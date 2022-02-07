A home for Electron's translated documentation.

Contributing

Do you speak multiple languages? We need your help!

To get started translating, visit crowdin.com/project/electron and log in with your GitHub account.

The following languages are currently being translated:

Installation

If you're just here to translate content, see above. ☝️

If you're here to actually use this translated content for some purpose, read on! This project is published to npm as a module containing all the translated docs.

npm install electron-i18n

Usage

The electron-i18n module has no dependencies and exports no functions. It is simply a large JSON object containing all of Electron's API docs and tutorial content, in every language.

Require the module in your code:

const i18n = require ( 'electron-i18n' )

i18n is an object with the following keys:

electronLatestStableTag is a string like v1.7.8

is a string like docs - see #docs

- see #docs locales - see #locales

- see #locales website - see #website

- see #website date is a timestamp

Docs

i18n.docs is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object .keys(i18n.docs) [ 'en-US' , 'fr-FR' , 'ja-JP' , 'zh-CN' , '...' ]

Each locale object contains an object with doc HREFs as keys:

> Object .keys(i18n.docs[ 'en-US' ]) [ '/docs/tutorial/about' , '/docs/api/accelerator' , '/docs/tutorial/accessibility' , '/docs/api/app' , '...' ]

Each doc object contains metadata and an HTML version of itself, ready to be rendered:

> i18n.docs[ 'en-US' ][ '/docs/api/app' ] { locale : 'en-US' , slug : 'app' , category : 'api' , categoryFancy : 'API' , href : '/docs/api/app' , title : 'app' , description : '

Control your application\'s event lifecycle.

' githubUrl : 'https://github.com/electron/electron/tree/master/docs/api/app.md' , crowdinFileId : '123' , isTutorial : false , isApiDoc : true , isDevTutorial : false , isApiStructureDoc : false , markdown : '...' , html : '...' }

Locales

i18n.locales is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object .keys(i18n.locales) [ 'en-US' , 'fr-FR' , 'ja-JP' , 'zh-CN' , '...' ]

Each locale object contains language names, country info, and translation progress:

> i18n.locales[ 'en-US' ] { locale : 'en-US' , languageCode : 'en' , languageName : 'English' , languageNativeName : 'English' , countryCode : 'US' , countryName : 'United States' , stats : { translated_progress : 100 , approved_progress : 100 } }

Website

i18n.website contains localized versions of electron/electronjs.org/blob/master/data/locale.yml.

It is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object .keys(i18n.locales) [ 'en-US' , 'fr-FR' , 'ja-JP' , 'zh-CN' , '...' ]

> i18n.website[ 'fr-FR' ] { tagline : 'Développez des applications desktop multi-plateformes avec JavaScript, HTML et CSS' , nav : '...' }

License

MIT