electron-chromedriver

by electron
16.0.0

Download ChromeDriver for Electron

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.3K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Electron ChromeDriver

Simple node module to download the ChromeDriver version for Electron.

The major version of this library tracks the major version of the Electron versions released. So if you are using Electron 2.0.x you would want to use an electron-chromedriver dependency of ~2.0.0 in your package.json file.

This library is used by spectron.

Using

npm install --save-dev electron-chromedriver
chromedriver -h

Custom Mirror

You can set the ELECTRON_MIRROR or NPM_CONFIG_ELECTRON_MIRROR environment variables to use a custom base URL for downloading ChromeDriver zips.

# Electron mirror for China
ELECTRON_MIRROR="https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/"

# Local mirror
# Example of requested URL: http://localhost:8080/1.2.0/chromedriver-v2.21-darwin-x64.zip
ELECTRON_MIRROR="http://localhost:8080/"

Overriding the version downloaded

The version downloaded can be overriden by setting the ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION environment variable.

