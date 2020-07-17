openbase logo
edm

electron-default-menu

by Carter Thaxton
1.0.2 (see all)

Default application menu for Electron apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-default-menu

A simple module that returns a default Electron menu template, similar to the one you'll get if you don't use Menu.setApplicationMenu() at all. You can modify the returned template before creating the application menu.

Based on the sample code supplied in the Electron menu documentation

Like the sample code, it checks the environment, and returns appropriate additional menus for Mac OS X, and sets the role for each menu accordingly.

Must be used from the Electron environment.

Install

Install using npm

npm install --save electron-default-menu

Install using yarn

yarn add electron-default-menu

Example usage:

import { Menu, app, dialog, shell } from 'electron';
import defaultMenu from 'electron-default-menu';

app.on('ready', () => {
  // Get default menu template
  const menu = defaultMenu(app, shell);

  // Add custom menu
  menu.splice(4, 0, {
    label: 'Custom',
    submenu: [
      {
        label: 'Do something',
        click: (item, focusedWindow) => {
          dialog.showMessageBox({message: 'Do something', buttons: ['OK'] });
        }
      }
    ]
  });

  // Set application menu
  Menu.setApplicationMenu(Menu.buildFromTemplate(menu));
});

