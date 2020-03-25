Electron CGI is a NodeJs library (npm package: electron-cgi) that makes interacting with executables from other languages easy.
Currently there's support for .Net through the ElectronCgi.DotNet Nuget package.
Here's an example of how you can interact with a .Net application (more examples here):
In NodeJs/Electron:
const { ConnectionBuilder } = require('electron-cgi');
const connection = new ConnectionBuilder()
.connectTo('dotnet', 'run', '--project', 'DotNetConsoleProjectWithElectronCgiDotNetNugetPackage')
.build();
connection.onDisconnect = () => {
console.log('Lost connection to the .Net process');
};
connection.send('greeting', 'John', (error, theGreeting) => {
if (error) {
console.log(error); //serialized exception from the .NET handler
return;
}
console.log(theGreeting); // will print "Hello John!"
});
//alternatively use async/await, in an async function:
try{
const greeting = await connection.send('greeting', 'John');
console.log(greeting);
}catch (err) {
console.log(err); //err is the serialized exception thrown in the .NET handler for the greeting request
}
connection.close();
And in the .Net Console Application:
using ElectronCgi.DotNet;
//...
static void Main(string[] args)
{
var connection = new ConnectionBuilder()
.WithLogging()
.Build();
// expects a request named "greeting" with a string argument and returns a string
connection.On("greeting", (string name) =>
{
return $"Hello {name}!";
});
// wait for incoming requests
connection.Listen();
}
Electron CGI establishes a "connection" with an external process. That external process must be configured to accept that connection. In the example above that's what the
Listen method does.
In Node we can "send" requests (for example "greeting" with "John" as a parameter) and receive a response from the other process.
The way this communication channel is established is by using the connected process' stdin and stdout streams. This approach does not rely on starting up a web server and because of that introduces very little overhead in terms of the requests' round-trip time.
.send, for example
connection.send('getAlll', (err, allResults) => {...})
Alignment of the API for making requests with Node.js conventions (this is a breaking change)
connection.send('requestId', args, (error, response) => {...})
Ability to use promises. If no callback is provided
send returns a promise:
try{
const result = await connection.send('request', args);
//use result
}catch(error) {
//handle error
}
Errors propagate from .NET to Node.js (requires NuGet package ElectronCgi.DotNet version 1.0.1)
Arguments are now optional in
connection.send (e.g. this is valid:
connection.send('start'))
Bugfixes
In .Net:
var posts = await GetNewPosts();
connection.Send("new-posts", posts);
Node.js:
connection.on('new-posts', posts => {
console.log('Received posts from Net:');
posts.forEach(post => {
console.log(post.title);
});
});