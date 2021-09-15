Simple config handling for your Electron app or module

Electron doesn't have a built-in way to persist user settings and other data. This module handles that for you, so you can focus on building your app. Config is saved in a JSON file in app.getPath('userData') .

You can use this module directly in both the main and renderer process.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const Config = require ( 'electron-config' ); const config = new Config(); config.set( 'unicorn' , '🦄' ); console .log(config.get( 'unicorn' )); config.set( 'foo.bar' , true ); console .log(config.get( 'foo' )); config.delete( 'unicorn' ); console .log(config.get( 'unicorn' ));

API

Returns a new instance.

options

defaults

Type: Object

Default config.

name

Type: string

Default: config

Name of the config file (without extension).

This is useful if you want multiple config files for your app. Or if you're making a reusable Electron module that persists some config, in which case you should not use the name config .

Instance

You can use dot-notation in a key to access nested properties.

The instance is iterable so you can use it directly in a for…of loop.

Set an item.

Set multiple items at once.

Get an item or defaultValue if the item does not exist.

Check if an item exists.

Delete an item.

Delete all items.

Get the item count.

Get all the config as an object or replace the current config with an object:

conf.store = { hello : 'world' };

Get the path to the config file.

Related

electron-debug - Adds useful debug features to your Electron app

electron-context-menu - Context menu for your Electron app

electron-dl - Simplified file downloads for your Electron app

conf - Simple config handling for your app or module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus