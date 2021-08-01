.NET and Node.js in-process on Electron

This is a fork of edge-js adapted to support Electron.

Compatible with

Electron 2.x - Node.js v8.9.3.

Electron 3.x - Node.js v10.2.0.

Electron 4.0.4+ - Node.js v10.11.0.

Electron 5.x - Node.js v12.0.0.

Electron 6.x - Node.js v12.4.0.

Electron 7.x - Node.js v12.8.1

Electron 8.x - Node.js v12.13.0

Electron 9.x - Node.js v12.14.1

Electron 10.x - Node.js v12.16.3

Electron 11.x - Node.js v12.18.3

Electron 12.x - Node.js v14.16.0

Electron 13.x - Node.js v14.16.0

Usage is the same as edge or edge-js, replace require('edge-js') with require('electron-edge-js') :

npm install electron-edge-js

-var edge = require('edge-js'); +var edge = require('electron-edge-js'); var helloWorld = edge.func(function () {/* async (input) => { return ".NET Welcomes " + input.ToString(); } */});

Requirements (Windows)

You must install Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable (x86)

Why use electron-edge-js ?

Electron is built using specific version of Node.js. In order to use edge in Electron project you would need to recompile it using the same Node.js version and Electron headers.

electron-edge-js comes precompiled with correct Node.js versions and headers.

Quick start

Simple app that shows how to work with .NET Core using compiled C# libraries.

https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js-quick-start

MacOS

edge-js and electron-edge-js will fail to build on MacOS if Visual Studion for mac is installed. VS installs Mono runtimes that edge-js fails to access durring nmp install .

Packaging Electron application

Packaging example based on the app above.

https://github.com/zenb/electron-edge-js-quick-start

Async execution

Underlying 'edge' component is written as synchronous C++ Node.js module and will cause Electron app to freeze when executing long running .NET code.

For workaround refer to this issue: https://github.com/agracio/electron-edge-js/issues/97

Documentation

For full documentation please see see original edge-js repo.

Build

Build.bat supports only Electron major versions.