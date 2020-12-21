openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ed

electron-debug

by Sindre Sorhus
3.2.0 (see all)

Adds useful debug features to your Electron app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.6K

GitHub Stars

695

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-debug

Adds useful debug features to your Electron app

Features

DevTools

Toggle DevTools.

  • macOS: Cmd Alt I or F12
  • Linux: Ctrl Shift I or F12
  • Windows: Ctrl Shift I or F12

Reload

Force reload the window.

  • macOS: Cmd R or F5
  • Linux: Ctrl R or F5
  • Windows: Ctrl R or F5

Element Inspector

Open DevTools and focus the Element Inspector tool.

  • macOS: Cmd Shift C
  • Linux: Ctrl Shift C
  • Windows: Ctrl Shift C

Activates DevTools extensions

Just install any of these extension and they'll be activated for you:

Install

$ npm install electron-debug

Requires Electron 5 or later.

Usage

const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const debug = require('electron-debug');

debug();

let mainWindow;
(async () => {
    await app.whenReady();
    mainWindow = new BrowserWindow();
})();

API

Only runs when in development, unless overridden by the isEnabled option. So no need to guard it for production.

electronDebug(options?)

Install keyboard shortcuts and optionally activate DevTools on each created BrowserWindow.

options

Type: object

isEnabled

Type: boolean

showDevTools

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Show DevTools on each created BrowserWindow.

devToolsMode

Type: string\ Default: 'previous'\ Values: 'undocked' 'right' 'bottom' 'previous' 'detach'

The dock state to open DevTools in.

devTools(window?)

Toggle DevTools for the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow\ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

refresh(window?)

Reload the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow\ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

openDevTools([window])

Open DevTools for the specified BrowserWindow instance or the focused one.

window

Type: BrowserWindow\ Default: The focused BrowserWindow

preloadScriptPath

Type: string

The absolute path to a preload script to use in session#setPreloads().

Use it to enable devtron even when nodeIntegration is turned off.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial