Utility tool to develop applications with Electron.
Using this in your Node.js scripts (e.g.
gulpfile.js), you can livereload your Electron app.
It provides the following features:
Use npm:
npm install electron
npm install electron-connect --save-dev
electron-connect has server and client components. They communicate with each other using WebSocket.
The server component manages Electron process and broadcasts reload event to client, and client components reload renderer's resources.
Here is an example creating a server in gulpfile.
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var electron = require('electron-connect').server.create();
gulp.task('serve', function () {
// Start browser process
electron.start();
// Restart browser process
gulp.watch('app.js', electron.restart);
// Reload renderer process
gulp.watch(['index.js', 'index.html'], electron.reload);
});
A client can be created in either browser process or renderer process.
Note: Please make sure it is not done in both.
<html>
<body>
<!-- build:remove -->
<!-- Connect to server process -->
<script>require('electron-connect').client.create()</script>
<!-- end:build -->
</body>
</html>
Do you want to use this tool for only develop environment ?
You can remove the
<script> block in your gulpfile using gulp-useref.
'use strict';
var app = require('app');
var BrowserWindow = require('browser-window');
var client = require('electron-connect').client;
app.on('ready', function () {
var mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({
width: 400,
height: 300
});
mainWindow.loadUrl('file://' + __dirname + '/index.html');
// Connect to server process
client.create(mainWindow);
});
If you want details, see example/simple.
options Object
electron Object. An
electron module. Set it If you want to use your forked Electron.
useGlobalElectron Boolean. If set, electron-connect uses
electron module installed globally (default:
false).
path String. A path to your
package.json file (default:
process.cwd()).
port Number. WebSocket server port (default:
30080).
spawnOpt Object. Options for spawn.
logLevel Number. The granularity of the electron-connect logging in your prompt.
0 - warning only,
1 - warning and info only,
2 - all logs (default:
1).
stopOnClose Boolean. If set, closing last remaining window stops the electron application.
Returns a new
ProcessManager object.
If neither
electron nor
useGlobalElectron option is set, electron-connect searches for
electron module automatically.
electron installed locally.
electron installed globally.
New in version 0.5.x and onwards :
Now, ProcessManager's
start(),
restart() and
stop() methods invoke
callback with an argument that indicates the
state of the electron process, which could be one of the following string values -
started
restarting
restarted
stopped
See example/stop-on-close, where you can find sample code that uses
stopOnClose option and
stopped state to shutdown gulp process gracefully.
args String or Array. Additional arguments used when create a process.
callback Function
Starts a server and Electron application process.
args String or Array. Additional arguments used when create a process.
callback Function
Kills Electron process if it exsists, and starts new one.
This method is useful for callback of your browserProcess sourcecodes' change event.
ids String or Array. A list of id of target client.
Emit reload event to target clients. Broadcasts reload event to all connected
Client object if
ids not set.
This method does not kill any Electron processes.
This method is useful for callback of your rendererProcess sourcecodes' change event.
callback Function
Kills Electron process and stops server.
eventName String
callback Function
Registers an eventhandler that gets invoked when an event is emitted by
Client.sendMessage.
eventName String. A message type.
data Object. A message data.
Broadcasts an event to all clients.
browserWindow Object. Optional, in rendererProcess only. Required, when client is created in browserProcess.
options Object
port Number. WebSocket server port (default:
30080) that client should connect to.
sendBounds Boolean
logLevel Number. See server.create([options]).logLevel.
callback Function
Creates a new
Client object associated with
browserWindow and connects to
ProcessManager.
The
browserWindow should be an Electron browser-window instance.
Once a client is created and connected to the server, client can receive events (e.g. reload).
If
sendBounds is set (default
true), client sends a bounds object when
browserWindow moves or resizes.
And when
ProcessManager.restart() is called, client recovers the bounds stored at server.
An identifier of this client. It is a same value
browserWindow.id.
eventName String
callback Function
Registers an eventhandler that gets invoked, when an event is emitted by
ProcessManager.broadcast.
eventName String. A message type.
data Object. A message data.
Emits an event to
ProcessManager.
MIT