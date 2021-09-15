openbase logo
electron-config

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Simple data persistence for your Electron app or module - Save and load user preferences, app state, cache, etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Deprecated!
Renamed to `electron-store`.

Readme

electron-config Build Status: Linux and macOS Build status: Windows

Simple config handling for your Electron app or module

Electron doesn't have a built-in way to persist user settings and other data. This module handles that for you, so you can focus on building your app. Config is saved in a JSON file in app.getPath('userData').

You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.

Install

$ npm install --save electron-config

Usage

const Config = require('electron-config');
const config = new Config();

config.set('unicorn', '🦄');
console.log(config.get('unicorn'));
//=> '🦄'

// use dot-notation to access nested properties
config.set('foo.bar', true);
console.log(config.get('foo'));
//=> {bar: true}

config.delete('unicorn');
console.log(config.get('unicorn'));
//=> undefined

API

Config([options])

Returns a new instance.

options

defaults

Type: Object

Default config.

name

Type: string
Default: config

Name of the config file (without extension).

This is useful if you want multiple config files for your app. Or if you're making a reusable Electron module that persists some config, in which case you should not use the name config.

Instance

You can use dot-notation in a key to access nested properties.

The instance is iterable so you can use it directly in a for…of loop.

.set(key, value)

Set an item.

.set(object)

Set multiple items at once.

.get(key, [defaultValue])

Get an item or defaultValue if the item does not exist.

.has(key)

Check if an item exists.

.delete(key)

Delete an item.

.clear()

Delete all items.

.size

Get the item count.

.store

Get all the config as an object or replace the current config with an object:

conf.store = {
    hello: 'world'
};

.path

Get the path to the config file.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

