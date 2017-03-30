openbase logo
eim

electron-input-menu

by Andrea Parodi
2.1.0 (see all)

Context menu for electron input elements.

Overview

26

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-input-menu

Context menu for electron input elements.

Installation

npm install --save electron-input-menu

Usage

This module expose a middleware for electron-contextmenu-middleware.

To use input context menu, you have to require this module and electron-contextmenu-middleware in renderer process and then mount this module as a middleware.

  const inputMenu = require('electron-input-menu');
  const context = require('electron-contextmenu-middleware');

  context.use(inputMenu);

  context.activate();

Keyboard shortcuts

electron-input-menu can also register shortcuts on DOM document object to handle copy, paste, cut, selectAll, undo and redo action. This is useful if your app doesn't provide an "Edit" menu that can handle this shortcuts.

To activate the shortcuts, call the registerShortcuts method in renderer process.

  const inputMenu = require('electron-input-menu');
  inputMenu.registerShortcuts();

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 parro-it

