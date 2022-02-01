Electron ChromeDriver







Simple node module to download the ChromeDriver version for Electron.

The major version of this library tracks the major version of the Electron versions released. So if you are using Electron 2.0.x you would want to use an electron-chromedriver dependency of ~2.0.0 in your package.json file.

This library is used by spectron.

Using

npm install --save-dev electron-chromedriver chromedriver -h

Custom Mirror

You can set the ELECTRON_MIRROR or NPM_CONFIG_ELECTRON_MIRROR environment variables to use a custom base URL for downloading ChromeDriver zips.

ELECTRON_MIRROR= "https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/" ELECTRON_MIRROR= "http://localhost:8080/"

Overriding the version downloaded