electron-extensions will allow you to use Chrome extensions APIs with Electron.

Installation

$ npm install electron-extensions

Usage

The library is really easy-to-use. All you have to do is to put the following code in your main process:

import { ExtensibleSession } from 'electron-extensions/main' ; import { app } from 'electron' ; const extensions = new ExtensibleSession(); ( async ( ) => { await app.whenReady( ); extensions.loadExtension( 'C:/.../abcdefghijklmnoprstuwxyz' ); } ) () ;

Documentation

Class ExtensibleSession main

new ExtensibleSession(options: IOptions)

options object partition string - By default null . It's used for injecting preloads to load content_scripts in all webContents within a given Electron session . Must be called in app ready event. preloadPath string - Path to content preload script. The option can be useful for bundlers like webpack if you're using CopyWebpackPlugin . blacklist string[] - List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting content_scripts to. For example [wexond://*/*] .

object

It's only for the main process. It's used to load extensions and handle their events.

Instance methods

Loads an extension from a given path.

Adds a BrowserWindow to send and observe UI related events such as

chrome.browserAction.onClicked

Instance properties

blacklist string[]

List of URLs or glob patterns preventing from injecting content_scripts to. For example [wexond://*] .

Events

Emitted when chrome.browserAction.setBadgeText has been called in an extension.

Returns:

extensionId string

string details chrome.browserAction.BadgeTextDetails

Emitted when chrome.tabs.create has been called in an extension.

import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions' ; extensionsRenderer.on( 'create-tab' , ( details, callback ) => { const tab = createTab(details); callback(tab.id); });

Returns:

details chrome.tabs.CreateProperties

chrome.tabs.CreateProperties callback (tabId: number) => void - Must be called with the created tab id as an argument. Also, the tabId must be the same as any attached webContents id

Object extensionsRenderer

Usage in renderer

import { extensionsRenderer } from 'electron-extensions/renderer' ;

Instance methods