Electron CGI

Electron CGI is a NodeJs library (npm package: electron-cgi) that makes interacting with executables from other languages easy.

Currently there's support for .Net through the ElectronCgi.DotNet Nuget package.

Here's an example of how you can interact with a .Net application (more examples here):

In NodeJs/Electron:

const { ConnectionBuilder } = require ( 'electron-cgi' ); const connection = new ConnectionBuilder() .connectTo( 'dotnet' , 'run' , '--project' , 'DotNetConsoleProjectWithElectronCgiDotNetNugetPackage' ) .build(); connection.onDisconnect = () => { console .log( 'Lost connection to the .Net process' ); }; connection.send( 'greeting' , 'John' , ( error, theGreeting ) => { if (error) { console .log(error); return ; } console .log(theGreeting); }); try { const greeting = await connection.send( 'greeting' , 'John' ); console .log(greeting); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } connection.close();

And in the .Net Console Application:

using ElectronCgi.DotNet; static void Main( string [] args) { var connection = new ConnectionBuilder() .WithLogging() .Build(); connection.On( "greeting" , ( string name ) => { return $ "Hello {name}!" ; }); connection.Listen(); }

How does it work?

Electron CGI establishes a "connection" with an external process. That external process must be configured to accept that connection. In the example above that's what the Listen method does.

In Node we can "send" requests (for example "greeting" with "John" as a parameter) and receive a response from the other process.

The way this communication channel is established is by using the connected process' stdin and stdout streams. This approach does not rely on starting up a web server and because of that introduces very little overhead in terms of the requests' round-trip time.

Changelog

Fix for falsy return values from request handlers on node being sent as null to .NET

Incorrect documentation fix

Re-added Connection to index.d.ts

Republish because of .git being in the npm package (https://github.com/npm/npm/issues/20213)

Fix for incorrect typescript definition file for connection (callbacks were missing the error parameter)

Added ability to omit parameters in .send , for example connection.send('getAlll', (err, allResults) => {...})

Alignment of the API for making requests with Node.js conventions (this is a breaking change ) connection.send('requestId', args, (error, response) => {...})

Ability to use promises. If no callback is provided send returns a promise: try { const result = await connection.send( 'request' , args); } catch (error) { }

Errors propagate from .NET to Node.js (requires NuGet package ElectronCgi.DotNet version 1.0.1) If an exception is thrown in a handler in .NET it will be serialized and sent to Node.js.

Arguments are now optional in connection.send (e.g. this is valid: connection.send('start') )

Bugfixes

Duplex: ability to send requests from both .Net and Node.js

(.Net) Ability to serve request concurrently (uses System.Threading.Tasks.DataFlow)

Intellisense for electron-cgi

.Net stderr stream is displayed in node's console (Console.Error.WriteLine in .Net is now visible)

Fixed logging in ElectronCgi.DotNet

Duplex communication (i.e. ability initiate a requests in .Net to Node):

In .Net:

var posts = await GetNewPosts () ; connection.Send( "new-posts" , posts);

Node.js: