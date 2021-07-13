English | 简体中文
Find all matches for the text in electron app
$ npm install electron-find --save
# import module
import { remote, ipcRenderer } from 'electron'
import { FindInPage } from 'electron-find'
# create instance of FindInPage with default config
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents())
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# use preload option, the find interface will be loaded when create instance
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), {
preload: true
})
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# config parentElement of find interface, default is document.body
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), {
parentElement: document.querySelector('#id')
})
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# config duration of find interface moving, default is 300 (ms)
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), {
duration: 200
})
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# config offset relative to parentElement
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), {
offsetTop: 20,
offsetRight: 30
})
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# config UI of find interface
let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), {
boxBgColor: '#333',
boxShadowColor: '#000',
inputColor: '#aaa',
inputBgColor: '#222',
inputFocusColor: '#555',
textColor: '#aaa',
textHoverBgColor: '#555',
caseSelectedColor: '#555'
})
findInPage.openFindWindow()
# there is a simply demo for reference
npm install
npm run dev
# there is another example with webview
npm install
npm run dev:webview
|keys
|function
|Enter
|find next
|Shift + Enter
|find back
|Esc
|close
Besides, you can also register global shortcut to open the find window, just like the demo.
new FindInPage(webContents, [options])
webContents Object(required) - The webContents of renderer process
options Object(optional)
preload Boolean - Whether load the find interface when create instance. Default is
false.
parentElement Object - Specify parent dom of the find interface. Default is
document.body.
duration Number - Specify moving time when the find window open or close. Default is
300 (ms).
offsetTop Number - Specify offset relative to the top of parentElement. Default is
5.
offsetRight Number - Specify offset relative to the right of parentElement. Default is
5.
boxBgColor String - Specify background color of the find interface. Default is
"#ffffff".
boxShadowColor String - Specify shadow color of the find interface. Default is
"#909399".
inputColor String - Specify text color of the input form. Default is "#606266".
inputBgColor String - Specify background color of the input form. Default is
"#f0f0f0".
inputFocusColor String - Specify border color of the input form when focusing. Default is
"#c5ade0".
textColor String - Specify color of the text in find interface. Default is
"#606266".
textHoverBgColor String - Specify background color of text in find interface when hovering. Default is
"#eaeaea".
caseSelectedColor String - Specify border color of the matchCase button when selected. Default is
"#c5ade0".
Objects created with new FindInPage have the following instance methods:
findInPage.openFindWindow()
Open the find window when it is closed. Focus input form when the find window has opened.
findInPage.closeFindWindow()
Close the find window when it has opened.
findInPage.destroy()
Close the find window, and release memory.