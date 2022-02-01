Simple node module to download the ChromeDriver version for Electron.
The major version of this library tracks the major version of the Electron
versions released. So if you are using Electron
2.0.x you would want to use
an
electron-chromedriver dependency of
~2.0.0 in your
package.json file.
This library is used by spectron.
npm install --save-dev electron-chromedriver
chromedriver -h
You can set the
ELECTRON_MIRROR or
NPM_CONFIG_ELECTRON_MIRROR
environment variables to use a custom base URL for downloading ChromeDriver zips.
# Electron mirror for China
ELECTRON_MIRROR="https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/"
# Local mirror
# Example of requested URL: http://localhost:8080/1.2.0/chromedriver-v2.21-darwin-x64.zip
ELECTRON_MIRROR="http://localhost:8080/"
The version downloaded can be overriden by setting the
ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION environment variable.