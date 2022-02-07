A home for Electron's translated documentation.
Do you speak multiple languages? We need your help!
To get started translating, visit crowdin.com/project/electron and log in with your GitHub account.
The following languages are currently being translated:
If you're just here to translate content, see above. ☝️
If you're here to actually use this translated content for some purpose, read on! This project is published to npm as a module containing all the translated docs.
npm install electron-i18n
The
electron-i18n module has no dependencies and exports no functions. It is
simply a large JSON object containing all of Electron's API docs and tutorial
content, in every language.
Require the module in your code:
const i18n = require('electron-i18n')
i18n is an object with the following keys:
electronLatestStableTag is a string like
v1.7.8
docs - see #docs
locales - see #locales
website - see #website
date is a timestamp
i18n.docs is an object with locale strings as keys:
> Object.keys(i18n.docs)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']
Each locale object contains an object with doc HREFs as keys:
> Object.keys(i18n.docs['en-US'])
[
'/docs/tutorial/about',
'/docs/api/accelerator',
'/docs/tutorial/accessibility',
'/docs/api/app',
'...'
]
Each doc object contains metadata and an HTML version of itself, ready to be rendered:
> i18n.docs['en-US']['/docs/api/app']
{
locale: 'en-US',
slug: 'app',
category: 'api',
categoryFancy: 'API',
href: '/docs/api/app',
title: 'app',
description: '\nControl your application\'s event lifecycle.\n'
githubUrl: 'https://github.com/electron/electron/tree/master/docs/api/app.md',
crowdinFileId: '123',
isTutorial: false,
isApiDoc: true,
isDevTutorial: false,
isApiStructureDoc: false,
markdown: '...',
html: '...'
}
i18n.locales is an object with locale strings as keys:
> Object.keys(i18n.locales)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']
Each locale object contains language names, country info, and translation progress:
> i18n.locales['en-US']
{ locale: 'en-US',
languageCode: 'en',
languageName: 'English',
languageNativeName: 'English',
countryCode: 'US',
countryName: 'United States',
stats: {
translated_progress: 100,
approved_progress: 100
}
}
i18n.website contains localized versions of electron/electronjs.org/blob/master/data/locale.yml.
It is an object with locale strings as keys:
> Object.keys(i18n.locales)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']
> i18n.website['fr-FR']
{
tagline: 'Développez des applications desktop multi-plateformes avec JavaScript, HTML et CSS',
nav: '...'
}