openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ee

electron-eval

by Matt Bell
0.9.10 (see all)

Run code inside a hidden Electron window

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-eval

npm version Build Status Dependency Status

Run code inside a hidden Electron window

electron-eval gives you a way to access a headless browser (Chromium) from Node.js. This can be useful for testing browser-specific code, or using web APIs that are in browsers but not yet in Node (such as WebRTC).

Running on Headless Machines

This module runs without any prior setup on non-headless machines.

To run on a headless Linux server, you'll need the xvfb package:

$ sudo apt-get install xvfb

To run in Travis CI, see the .travis.yml file for this repo as an example of how to install the necessary packages.

Usage

npm install electron-eval

var electronEval = require('electron-eval')

// create new electron instance
var daemon = electronEval()

daemon.eval('JSON.stringify(window.location.href)', function (err, res) {
  console.log(err, res)
  // prints 'null file:///Users/mappum/Projects/electron-eval/index.html'
})

// use es6 multiline strings for longer pieces of code
daemon.eval(`
  var i = 0
  i += 10
  i -= 2
  i
`, (err, res) => console.log(err, res))
// prints 'null 8'

// close the window when you are done with it
// note that this happens automatically after the node process ends
daemon.close()

Methods

var daemon = electronEval([opts])

Creates a new hidden Electron instance. This may be called many times to create many windows, but beware that Electron uses a lot of resources.

opts may be an object containing the following keys:

{
  headless: Boolean // default: false
  // whether or not we should run in headless mode (using Xvfb)
  xvfb: Object // default: {}
  // configures specific xvfb options (see: https://github.com/Rob--W/node-xvfb#usage)
  timeout: Number // default: 10000
  // how often to check if the parent node process is still
  // alive (in milliseconds). If the node process is killed,
  // Electron will close
}

daemon.eval(code, [opts], [callback])

Evaluates the code string in the Electron window, and calls callback(error, result). If callback is not provided and the eval causes an error, the daemon will emit an error event.

The opts object may contain:

{
  mainProcess: Boolean // default: false
  // if true, the code will be evaluated in the Electron main process, rather than the Electron window
}

Note that you may need to stringify the result value with JSON.stringify() so it will be sent properly across processes.

If daemon.eval() is called before the daemon has emitted its ready event, the code will be put in a queue and evaluated once the daemon is ready.

daemon.close()

Closes the Electron process and releases its resources.

Note that the Electron process will automatically terminate when the node process exits, so this may not be necessary.

window.send(event, message)

This method is implemented inside the Electron window, so it may be called from code evaluated by the daemon. It sends a message to the node process, which causes an event named event to be emitted on the daemon object.

This is useful when you need the browser window to send async messages to the node process.

Example:

daemon.on('test', function (arg) {
  console.log('got message: ' + arg)
})
daemon.eval('window.send("test", 123)')

// the node process will print "got message: 123"

Properties

daemon.child

A handle to the Electron daemon's process (of type child_process.ChildProcess).

Events

- ready

Emitted by daemon when the Electron window has been set up and is ready to eval code.

- error

Emitted by daemon when daemon.eval() evaluates code that throws an error, but no callback is provided.

Environment Variables

HEADLESS

Setting this variable to true also allows the module to go into headless mode.

electron-spawn

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial