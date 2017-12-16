Electron Chromecast

An implementation of the chrome.cast API in electron

Usage

Basic

You must consume electron-chromecast from within your renderer process, preferably in a preload script.

require ( 'electron-chromecast' ); import 'electron-chromecast' ;

This will inject the chrome.cast variables and the associated methods globally automatically.

By default when requesting a new Session through chrome.cast.requestSession you will be provided an active Session with the first Chromecast Device we find. To change this behaviour read the Advanced section.

Advanced

var chromecast = require ( 'electron-chromecast' ); chromecast( function ( receivers ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { var chosenReceiver = receivers[ 0 ]; resolve(chosenReceiver); }); }); import chromecast from 'electron-chromecast' ; chromecast( async (receivers) => { const chosenReceiver = receivers[ 0 ]; return chosenReceiver; });

The function returned from electron-chromecast should be called with a single parameter; a function that returns a promise that will eventually resolve with a single receiver. This receiver is the one that will be used by chrome.cast .

Installation

Note: Behind the scenes we use MDNS which has some system requirements, make sure your system has the required dependencies.

TODO

All the TODO's in code (We only implemented the functionality required by Google Play Music, however this should be sufficient for MOST applications)