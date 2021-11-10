Simplified file downloads for your Electron app
BrowserWindow and
BrowserView.
$ npm install electron-dl
Requires Electron 7 or later.
This is probably what you want for your app.
const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const electronDl = require('electron-dl');
electronDl();
let win;
(async () => {
await app.whenReady();
win = new BrowserWindow();
})();
This can be useful if you need download functionality in a reusable module.
const {BrowserWindow, ipcMain} = require('electron');
const {download} = require('electron-dl');
ipcMain.on('download-button', async (event, {url}) => {
const win = BrowserWindow.getFocusedWindow();
console.log(await download(win, url));
});
It can only be used in the main process.
Type:
BrowserWindow | BrowserView
Window to register the behavior on. Alternatively, a
BrowserView can be passed.
Type:
string
URL to download.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show a
Save As… dialog instead of downloading immediately.
Note: Only use this option when strictly necessary. Downloading directly without a prompt is a much better user experience.
Type:
string\
Default: User's downloads directory
The directory to save the file in.
Must be an absolute path.
Type:
string\
Default:
downloadItem.getFilename()
Name of the saved file.
This option only makes sense for
electronDl.download().
Type:
string\
Default:
'Download Error'
Title of the error dialog. Can be customized for localization.
Note: Error dialog will not be shown in
electronDl.download(). Please handle error manually.
Type:
string\
Default:
'The download of {filename} was interrupted'
Message of the error dialog.
{filename} is replaced with the name of the actual file. Can be customized for localization.
Note: Error dialog will not be shown in
electronDl.download(). Please handle error manually.
Type:
Function
Optional callback that receives the download item.
You can use this for advanced handling such as canceling the item like
item.cancel().
Type:
Function
Optional callback that receives an object containing information about the progress of the current download item.
{
percent: 0.1,
transferredBytes: 100,
totalBytes: 1000
}
Type:
Function
Optional callback that receives an object containing information about the combined progress of all download items done within any registered window.
Each time a new download is started, the next callback will include it. The progress percentage could therefore become smaller again. This callback provides the same data that is used for the progress bar on the app icon.
{
percent: 0.1,
transferredBytes: 100,
totalBytes: 1000
}
Type:
Function
Optional callback that receives the download item for which the download has been cancelled.
Type:
Function
Optional callback that receives an object with information about an item that has been completed. It is called for each completed item.
{
filename: 'file.zip',
path: '/path/file.zip',
fileSize: 503320,
mimeType: 'application/zip',
url: 'https://example.com/file.zip'
}
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Reveal the downloaded file in the system file manager, and if possible, select the file.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Shows the file count badge on macOS/Linux dock icons when download is in progress.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Allow downloaded files to overwrite files with the same name in the directory they are saved to.
The default behavior is to append a number to the filename.
After making changes, run the automated tests:
$ npm test
And before submitting a pull request, run the manual tests to manually verify that everything works:
npm start