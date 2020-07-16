electron-extensions will allow you to use Chrome extensions APIs with Electron.
$ npm install electron-extensions
The library is really easy-to-use. All you have to do is to put the following code in your main process:
import { ExtensibleSession } from 'electron-extensions/main';
import { app } from 'electron';
const extensions = new ExtensibleSession();
(async () => {
await app.whenReady();
extensions.loadExtension('C:/.../abcdefghijklmnoprstuwxyz'); // Path to the extension to load
})();
ExtensibleSession
main
new ExtensibleSession(options: IOptions)
options object
partition string - By default
null. It's used for injecting preloads to
load
content_scripts in all webContents within a given Electron
session. Must be called in
app
ready event.
preloadPath string - Path to content preload script. The option can be useful for bundlers like
webpack if you're using
CopyWebpackPlugin.
blacklist string[] - List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting
content_scripts to. For example
[wexond://*/*].
It's only for the main process. It's used to load extensions and handle their events.
loadExtension(path: string)
Loads an extension from a given path.
addWindow(window: Electron.BrowserWindow)
Adds a BrowserWindow to send and observe UI related events such as
chrome.browserAction.onClicked
blacklist string[]
List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting
content_scripts to. For example
[wexond://*].
set-badge-text
Emitted when
chrome.browserAction.setBadgeText has been called in an extension.
Returns:
extensionId string
details chrome.browserAction.BadgeTextDetails
create-tab
Emitted when
chrome.tabs.create has been called in an extension.
import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions';
extensionsRenderer.on('create-tab', (details, callback) => {
const tab = createTab(details); // Some create tab method...
callback(tab.id);
});
Returns:
details chrome.tabs.CreateProperties
callback (tabId: number) => void - Must be called with the created tab id as an argument. Also, the
tabId must be the same as any attached
webContents id
extensionsRenderer
renderer
import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions/renderer';
browserAction.onClicked(extensionId: string, tabId: number)
Emits
chrome.browserAction.onClicked event in a given extension.