Download Electron release artifacts
import { download } from '@electron/get';
// NB: Use this syntax within an async function, Node does not have support for
// top-level await as of Node 12.
const zipFilePath = await download('4.0.4');
import { downloadArtifact } from '@electron/get';
const zipFilePath = await downloadArtifact({
version: '4.0.4',
platform: 'darwin',
artifactName: 'electron',
artifactSuffix: 'symbols',
arch: 'x64',
});
To specify another location to download Electron assets from, the following options are available:
mirrorOptions Object
mirror String (optional) - The base URL of the mirror to download from.
nightlyMirror String (optional) - The Electron nightly-specific mirror URL.
customDir String (optional) - The name of the directory to download from, often scoped by version number.
customFilename String (optional) - The name of the asset to download.
resolveAssetURL Function (optional) - A function allowing customization of the url used to download the asset.
Anatomy of a download URL, in terms of
mirrorOptions:
https://github.com/electron/electron/releases/download/v4.0.4/electron-v4.0.4-linux-x64.zip
| | | |
------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------
| |
mirror / nightlyMirror | | customFilename
------
||
customDir
Example:
import { download } from '@electron/get';
const zipFilePath = await download('4.0.4', {
mirrorOptions: {
mirror: 'https://mirror.example.com/electron/',
customDir: 'custom',
customFilename: 'unofficial-electron-linux.zip'
}
});
// Will download from https://mirror.example.com/electron/custom/unofficial-electron-linux.zip
const nightlyZipFilePath = await download('8.0.0-nightly.20190901', {
mirrorOptions: {
nightlyMirror: 'https://nightly.example.com/',
customDir: 'nightlies',
customFilename: 'nightly-linux.zip'
}
});
// Will download from https://nightly.example.com/nightlies/nightly-linux.zip
customDir can have the placeholder
{{ version }}, which will be replaced by the version
specified (without the leading
v). For example:
const zipFilePath = await download('4.0.4', {
mirrorOptions: {
mirror: 'https://mirror.example.com/electron/',
customDir: 'version-{{ version }}',
platform: 'linux',
arch: 'x64'
}
});
// Will download from https://mirror.example.com/electron/version-4.0.4/electron-v4.0.4-linux-x64.zip
Mirror options can also be specified via the following environment variables:
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_DIR - Specifies the custom directory to download from.
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_FILENAME - Specifies the custom file name to download.
ELECTRON_MIRROR - Specifies the URL of the server to download from if the version is not a nightly version.
ELECTRON_NIGHTLY_MIRROR - Specifies the URL of the server to download from if the version is a nightly version.
The version downloaded can be overriden by setting the
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION environment variable.
Setting this environment variable will override the version passed in to
download or
downloadArtifact.
This module downloads Electron to a known place on your system and caches it so that future requests for that asset can be returned instantly. The cache locations are:
$XDG_CACHE_HOME or
~/.cache/electron/
~/Library/Caches/electron/
%LOCALAPPDATA%/electron/Cache or
~/AppData/Local/electron/Cache/
By default, the module uses
got as the
downloader. As a result, you can use the same options
via
downloadOptions.
By default, a progress bar is shown when downloading an artifact for more than 30 seconds. To
disable, set the
ELECTRON_GET_NO_PROGRESS environment variable to any non-empty value, or set
quiet to
true in
downloadOptions. If you need to monitor progress yourself via the API, set
getProgressCallback in
downloadOptions, which has the same function signature as
got's
downloadProgress event callback.
Downstream packages should utilize the
initializeProxy function to add HTTP(S) proxy support. If
the environment variable
ELECTRON_GET_USE_PROXY is set, it is called automatically. A different
proxy module is used, depending on the version of Node in use, and as such, there are slightly
different ways to set the proxy environment variables. For Node 10 and above,
global-agent is used. Otherwise,
global-tunnel-ng is used. Refer to the
appropriate linked module to determine how to configure proxy support.