electron-compile compiles JS and CSS on the fly with a single call in your app's 'ready' function.

For JavaScript:

JavaScript ES6/ES7 (via Babel)

TypeScript

CoffeeScript

GraphQL

For CSS:

Less

Sass / SCSS

Stylus

For HTML:

Jade

Vue.js 2.0 Single-File Components

For JSON:

CSON

How does it work? (Easiest Way)

Install electron-prebuilt-compile instead of the electron :

npm install electron-prebuilt-compile --save-dev

and keep using electron as usual.

Tada! You did it!

Yeah. electron-prebuilt-compile is like an electron that Just Works with all of these languages above.

How does it work? (Slightly Harder Way)

First, add electron-compile and electron-compilers as a devDependency .

npm install --save electron-compile npm install --save-dev electron-compilers

Create a new file that will be the entry point of your app (perhaps changing 'main' in package.json) - you need to pass in the root directory of your application, which will vary based on your setup. The root directory is the directory that your package.json is in.

var appRoot = path.join(__dirname, '..' ); require ( 'electron-compile' ).init(appRoot, require .resolve( './main' ));

I did it, now what?

From then on, you can now simply include files directly in your HTML, no need for cross-compilation:

< head > < script src = "main.coffee" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.less" /> </ head >

or just require them in:

require ( './mylib' )

Live Reload / Hot Module Reloading

In your main file, before you create a BrowserWindow instance:

import {enableLiveReload} from 'electron-compile' ; enableLiveReload();

React Hot Module Loading

If you are using React, you can also enable Hot Module Reloading for both JavaScript JSX files as well as TypeScript, with a bit of setup:

npm install --save react-hot-loader@next Call enableLiveReload({strategy: 'react-hmr'}); in your main file, after app.ready (similar to above) If you're using TypeScript, you're good out-of-the-box. If you're using JavaScript via Babel, add 'react-hot-loader/babel' to your plugins in .compilerc :

{ "application/javascript" : { "presets" : [ "react" , "es2017-node7" ], "plugins" : [ "react-hot-loader/babel" , "transform-async-to-generator" ] } }

In your index.html , replace your initial call to render :

Typical code without React HMR:

import * as React from 'react' ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { MyApp } from './my-app' ; ReactDOM.render( < MyApp /> , document .getElementById( 'app' ));

Rewrite this as:

import * as React from 'react' ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { AppContainer } from 'react-hot-loader' ; const render = () => { const MyApp = require ( './myapp' ).MyApp; ReactDOM.render( < AppContainer > < MyApp /> </ AppContainer > , document .getElementById( 'app' )); } render(); if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept(render); }

Something isn't working / I'm getting weird errors

electron-compile uses the debug module, set the DEBUG environment variable to debug what electron-compile is doing:

DEBUG=electron-compile:* npm start DEBUG=*,-babel npm start

How do I set up (Babel / Less / whatever) the way I want?

If you've got a .babelrc and that's all you want to customize, you can simply use it directly. electron-compile will respect it, even the environment-specific settings. If you want to customize other compilers, use a .compilerc or .compilerc.json file. Here's an example:

{ "application/javascript" : { "presets" : [ "es2016-node5" , "react" ], "sourceMaps" : "inline" }, "text/less" : { "dumpLineNumbers" : "comments" } }

.compilerc also accepts environments with the same syntax as .babelrc :

{ "env" : { "development" : { "application/javascript" : { "presets" : [ "es2016-node5" , "react" ], "sourceMaps" : "inline" }, "text/less" : { "dumpLineNumbers" : "comments" } }, "production" : { "application/javascript" : { "presets" : [ "es2016-node5" , "react" ], "sourceMaps" : "none" } } } }

The opening Object is a list of MIME Types, and options passed to the compiler implementation. These parameters are documented here:

How can I compile only some file types but not others?

With passthrough enabled, electron-compile will return your source files completely unchanged!

In this example .compilerc , JavaScript files won't be compiled:

{ "application/javascript" : { "passthrough" : true }, "text/less" : { "dumpLineNumbers" : "comments" } }

How can I precompile my code for release-time?

By far, the easiest way to do this is via using electron-forge. electron-forge handles every aspect of packaging your app on all platforms and helping you publish it. Unless you have a very good reason, you should be using it!

How can I precompile my code for release-time? (the hard way)

electron-compile comes with a command-line application to pre-create a cache for you.

Usage: electron-compile --appdir [root-app-dir] paths... Options: -a, --appdir The top-level application directory (i.e. where your package.json is) -v, --verbose Print verbose information -h, -- help Show help

Run electron-compile on all of your application assets, even if they aren't strictly code (i.e. your static assets like PNGs). electron-compile will recursively walk the given directories.

electron-compile --appDir /path/to/my/app ./src ./static

But I use Grunt / Gulp / I want to do Something Interesting

Compilation also has its own API, check out the documentation for more information.