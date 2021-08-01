This is a fork of edge-js adapted to support Electron.
Compatible with
Usage is the same as edge or edge-js, replace
require('edge-js') with
require('electron-edge-js'):
npm install electron-edge-js
-var edge = require('edge-js');
+var edge = require('electron-edge-js');
var helloWorld = edge.func(function () {/*
async (input) => {
return ".NET Welcomes " + input.ToString();
}
*/});
You must install Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable (x86)
electron-edge-js?
Electron is built using specific version of Node.js. In order to use
edge in Electron project you would need to recompile it using the same Node.js version and Electron headers.
electron-edge-js comes precompiled with correct Node.js versions and headers.
Simple app that shows how to work with .NET Core using compiled C# libraries.
https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js-quick-start
edge-js and
electron-edge-js will fail to build on MacOS if Visual Studion for mac is installed.
VS installs Mono runtimes that
edge-js fails to access durring
nmp install.
Packaging example based on the app above.
https://github.com/zenb/electron-edge-js-quick-start
Related issues to use for troubleshooting:
https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js/issues/39
https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js/issues/74
https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js/issues/21
Underlying 'edge' component is written as synchronous C++ Node.js module and will cause Electron app to freeze when executing long running .NET code.
For workaround refer to this issue: https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js/issues/97
For full documentation please see see original edge-js repo.
Build.bat supports only Electron major versions.