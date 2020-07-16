openbase logo
electron-extensions

by Eryk Rakowski
7.0.0-beta.3

Implementation of Chrome extension APIs for Electron

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-extensions

electron-extensions will allow you to use Chrome extensions APIs with Electron.

Installation

$ npm install electron-extensions

Usage

The library is really easy-to-use. All you have to do is to put the following code in your main process:

import { ExtensibleSession } from 'electron-extensions/main';
import { app } from 'electron';

const extensions = new ExtensibleSession();

(async () => {
  await app.whenReady();
  extensions.loadExtension('C:/.../abcdefghijklmnoprstuwxyz'); // Path to the extension to load
})();

Documentation

Class ExtensibleSession main

new ExtensibleSession(options: IOptions)

  • options object
    • partition string - By default null. It's used for injecting preloads to load content_scripts in all webContents within a given Electron session. Must be called in app ready event.
    • preloadPath string - Path to content preload script. The option can be useful for bundlers like webpack if you're using CopyWebpackPlugin.
    • blacklist string[] - List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting content_scripts to. For example [wexond://*/*].

It's only for the main process. It's used to load extensions and handle their events.

Instance methods

loadExtension(path: string)

Loads an extension from a given path.

addWindow(window: Electron.BrowserWindow)

Adds a BrowserWindow to send and observe UI related events such as

  • chrome.browserAction.onClicked

Instance properties

blacklist string[]

List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting content_scripts to. For example [wexond://*].

Events

set-badge-text

Emitted when chrome.browserAction.setBadgeText has been called in an extension.

Returns:

  • extensionId string
  • details chrome.browserAction.BadgeTextDetails

create-tab

Emitted when chrome.tabs.create has been called in an extension.

Example:
import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions';

extensionsRenderer.on('create-tab', (details, callback) => {
  const tab = createTab(details); // Some create tab method...
  callback(tab.id);
});

Returns:

  • details chrome.tabs.CreateProperties
  • callback (tabId: number) => void - Must be called with the created tab id as an argument. Also, the tabId must be the same as any attached webContents id

Object extensionsRenderer

Usage in renderer

import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions/renderer';

Instance methods

browserAction.onClicked(extensionId: string, tabId: number)

Emits chrome.browserAction.onClicked event in a given extension.

