Run code inside a hidden Electron window
electron-eval gives you a way to access a headless browser (Chromium) from Node.js. This can be useful for testing browser-specific code, or using web APIs that are in browsers but not yet in Node (such as WebRTC).
This module runs without any prior setup on non-headless machines.
To run on a headless Linux server, you'll need the
xvfb package:
$ sudo apt-get install xvfb
To run in Travis CI, see the .travis.yml file for this repo as an example of how to install the necessary packages.
npm install electron-eval
var electronEval = require('electron-eval')
// create new electron instance
var daemon = electronEval()
daemon.eval('JSON.stringify(window.location.href)', function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res)
// prints 'null file:///Users/mappum/Projects/electron-eval/index.html'
})
// use es6 multiline strings for longer pieces of code
daemon.eval(`
var i = 0
i += 10
i -= 2
i
`, (err, res) => console.log(err, res))
// prints 'null 8'
// close the window when you are done with it
// note that this happens automatically after the node process ends
daemon.close()
var daemon = electronEval([opts])
Creates a new hidden Electron instance. This may be called many times to create many windows, but beware that Electron uses a lot of resources.
opts may be an object containing the following keys:
{
headless: Boolean // default: false
// whether or not we should run in headless mode (using Xvfb)
xvfb: Object // default: {}
// configures specific xvfb options (see: https://github.com/Rob--W/node-xvfb#usage)
timeout: Number // default: 10000
// how often to check if the parent node process is still
// alive (in milliseconds). If the node process is killed,
// Electron will close
}
daemon.eval(code, [opts], [callback])
Evaluates the
code string in the Electron window, and calls
callback(error, result). If
callback is not provided and the eval causes an error, the daemon will emit an
error event.
The
opts object may contain:
{
mainProcess: Boolean // default: false
// if true, the code will be evaluated in the Electron main process, rather than the Electron window
}
Note that you may need to stringify the result value with
JSON.stringify() so it will be sent properly across processes.
If
daemon.eval() is called before the daemon has emitted its
ready event, the code will be put in a queue and evaluated once the daemon is ready.
daemon.close()
Closes the Electron process and releases its resources.
Note that the Electron process will automatically terminate when the node process exits, so this may not be necessary.
window.send(event, message)
This method is implemented inside the Electron window, so it may be called from code evaluated by the daemon. It sends a message to the node process, which causes an event named
event to be emitted on the
daemon object.
This is useful when you need the browser window to send async messages to the node process.
Example:
daemon.on('test', function (arg) {
console.log('got message: ' + arg)
})
daemon.eval('window.send("test", 123)')
// the node process will print "got message: 123"
daemon.child
A handle to the Electron daemon's process (of type child_process.ChildProcess).
ready
Emitted by
daemon when the Electron window has been set up and is ready to eval code.
error
Emitted by
daemon when
daemon.eval() evaluates code that throws an error, but no callback is provided.
HEADLESS
Setting this variable to true also allows the module to go into headless mode.