- help Show this screen. -- version Show version .

API

const createDMG = require ( 'electron-installer-dmg' ); async function buildDMG ( ) { await createDMG({ appPath : '/path/to/app.app' , name : 'MyApp' }); }

opts

appPath - String - Required The .app directory generated by electron-packager.

name - String - Required The application name.

title - String The title of the produced DMG, which will be shown when mounted.

background - String Path to the background for the DMG window. Background image should be of size 658 × 498.

icon - String Path to the icon to use for the app in the DMG window.

overwrite - Boolean Overwrite an existing DMG file if if already exists.

debug - Boolean Enable debug message output.

out - String The directory to put the DMG into. [Default: process.cwd() ].

iconSize - Number How big to make the icon for the app in the DMG. [Default: 80 ].

contents - Array or Function that returns an Array of objects. The content that will appear in the window when user opens the .dmg file. [Default: Array of two icons, application and application destination folder]. Array example:

[ { x : 448 , y : 344 , type : 'link' , path : '/Applications' }, { x : 192 , y : 344 , type : 'file' , path : '/path/to/application.app' } ]

Function example (more flexible for getting useful options used in creating a DMG):

function ( opts ) { return [ { x : 448 , y : 344 , type : 'link' , path : '/Applications' }, { x : 192 , y : 344 , type : 'file' , path : opts.appPath} ]; }

format - String Disk image format. [Default: UDZO ].

Must be one of the following:

UDRW ➡️ read/write image

➡️ read/write image UDRO ➡️ read-only image

➡️ read-only image UDCO ➡️ ADC-compressed image

➡️ ADC-compressed image UDZO ➡️ zlib-compressed image

➡️ zlib-compressed image UDBZ ➡️ bzip2-compressed image

➡️ bzip2-compressed image ULFO ➡️ lzfse-compressed image (macOS 10.11+ only)

additionalDMGOptions - Object Additional options to pass through to appdmg

You can use this to set additional features like background-color and code-sign . See the docs of the appdmg module for all possible options.

License

Apache 2.0