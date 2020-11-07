Flat file database solution for electron and other Nodejs apps.

electron-db is an npm library that let you simplify database creation and operation on a json file.

The json file is saved on the application folder or you can specify the location for the database to be created. From version 0.10.0, the user has the option to save the database table anywhere they chose.

The only difference with the default location is that, the user have to pass the string location as the second argument to any function to be used (this is optional if you want to control the database location).

The table format contained in the table_name.json should be in the form of

{ "table_name" : [ { "field1" : "Value of field 1" , "field2" : "Value of field 2" , ... } ] }

Important: The script that uses this library should be run with electron command first in order to create the directory on the user data folder (when not using a custom directory for the database). The name that will be used for the app directory will be what was indicated in the package.json as name. If this is not set, the name property will be used.

Installation

The preferred way of installation is to install it locally on the application.

npm install electron-db --save

Creating Table

Creates a json file [table-name].js inside the application userData folder.

In Windows, the application folder should be in C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\[application name]

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const { app, BrowserWindow } = require ( "electron" ); db.createTable( 'customers' , (succ, msg) => { console .log( "Success: " + succ); console .log( "Message: " + msg); })

Creating Table specifying the Location

The custom location, if desired, shall be passed as the second argument and the remaining arguments are the same (if any) on a specific function.

const path = require ( 'path' ) const location = path.join(__dirname, '' ) db.createTable( 'customers' , location, (succ, msg) => { if (succ) { console .log(msg) } else { console .log( 'An error has occured. ' + msg) } })

Inserting Object/Data to Table

Insert an object into the list of row/data of the table.

To insert to a custom location, pass the custom location as the second argument as shown in the sample above. But do not forget to check if the database is valid.

let obj = new Object (); obj.name = "Alexius Academia" ; obj.address = "Paco, Botolan, Zambales" ; if (db.valid( 'customers' )) { db.insertTableContent( 'customers' , obj, (succ, msg) => { console .log( "Success: " + succ); console .log( "Message: " + msg); }) }

For the database table at custom location

For the implementation of this new feature, always put the location string as second argument for all the functions. (The directory string must end with appropriate slashes, forward slash for unix and back slash with escape string for Windows) (e.g. Windows: 'C:\\databases\\' , Unix: '/Users/<username>/Desktop/' ). For good practice, use the path.join method to let the OS apply its directory separator automatically.

Get all rows

Get all the rows for a given table by using the callback function.

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const electron = require ( 'electron' ); const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app; db.getAll( 'customers' , (succ, data) => { })

Get Row(s) from the table

Get row or rows that matched the given condition(s) in WHERE argument

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const electron = require ( 'electron' ); const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app; db.getRows( 'customers' , { address : "Paco, Botolan, Zambales" , name : 'Alexius Academia' }, (succ, result) => { console .log( "Success: " + succ); console .log(result); })

Updates a specific row or rows from a table/json file using a WHERE clause.

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const electron = require ( 'electron' ); const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app; let where = { "name" : "Alexius Academia" }; let set = { "address" : "Paco, Botolan, Zambales" } db.updateRow( 'customers' , where, set , (succ, msg) => { console .log( "Success: " + succ); console .log( "Message: " + msg); });

Search Records

Search a specific record with a given key/field of the table. This method can search part of a string from a value.

In this example, I have a table named 'customers', each row has a 'name' property. We are now trying to search for a name in the rows that has the substring 'oh' in it.

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const electron = require ( 'electron' ); const app = electron.app || electron.remote.app; let term = "oh" ; db.search( 'customers' , 'name' , term, (succ, data) => { if (succ) { console .log(data); } });

Delete Records

Delete a specific record with a given key-value pair from the table.

const db = require ( 'electron-db' ); const electron = require ( 'electron' ); db.deleteRow( 'customers' , { 'id' : 1508419374272 }, (succ, msg) => { console .log(msg); });

Get data for specific field

Get all the field given in a specific key. This will return all values on each row that has the key given in the parameter.

const key = 'name' db.getField(dbName, dbLocation, key, (succ, data) => { if (succ) { console .log(data) } })

Clear all Records

Clear all the records in the specified table.

db.clearTable(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, msg) => { if (succ) { console .log(msg) db.getAll(dbName, dbLocation, (succ, data) => { if (succ) { console .log(data); } }); } })

Count Records

Count the number of rows for a given table.

db.count(dbName, dbLocation, ( succ, data ) => { if (succ) { console .log(data) } else { console .log( 'An error has occured.' ) console .log(data) } })