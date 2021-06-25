openbase logo
electron-editor-context-menu

by mixmaxhq
1.1.1 (see all)

Enable the native right-click menu in Electron.

Readme

In Electron, right-clicking in text editors does… nothing.

This module enables the menu you'd expect, with optional spell-checker integration.

menu

Installation

npm install electron-editor-context-menu

or

npm install electron-editor-context-menu --save

Usage

// In the renderer process:
var remote = require('electron').remote;
// `remote.require` since `Menu` is a main-process module.
var buildEditorContextMenu = remote.require('electron-editor-context-menu');

window.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(e) {
  // Only show the context menu in text editors.
  if (!e.target.closest('textarea, input, [contenteditable="true"]')) return;

  var menu = buildEditorContextMenu();

  // The 'contextmenu' event is emitted after 'selectionchange' has fired but possibly before the
  // visible selection has changed. Try to wait to show the menu until after that, otherwise the
  // visible selection will update after the menu dismisses and look weird.
  setTimeout(function() {
    menu.popup(remote.getCurrentWindow());
  }, 30);
});

Spell-checker integration

Show spelling suggestions by passing a selection object when building the menu:

var selection = {
  isMisspelled: true,
  spellingSuggestions: [
    'men',
    'mean',
    'menu'
  ]
};

var menu = buildEditorContextMenu(selection);

Get these suggestions when your spell-check provider runs —Electron will poll it immediately before the 'contextmenu' event fires.

For a complete example using electron-spell-check-provider, see here.

Customizing the menu

You can add or remove items to the menu, or replace it entirely, by providing mainTemplate and/or suggestionsTemplate parameters when building the menu:

var menu = buildEditorContextMenu(selection, mainTemplate, suggestionsTemplate);

The mainTemplate parameter customizes the always-present menu items; the suggestionsTemplate parameter customizes the spelling suggestion items. Pass an array of items to replace the default items entirely; pass a function to add/remove/edit the default items. The function will be passed the default array of items as a parameter and should return an array of items.

Credits

Created by Jeff Wear.

Thanks to https://github.com/atom/electron/pull/942#issuecomment-171445954 for the initial sketch of this.

Copyright 2016 Mixmax, Inc., licensed under the MIT License.

Release History

  • 1.1.1 Fix compatibility with electron-builder
  • 1.1.0 Add the ability to customize the main template and the suggestions template.
  • 1.0.0 Initial release.

