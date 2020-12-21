Adds useful debug features to your Electron app

Features

Toggle DevTools.

macOS: Cmd Alt I or F12

or Linux: Ctrl Shift I or F12

or Windows: Ctrl Shift I or F12

Reload

Force reload the window.

macOS: Cmd R or F5

or Linux: Ctrl R or F5

or Windows: Ctrl R or F5

Element Inspector

Open DevTools and focus the Element Inspector tool.

macOS: Cmd Shift C

Linux: Ctrl Shift C

Windows: Ctrl Shift C

Just install any of these extension and they'll be activated for you:

devtron - The official Electron DevTools extension You need to use preloadScriptPath if the BrowserWindow 's nodeIntegration is off.

electron-react-devtools - React DevTools extension for Electron

Install

$ npm install electron- debug

Requires Electron 5 or later.

Usage

const {app, BrowserWindow} = require ( 'electron' ); const debug = require ( 'electron-debug' ); debug(); let mainWindow; ( async ( ) => { await app.whenReady(); mainWindow = new BrowserWindow(); })();

API

Only runs when in development, unless overridden by the isEnabled option. So no need to guard it for production.

Install keyboard shortcuts and optionally activate DevTools on each created BrowserWindow .

options

Type: object

isEnabled

Type: boolean

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Show DevTools on each created BrowserWindow .

Type: string \ Default: 'previous' \ Values: 'undocked' 'right' 'bottom' 'previous' 'detach'

The dock state to open DevTools in.

Toggle DevTools for the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

Reload the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

Open DevTools for the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow \ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

preloadScriptPath

Type: string

The absolute path to a preload script to use in session#setPreloads() .

Use it to enable devtron even when nodeIntegration is turned off.

