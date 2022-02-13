Context menu for your Electron app
Electron doesn't have a built-in context menu. You're supposed to handle that yourself. But it's both tedious and hard to get right. This module gives you a nice extensible context menu with spellchecking and items like
Cut/
Copy/
Paste for text,
Save Image for images, and
Copy Link for links. It also adds an
Inspect Element menu item when in development to quickly view items in the inspector like in Chrome.
This package can only be used in the main process.
$ npm install electron-context-menu
Requires Electron 10 or later.
const {app, BrowserWindow} = require('electron');
const contextMenu = require('electron-context-menu');
contextMenu({
prepend: (defaultActions, parameters, browserWindow) => [
{
label: 'Rainbow',
// Only show it when right-clicking images
visible: parameters.mediaType === 'image'
},
{
label: 'Search Google for “{selection}”',
// Only show it when right-clicking text
visible: parameters.selectionText.trim().length > 0,
click: () => {
shell.openExternal(`https://google.com/search?q=${encodeURIComponent(parameters.selectionText)}`);
}
}
]
});
let mainWindow;
(async () => {
await app.whenReady();
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({
webPreferences: {
spellcheck: true
}
});
})();
The return value of
contextMenu() is a function that disposes of the created event listeners:
const dispose = contextMenu();
dispose();
Creates a context menu and returns a dispose function.
Type:
object
Type:
BrowserWindow | BrowserView | WebViewTag | WebContents
Window or WebView to add the context menu to.
When not specified, the context menu will be added to all existing and new windows.
Type:
Function
Should return an array of MenuItem's to be prepended to the context menu.
The first argument is an array of default actions that can be used. The second argument is this
parameters object. The third argument is the BrowserWindow the context menu was requested for. The fourth argument is the context menu event.
MenuItem labels may contain the placeholder
{selection} which will be replaced by the currently selected text as described in
options.labels.
Type:
Function
Should return an array of MenuItem's to be appended to the context menu.
The first argument is an array of default actions that can be used. The second argument is this
parameters object. The third argument is the BrowserWindow the context menu was requested for. The fourth argument is the context menu event.
MenuItem labels may contain the placeholder
{selection} which will be replaced by the currently selected text as described in
options.labels.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show the
Look Up {selection} menu item when right-clicking text on macOS.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show the
Search with Google menu item when right-clicking text on macOS.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show the
Copy Image menu item when right-clicking on an image.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the
Copy Image Address menu item when right-clicking on an image.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the
Save Image menu item when right-clicking on an image.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the
Save Image As… menu item when right-clicking on an image.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the
Save Link As… menu item when right-clicking on a link.
Type:
boolean\
Default: Only in development
Force enable or disable the
Inspect Element menu item.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the system
Services submenu when right-clicking text on macOS.
Note: Due to a bug in the Electron implementation, this menu is not identical to the "Services" submenu in the context menus of native apps. Instead, it looks the same as the "Services" menu in the main App Menu. For this reason, it is currently disabled by default.
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Override labels for the default menu items. Useful for i18n.
The placeholder
{selection} may be used in any label, and will be replaced by the currently selected text, trimmed to a maximum of 25 characters length. This is useful when localizing the
Look Up “{selection}” menu item, but can also be used in custom menu items, for example, to implement a
Search Google for “{selection}” menu item. If there is no selection, the
{selection} placeholder will be replaced by an empty string. Normally this placeholder is only useful for menu items which will only be shown when there is text selected. This can be checked using
visible: parameters.selectionText.trim().length > 0 when implementing a custom menu item, as shown in the usage example above.
Format:
{
labels: {
copy: 'Copiar',
saveImageAs: 'Guardar imagen como…',
lookUpSelection: 'Consultar “{selection}”'
}
}
Type:
Function
Determines whether or not to show the menu. Can be useful if you for example have other code presenting a context menu in some contexts.
The second argument is this
parameters object.
Example:
{
// Doesn't show the menu if the element is editable
shouldShowMenu: (event, parameters) => !parameters.isEditable
}
Type:
Function
This option lets you manually pick what menu items to include. It's meant for advanced needs. The default menu with the other options should be enough for most use-cases, and it ensures correct behavior, for example, correct order of menu items. So prefer the
append and
prepend option instead of
menu whenever possible.
The function passed to this option is expected to return
MenuItem[]. The first argument the function receives is an array of default actions that can be used. These actions are functions that can take an object with a transform property (except for
separator and
inspect). The transform function will be passed the content of the action and can modify it if needed. If you use
transform on
cut,
copy, or
paste, they will convert rich text to plain text. The second argument is this
parameters object. The third argument is the BrowserWindow the context menu was requested for. The fourth argument is an Array of menu items for dictionary suggestions. This should be used if you wish to implement spellcheck in your custom menu. The last argument is the context menu event.
Even though you include an action, it will still only be shown/enabled when appropriate. For example, the
saveImage action is only shown when right-clicking an image.
MenuItem labels may contain the placeholder
{selection} which will be replaced by the currently selected text as described in
options.labels.
To get spellchecking, “Correct Automatically”, and “Learn Spelling” in the menu, please enable the
spellcheck preference in browser window:
new BrowserWindow({webPreferences: {spellcheck: true}})
The following options are ignored when
menu is used:
showLookUpSelection
showCopyImage
showCopyImageAddress
showSaveImageAs
showSaveLinkAs
showInspectElement
showServices
showSearchWithGoogle
Default actions:
spellCheck
learnSpelling
separator
lookUpSelection
searchWithGoogle
cut
copy
paste
saveImage
saveImageAs
copyImage
copyImageAddress
copyLink
saveLinkAs
inspect
services
Example for actions:
{
menu: (actions, props, browserWindow, dictionarySuggestions) => [
...dictionarySuggestions,
actions.separator(),
actions.copyLink({
transform: content => `modified_link_${content}`
}),
actions.separator(),
{
label: 'Unicorn'
},
actions.separator(),
actions.copy({
transform: content => `modified_copy_${content}`
}),
{
label: 'Invisible',
visible: false
},
actions.paste({
transform: content => `modified_paste_${content}`
})
]
}