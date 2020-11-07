Flat file database solution for electron and other Nodejs apps.
electron-db is an npm library that let you simplify database creation and operation on a json file.
The json file is saved on the application folder or you can specify the location for the database to be created. From version 0.10.0, the user has the option to save the database table anywhere they chose.
The only difference with the default location is that, the user have to pass the string location as the second argument to any function to be used (this is optional if you want to control the database location).
The table format contained in the
table_name.json should be in the form of
{
"table_name": [
{
"field1": "Value of field 1",
"field2": "Value of field 2",
...
}
]
}
Important: The script that uses this library should be run with electron command first in order to create the directory on the user data folder (when not using a custom directory for the database). The name that will be used for the app directory will be what was indicated in the
package.json as name. If this is not set, the name property will be used.
The preferred way of installation is to install it locally on the application.
npm install electron-db --save
Creates a json file
[table-name].js inside the application
userData folder.
In Windows, the application folder should be in
C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\[application name]
const db = require('electron-db');
const { app, BrowserWindow } = require("electron");
db.createTable('customers', (succ, msg) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
console.log("Success: " + succ);
console.log("Message: " + msg);
})
/*
Output:
Success: true
Message: Success!
Result file (customers.json):
{
"customers": []
}
*/
The custom location, if desired, shall be passed as the second argument and the remaining arguments are the same (if any) on a specific function.
const path = require('path')
// This will save the database in the same directory as the application.
const location = path.join(__dirname, '')
db.createTable('customers', location, (succ, msg) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
if (succ) {
console.log(msg)
} else {
console.log('An error has occured. ' + msg)
}
})
Insert an object into the list of row/data of the table.
To insert to a custom location, pass the custom location as the second argument as shown in the sample above. But do not forget to check if the database is valid.
let obj = new Object();
obj.name = "Alexius Academia";
obj.address = "Paco, Botolan, Zambales";
if (db.valid('customers')) {
db.insertTableContent('customers', obj, (succ, msg) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
console.log("Success: " + succ);
console.log("Message: " + msg);
})
}
/*
Output:
Success: true
Message: Object written successfully!
Result file (customers.json):
{
"customers": [
{
"name": "Alexius Academia",
"address": "Paco, Botolan, Zambales"
}
]
}
*/
For the implementation of this new feature, always put the location string as second argument for all the functions. (The directory string must end with appropriate slashes, forward slash for unix and back slash with escape string for Windows) (e.g. Windows:
'C:\\databases\\', Unix:
'/Users/<username>/Desktop/'). For good practice, use the
path.join method to let the OS apply its directory separator automatically.
Get all the rows for a given table by using the callback function.
const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');
const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;
db.getAll('customers', (succ, data) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
// data - array of objects that represents the rows.
})
Get row or rows that matched the given condition(s) in WHERE argument
const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');
const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;
db.getRows('customers', {
address: "Paco, Botolan, Zambales",
name: 'Alexius Academia'
}, (succ, result) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
console.log("Success: " + succ);
console.log(result);
})
/*
Output:
Success: true
[ { name: 'Alexius Academia',
address: 'Paco, Botolan, Zambales',
id: 1508419374272 } ]
*/
Updates a specific row or rows from a table/json file using a WHERE clause.
const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');
const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;
let where = {
"name": "Alexius Academia"
};
let set = {
"address": "Paco, Botolan, Zambales"
}
db.updateRow('customers', where, set, (succ, msg) => {
// succ - boolean, tells if the call is successful
console.log("Success: " + succ);
console.log("Message: " + msg);
});
Search a specific record with a given key/field of the table. This method can search part of a string from a value.
In this example, I have a table named 'customers', each row has a 'name' property. We are now trying to search for a name in the rows that has the substring 'oh' in it.
const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');
const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app;
let term = "oh";
db.search('customers', 'name', term, (succ, data) => {
if (succ) {
console.log(data);
}
});
// Output
/*
[ { name: 'John John Academia',
address: 'Paco, Botolan, Zambales',
id: 1508419430491 } ]
*/
Delete a specific record with a given key-value pair from the table.
const db = require('electron-db');
const electron = require('electron');
db.deleteRow('customers', {'id': 1508419374272}, (succ, msg) => {
console.log(msg);
});
Get all the field given in a specific key. This will return all values on each row that has the key given in the parameter.
const key = 'name'
db.getField(dbName, dbLocation, key, (succ, data) => {
if (succ) {
console.log(data)
}
})
Clear all the records in the specified table.
// Delete all the data
db.clearTable(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, msg) => {
if (succ) {
console.log(msg)
// Show the content now
db.getAll(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, data) => {
if (succ) {
console.log(data);
}
});
}
})
Count the number of rows for a given table.
db.count(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, data) => {
if (succ) {
console.log(data)
} else {
console.log('An error has occured.')
console.log(data)
}
})
For contributions, please see the
CONTRIBUTE.md file. Thank you.