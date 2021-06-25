In Electron, right-clicking in text editors does… nothing.

This module enables the menu you'd expect, with optional spell-checker integration.

Installation

npm install electron-editor-context-menu

or

npm install electron-editor-context-menu --save

Usage

var remote = require ( 'electron' ).remote; var buildEditorContextMenu = remote.require( 'electron-editor-context-menu' ); window .addEventListener( 'contextmenu' , function ( e ) { if (!e.target.closest( 'textarea, input, [contenteditable="true"]' )) return ; var menu = buildEditorContextMenu(); setTimeout( function ( ) { menu.popup(remote.getCurrentWindow()); }, 30 ); });

Spell-checker integration

Show spelling suggestions by passing a selection object when building the menu:

var selection = { isMisspelled : true , spellingSuggestions : [ 'men' , 'mean' , 'menu' ] }; var menu = buildEditorContextMenu(selection);

Get these suggestions when your spell-check provider runs —Electron will poll it immediately before the 'contextmenu' event fires.

For a complete example using electron-spell-check-provider , see here.

Customizing the menu

You can add or remove items to the menu, or replace it entirely, by providing mainTemplate and/or suggestionsTemplate parameters when building the menu:

var menu = buildEditorContextMenu(selection, mainTemplate, suggestionsTemplate);

The mainTemplate parameter customizes the always-present menu items; the suggestionsTemplate parameter customizes the spelling suggestion items. Pass an array of items to replace the default items entirely; pass a function to add/remove/edit the default items. The function will be passed the default array of items as a parameter and should return an array of items.

Credits

Created by Jeff Wear.

Thanks to https://github.com/atom/electron/pull/942#issuecomment-171445954 for the initial sketch of this.

Copyright and License

Copyright 2016 Mixmax, Inc., licensed under the MIT License.

Release History