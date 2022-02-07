openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

electron-i18n

by electron
1.3136.0 (see all)

🌍 The home of Electron's translated documentation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

613

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

electron-i18n

Dependabot badge

A home for Electron's translated documentation.

🇨🇳 🇧🇷 🇪🇸 🇯🇵 🇷🇺 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 🇩🇪

Contributing

Do you speak multiple languages? We need your help!

To get started translating, visit crowdin.com/project/electron and log in with your GitHub account.

The following languages are currently being translated:

Installation

If you're just here to translate content, see above. ☝️

If you're here to actually use this translated content for some purpose, read on! This project is published to npm as a module containing all the translated docs.

npm install electron-i18n

Usage

The electron-i18n module has no dependencies and exports no functions. It is simply a large JSON object containing all of Electron's API docs and tutorial content, in every language.

Require the module in your code:

const i18n = require('electron-i18n')

i18n is an object with the following keys:

  • electronLatestStableTag is a string like v1.7.8
  • docs - see #docs
  • locales - see #locales
  • website - see #website
  • date is a timestamp

Docs

i18n.docs is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object.keys(i18n.docs)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']

Each locale object contains an object with doc HREFs as keys:

> Object.keys(i18n.docs['en-US'])
[
  '/docs/tutorial/about',
  '/docs/api/accelerator',
  '/docs/tutorial/accessibility',
  '/docs/api/app',
  '...'
]

Each doc object contains metadata and an HTML version of itself, ready to be rendered:

> i18n.docs['en-US']['/docs/api/app']
{
  locale: 'en-US',
  slug: 'app',
  category: 'api',
  categoryFancy: 'API',
  href: '/docs/api/app',
  title: 'app',
  description: '\nControl your application\'s event lifecycle.\n'
  githubUrl: 'https://github.com/electron/electron/tree/master/docs/api/app.md',
  crowdinFileId: '123',
  isTutorial: false,
  isApiDoc: true,
  isDevTutorial: false,
  isApiStructureDoc: false,
  markdown: '...',
  html: '...'
}

Locales

i18n.locales is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object.keys(i18n.locales)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']

Each locale object contains language names, country info, and translation progress:

> i18n.locales['en-US']
{ locale: 'en-US',
  languageCode: 'en',
  languageName: 'English',
  languageNativeName: 'English',
  countryCode: 'US',
  countryName: 'United States',
  stats: {
    translated_progress: 100,
    approved_progress: 100
  }
}

Website

i18n.website contains localized versions of electron/electronjs.org/blob/master/data/locale.yml.

It is an object with locale strings as keys:

> Object.keys(i18n.locales)
[ 'en-US', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'zh-CN', '...']

> i18n.website['fr-FR']
{
  tagline: 'Développez des applications desktop multi-plateformes avec JavaScript, HTML et CSS',
  nav: '...'
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Douglas MooreRochester, NY 1462110 Ratings0 Reviews
I'am a GCA, I'm a IT Manager.
January 12, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial