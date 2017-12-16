openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

electron-chromecast

by GPMDP
1.1.0 (see all)

Chromecast API wrapper for Electron applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electron Chromecast

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/GPMDP/electron-chromecast Build Status

An implementation of the chrome.cast API in electron

Usage

Basic

You must consume electron-chromecast from within your renderer process, preferably in a preload script.

// ES5
require('electron-chromecast');

// ES6
import 'electron-chromecast';

This will inject the chrome.cast variables and the associated methods globally automatically.
By default when requesting a new Session through chrome.cast.requestSession you will be provided an active Session with the first Chromecast Device we find. To change this behaviour read the Advanced section.

Advanced

// ES5
var chromecast = require('electron-chromecast');

chromecast(function (receivers) {
    return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
        // Do some logic to choose a receiver, possibly ask the user through a UI
        var chosenReceiver = receivers[0];
        resolve(chosenReceiver);
    });
});

// ES6
import chromecast from 'electron-chromecast';

chromecast(async (receivers) => {
    // Do some logic to choose a receiver, possibly ask the user through a UI
    const chosenReceiver = receivers[0];
    return chosenReceiver;
});

The function returned from electron-chromecast should be called with a single parameter; a function that returns a promise that will eventually resolve with a single receiver. This receiver is the one that will be used by chrome.cast.

Installation

Note: Behind the scenes we use MDNS which has some system requirements, make sure your system has the required dependencies.

TODO

  • All the TODO's in code (We only implemented the functionality required by Google Play Music, however this should be sufficient for MOST applications)

TODO (But totally not needed): The chrome.cast.games API

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial