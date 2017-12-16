An implementation of the chrome.cast API in electron
You must consume
electron-chromecast from within your renderer process, preferably in a
preload script.
// ES5
require('electron-chromecast');
// ES6
import 'electron-chromecast';
This will inject the
chrome.cast variables and the associated methods globally automatically.
By default when requesting a new
Session through
chrome.cast.requestSession you will be provided an active Session with the first Chromecast Device we find. To change this behaviour read the Advanced section.
// ES5
var chromecast = require('electron-chromecast');
chromecast(function (receivers) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
// Do some logic to choose a receiver, possibly ask the user through a UI
var chosenReceiver = receivers[0];
resolve(chosenReceiver);
});
});
// ES6
import chromecast from 'electron-chromecast';
chromecast(async (receivers) => {
// Do some logic to choose a receiver, possibly ask the user through a UI
const chosenReceiver = receivers[0];
return chosenReceiver;
});
The function returned from
electron-chromecast should be called with a single parameter; a function that returns a promise that will eventually resolve with a single receiver. This receiver is the one that will be used by
chrome.cast.
Note: Behind the scenes we use MDNS which has some system requirements, make sure your system has the required dependencies.
TODO (But totally not needed): The
chrome.cast.games API