electron-db

by Alexius Academia
0.15.7 (see all)

Electron module that acts as database management and uses flat file database (json file) to store tables.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

133

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-db

Build Status NPM version NPM downloads

Flat file database solution for electron and other Nodejs apps.

electron-db is an npm library that let you simplify database creation and operation on a json file.

The json file is saved on the application folder or you can specify the location for the database to be created. From version 0.10.0, the user has the option to save the database table anywhere they chose.

The only difference with the default location is that, the user have to pass the string location as the second argument to any function to be used (this is optional if you want to control the database location).

The table format contained in the table_name.json should be in the form of

{
  "table_name": [
    {
      "field1": "Value of field 1",
      "field2": "Value of field 2",
      ...
    }
  ]
}

Important: The script that uses this library should be run with electron command first in order to create the directory on the user data folder (when not using a custom directory for the database). The name that will be used for the app directory will be what was indicated in the package.json as name. If this is not set, the name property will be used.

Installation

The preferred way of installation is to install it locally on the application.

npm install electron-db --save

Creating Table

Creates a json file [table-name].js inside the application userData folder.

In Windows, the application folder should be in C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\[application name]


const db = require('electron-db');
const { app, BrowserWindow } = require("electron");

db.createTable('customers', (succ, msg) => {
  // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
  console.log("Success: " + succ);
  console.log("Message: " + msg);
})

/*
    Output:
        Success: true
        Message: Success!

    Result file (customers.json):
    {
        "customers": []
    }
*/

Creating Table specifying the Location

The custom location, if desired, shall be passed as the second argument and the remaining arguments are the same (if any) on a specific function.

const path = require('path')

// This will save the database in the same directory as the application.
const location = path.join(__dirname, '')

db.createTable('customers', location, (succ, msg) => {
  // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
  if (succ) {
    console.log(msg)
  } else {
    console.log('An error has occured. ' + msg)
  }
})

Inserting Object/Data to Table

Insert an object into the list of row/data of the table.

To insert to a custom location, pass the custom location as the second argument as shown in the sample above. But do not forget to check if the database is valid.

let obj = new Object();

obj.name = "Alexius Academia";
obj.address = "Paco, Botolan, Zambales";

if (db.valid('customers')) {
  db.insertTableContent('customers', obj, (succ, msg) => {
    // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
    console.log("Success: " + succ);
    console.log("Message: " + msg);
  })
}

/*
    Output:
        Success: true
        Message: Object written successfully!

    Result file (customers.json):
    {
      "customers": [
        {
          "name": "Alexius Academia",
          "address": "Paco, Botolan, Zambales"
        }
      ]
    }

*/

For the database table at custom location

For the implementation of this new feature, always put the location string as second argument for all the functions. (The directory string must end with appropriate slashes, forward slash for unix and back slash with escape string for Windows) (e.g. Windows: 'C:\\databases\\', Unix: '/Users/<username>/Desktop/'). For good practice, use the path.join method to let the OS apply its directory separator automatically.

Get all rows

Get all the rows for a given table by using the callback function.


const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');

const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;

db.getAll('customers', (succ, data) => {
  // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
  // data - array of objects that represents the rows.
})

Get Row(s) from the table

Get row or rows that matched the given condition(s) in WHERE argument

const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');

const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;

db.getRows('customers', {
  address: "Paco, Botolan, Zambales",
  name: 'Alexius Academia'
}, (succ, result) => {
  // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
  console.log("Success: " + succ);
  console.log(result);
})

/*
    Output:
        Success: true
        [ { name: 'Alexius Academia',
    address: 'Paco, Botolan, Zambales',
    id: 1508419374272 } ]
*/

Update Row

Updates a specific row or rows from a table/json file using a WHERE clause.

const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');

const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;

let where = {
  "name": "Alexius Academia"
};

let set = {
  "address": "Paco, Botolan, Zambales"
}

db.updateRow('customers', where, set, (succ, msg) => {
  // succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
  console.log("Success: " + succ);
  console.log("Message: " + msg);
});

Search Records

Search a specific record with a given key/field of the table. This method can search part of a string from a value.

In this example, I have a table named 'customers', each row has a 'name' property. We are now trying to search for a name in the rows that has the substring 'oh' in it.

const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');

const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;

let term = "oh";

db.search('customers', 'name', term, (succ, data) => {
  if (succ) {
    console.log(data);
  }
});

// Output
/*
[ { name: 'John John Academia',
    address: 'Paco, Botolan, Zambales',
    id: 1508419430491 } ]
*/

Delete Records

Delete a specific record with a given key-value pair from the table.


const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');

db.deleteRow('customers', {'id': 1508419374272}, (succ, msg) => {
  console.log(msg);
});

Get data for specific field

Get all the field given in a specific key. This will return all values on each row that has the key given in the parameter.

const key = 'name'

db.getField(dbName, dbLocation, key, (succ, data) => {
    if (succ) {
      console.log(data)
    }
})

Clear all Records

Clear all the records in the specified table.

// Delete all the data
db.clearTable(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, msg) => {
    if (succ) {
        console.log(msg)

        // Show the content now
        db.getAll(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, data) => {
            if (succ) {
                console.log(data);
            }
        });
    }
})

Count Records

Count the number of rows for a given table.

db.count(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, data) => {
    if (succ) {
        console.log(data)
    } else {
        console.log('An error has occured.')
        console.log(data)
    }
})

For contributions, please see the CONTRIBUTE.md file. Thank you.

