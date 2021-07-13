English | 简体中文

Introduction

Find all matches for the text in electron app

Features

depend on the API of electron's findInPage

support user config UI of find interface

support case-sensitive

Auto find when user inputing is change

The find interface is separated from electron view

support electron version ^1.8.0, ^2.0.0, ^3.0.0, ^4.0.0

support platform of Windows, Linux, Mac

Demo

Default UI

Custom UI

Install

$ npm install electron-find

Usage

# import module import { remote, ipcRenderer } from 'electron' import { FindInPage } from 'electron-find' # create instance of FindInPage with default config let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents()) findInPage.openFindWindow() # use preload option , the find interface will be loaded when create instance let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), { preload: true }) findInPage.openFindWindow() # config parentElement of find interface, default is document .body let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), { parentElement: document.querySelector( '#id' ) }) findInPage.openFindWindow() # config duration of find interface moving, default is 300 (ms) let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), { duration: 200 }) findInPage.openFindWindow() # config offset relative to parentElement let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), { offsetTop: 20 , offsetRight: 30 }) findInPage.openFindWindow() # config UI of find interface let findInPage = new FindInPage(remote.getCurrentWebContents(), { boxBgColor: '#333' , boxShadowColor: '#000' , inputColor: '#aaa' , inputBgColor: '#222' , inputFocusColor: '#555' , textColor: '#aaa' , textHoverBgColor: '#555' , caseSelectedColor: '#555' }) findInPage.openFindWindow() # there is a simply demo for reference npm install npm run dev # there is another example with webview npm install npm run dev:webview

Shortcut

keys function Enter find next Shift + Enter find back Esc close

Besides, you can also register global shortcut to open the find window, just like the demo.

API

Class: FindInPage

new FindInPage(webContents, [options])