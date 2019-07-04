Manage downloadItems from Electron's BrowserWindows without user interaction, allowing single file download and bulk downloading asynchronously
$ npm install electron-download-manager
Register the listener (that will catch all DownloadItems)
const electron = require("electron");
const { app, BrowserWindow } = electron;
const DownloadManager = require("electron-download-manager");
DownloadManager.register();
app.on("ready", () => {
let mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
});
After registering you must wait until at least 1 window is created to call DownloadManager.download function
const electron = require("electron");
const { app, BrowserWindow } = electron;
const DownloadManager = require("electron-download-manager");
DownloadManager.register({
downloadFolder: app.getPath("downloads") + "/my-app"
});
app.on("ready", () => {
let mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
mainWindow.loadURL(`file://${__dirname}/app/index.html`);
//Single file download
DownloadManager.download({
url: "https://i.imgur.com/H124sSq.jpg"
}, function (error, info) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
return;
}
console.log("DONE: " + info.url);
});
});
This example downloads https://i.imgur.com/H124sSq.jpg file to user-downloads-folder/my-app/H124sSq.jpg
const electron = require("electron");
const {app, BrowserWindow} = electron;
const DownloadManager = require("electron-download-manager");
DownloadManager.register({downloadFolder: app.getPath("downloads") + "/my-app"});;
app.on("ready", () => {
let mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
mainWindow.loadURL(`file://${__dirname}/app/index.html`);
var links = [
"https://i.imgur.com/xineeuw.jpg",
"https://i.imgur.com/RguiWa6.jpg",
"https://i.imgur.com/JR4Z0aD.jpg",
"https://i.imgur.com/ccvEJO1.jpg",
"https://i.imgur.com/yqZoShd.jpg"
];
//Bulk file download
DownloadManager.bulkDownload({
urls: links,
path: "bulk-download"
}, function (error, finished, errors) {
if (error) {
console.log("finished: " + finished);
console.log("errors: " + errors);
return;
}
console.log("all finished");
});
});
This example downloads 5 files to user-downloads-folder/my-app/bulk-downloads
Once you've registered the listener on the Main process at any time you can call the download function through electron's
remote
require("electron").remote.require("electron-download-manager").download({
url: "https://i.imgur.com/H124sSq.jpg"
}, function (error, info) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
return;
}
console.log("DONE: " + info.url);
});
Type:
string
Default:
app.getPath("downloads")]
Set a folder where all downloadItems will be downloaded to. It will also be the parent folder for individual folders of each download. Explained below in Download function.
By default, this "root" folder will be user's OS downloads folder (read about this)
If the file already exists in the location it will check the file's size against the size on the server, if it is lower than the server it will attempt to resume downloading the file. This is good for downloading large files. E.G Downloading a 200MB file and only 100MB downloaded (app closed/crashed) it will resume the download from where it left off automatically.
If the file size on the disk is the same as the server it will not download and return a successful callback.
Type:
string
The url of the file to be downloaded
Type:
string
Default:
""
Set a folder where this downloadItems will be downloaded to. This folder is relative to downloadFolder location set in the register function. By default it will be downloaded to root of downloadFolder which would be user download's folder.
Type:
function
Emitted when an authenticating proxy is asking for user credentials.
DownloadManager.download({
url: "https://i.imgur.com/H124sSq.jpg",
onLogin: (authInfo, callback) => {
callback('username', 'password');
},
}, function (error, info) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
return;
}
console.log("DONE: " + info.url);
});
Please see Class ClientRequest's 'login' event for detail.
Type:
function
A function to be called whenever the file being downloaded progresses, this function will be constantly called with the updated value.
progress an object with various metrics for the downloading file
{
downloaded // downloaded amount in ['Bytes', 'KB', 'MB', 'GB', 'TB', 'PB', 'EB', 'ZB', 'YB']
downloadedBytes // same as previous only in bytes for calculation if required (eg. 4061073)
progress // float progress of downloaing file (0 to 100)
remaining // remaining amount of file download in ['Bytes', 'KB', 'MB', 'GB', 'TB', 'PB', 'EB', 'ZB', 'YB'] (eg. 28.36 MB)
remainingBytes // same as previous only in bytes for calculation if required (eg. 28360919)
speed // download speed (eg. 311.3 KB/sec)
speedBytes // same as previous only in bytes for calculation if required (eg. 311296)
total // file size in ['Bytes', 'KB', 'MB', 'GB', 'TB', 'PB', 'EB', 'ZB', 'YB'] (eg. 32.42 MB)
totalBytes // same as previous only in bytes for calculation if required (eg. 32421992)
}
item instance of DownloadItem class. Useful for pausing and cancelling among other things.
This feature currently exists only for single file downloads and hasn't been implemented (yet) for bulk processing.
Callback to be called when the download has reached a "done" state, which could mean two things either it was successful, or it failed.
if the download was successful the callback's error will be
null, otherwise it will contain the error message
url returns the url of the downloaded file
filePath location of where the file was saved
Type:
array
Array of
url strings of the files to be downloaded
Type:
string
Default:
""
Set a path to save all the bulk downloaded files. This folder is relative to downloadFolder location set in the register function. By default it will be downloaded to root of downloadFolder which would be user download's folder.
Type:
function
A function to be called whenever a file has been downloaded or whenever a download failed.
finishedCount integer. Represents the number of file successfully downloaded. example:
4
errorsCount integer. Represents the number of file that couldn't be downloaded. example:
5
itemUrl string. Represents the
url of the item.
This feature is really different as the
onProgressfeature for single files as it doesn't take the size in the calculation.
Callback to be executed when all downloadItems in this bulk process have been completed
error will be
null if everything was successful
finished is an array containing the
url of successfully downloaded items
failed is an array containing the
url of failed downloaded items (if any)
Feel free to open Issues to ask questions about using this module, PRs are very welcome and encouraged.
MIT © Daniel Nieto, loosely based on code from Sindre Sorhus