A simple module that returns a default Electron menu template, similar to the one you'll get if you don't use
Menu.setApplicationMenu() at all. You can modify the returned template before creating the application menu.
Based on the sample code supplied in the Electron menu documentation
Like the sample code, it checks the environment, and returns appropriate additional menus for Mac OS X, and sets the
role for each menu accordingly.
Must be used from the Electron environment.
Install using npm
npm install --save electron-default-menu
Install using yarn
yarn add electron-default-menu
import { Menu, app, dialog, shell } from 'electron';
import defaultMenu from 'electron-default-menu';
app.on('ready', () => {
// Get default menu template
const menu = defaultMenu(app, shell);
// Add custom menu
menu.splice(4, 0, {
label: 'Custom',
submenu: [
{
label: 'Do something',
click: (item, focusedWindow) => {
dialog.showMessageBox({message: 'Do something', buttons: ['OK'] });
}
}
]
});
// Set application menu
Menu.setApplicationMenu(Menu.buildFromTemplate(menu));
});