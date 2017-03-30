Context menu for electron input elements.
npm install --save electron-input-menu
This module expose a middleware for electron-contextmenu-middleware.
To use input context menu, you have to require this module and
electron-contextmenu-middleware in
renderer process and then mount this module as a middleware.
const inputMenu = require('electron-input-menu');
const context = require('electron-contextmenu-middleware');
context.use(inputMenu);
context.activate();
electron-input-menu can also register shortcuts on DOM
document object to handle copy, paste, cut, selectAll, undo and redo action. This is useful if your app doesn't provide an "Edit" menu that can handle this shortcuts.
To activate the shortcuts, call the
registerShortcuts method in renderer process.
const inputMenu = require('electron-input-menu');
inputMenu.registerShortcuts();
electron-contextmenu-middleware - Build
electron context menus composing multiple middlewares functions.
debug-menu - Chrome-like "inspect element" context-menu.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 parro-it