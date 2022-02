This project is no longer maintained, pull requests are no longer being reviewed or merged and issues are no longer being responded to.

electron-compilers are the actual implementations of classes that power electron-compile

For JavaScript:

JavaScript ES6/ES7 (via Babel)

TypeScript

CoffeeScript

GraphQL

For CSS:

LESS

Stylus (with optional nib)

For HTML:

Jade

For JSON:

CSON

Why is this a separate repo?!