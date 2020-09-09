openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ed

electron-drag

by Mirza Kapetanovic
2.0.0 (see all)

Window dragging for electron applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-drag

Improved window dragging for Electron applications.

Frameless windows can be dragged using the -webkit-app-region css property, but this disables all regular dom events and user interactions with the affected element, which makes it hard to emulate a native-like title bar in the application, as it's not possible to capture double clicks for maximizing the window.

A workaround is to use a pure javascript solution, but dragging only works well when moving the mouse in less than normal speed, else the mouse pointer will move outside the window area and no events will be received by the dom.

This module uses osx-mouse or win-mouse modules for tracking the mouse position on the entire screen, and thereby enabling consistent window dragging, while the affected element is still able to receive dom events.

Build

The module needs to be built with the correct Electron headers. See the guide for using native Node modules with Electron for more information.

Versions of this library above version 2.0.0 require Electron which support Node.js version 9 and above.

Usage

npm install electron-drag

Require the module in an Electron web page.

var drag = require('electron-drag')

// Pass a query selector or a dom element to the function.
// Dragging the element will drag the whole window.
var clear = drag('#element')

// Call the returned function to make the element undraggable again.
clear()

The module only works on OS X and Windows, but doesn't fail when installed on a non-supported platform.

// Fallback to using -webkit-app-region property.
if (!drag.supported) {
    document.querySelector('#element').style['-webkit-app-region'] = 'drag'
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial