Context menu for electron input elements.

Installation

npm install --save electron-input-menu

Usage

This module expose a middleware for electron-contextmenu-middleware.

To use input context menu, you have to require this module and electron-contextmenu-middleware in renderer process and then mount this module as a middleware.

const inputMenu = require ( 'electron-input-menu' ); const context = require ( 'electron-contextmenu-middleware' ); context.use(inputMenu); context.activate();

Keyboard shortcuts

electron-input-menu can also register shortcuts on DOM document object to handle copy, paste, cut, selectAll, undo and redo action. This is useful if your app doesn't provide an "Edit" menu that can handle this shortcuts.

To activate the shortcuts, call the registerShortcuts method in renderer process.

const inputMenu = require ( 'electron-input-menu' ); inputMenu.registerShortcuts();

Related projects

electron-contextmenu-middleware - Build electron context menus composing multiple middlewares functions.

debug-menu - Chrome-like "inspect element" context-menu.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 parro-it