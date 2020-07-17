A simple module that returns a default Electron menu template, similar to the one you'll get if you don't use Menu.setApplicationMenu() at all. You can modify the returned template before creating the application menu.

Based on the sample code supplied in the Electron menu documentation

Like the sample code, it checks the environment, and returns appropriate additional menus for Mac OS X, and sets the role for each menu accordingly.

Must be used from the Electron environment.

Install

Install using npm

npm install --save electron-default-menu

Install using yarn

yarn add electron-default-menu

Example usage: