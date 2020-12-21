Adds useful debug features to your Electron app
Toggle DevTools.
Force reload the window.
Open DevTools and focus the Element Inspector tool.
Just install any of these extension and they'll be activated for you:
preloadScriptPath if the
BrowserWindow's
nodeIntegration is off.
$ npm install electron-debug
Requires Electron 5 or later.
const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const debug = require('electron-debug');
debug();
let mainWindow;
(async () => {
await app.whenReady();
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
})();
Only runs when in development, unless overridden by the
isEnabled option. So no need to guard it for production.
Install keyboard shortcuts and optionally activate DevTools on each created
BrowserWindow.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show DevTools on each created
BrowserWindow.
Type:
string\
Default:
'previous'\
Values:
'undocked'
'right'
'bottom'
'previous'
'detach'
The dock state to open DevTools in.
Toggle DevTools for the specified
BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.
Type:
BrowserWindow\
Default: The focused
BrowserWindow
Reload the specified
BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.
Type:
BrowserWindow\
Default: The focused
BrowserWindow
Open DevTools for the specified
BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.
Type:
BrowserWindow\
Default: The focused
BrowserWindow
Type:
string
The absolute path to a preload script to use in
session#setPreloads().
Use it to enable
devtron even when
nodeIntegration is turned off.