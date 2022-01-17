openbase logo
ebn

electron-builder-notarize

by George Karagkiaouris
1.2.0 (see all)

Notarize Electron applications using electron-builder

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-builder-notarize Build Status

Notarize Electron applications using electron-builder

Install

# npm
npm i electron-builder-notarize --save-dev

# yarn
yarn add electron-builder-notarize --dev

Usage

In your electron-builder config:

{
    ...
    "afterSign": "electron-builder-notarize",
    "mac": {
        ...
        "hardenedRuntime": true,
        "entitlements": "./node_modules/electron-builder-notarize/entitlements.mac.inherit.plist",
    }
}

You can replace the entitlements file with your own, as long as those properties are included as well.

You will also need to authenticate yourself, either with your Apple ID or using an API key. This is done by setting the corresponding environment variables.

App ID

If for some reason the script can't locate your project's appId, you can specify it using the APP_ID environment variable.

Apple ID

  • APPLE_ID: The username of your Apple developer account.
  • APPLE_ID_PASSWORD: An app-specific password. You can create one at appleid.apple.com.

API Key

  • API_KEY_ID: The ID of your App Store Connect API key, which can be generated here.
  • API_KEY_ISSUER_ID: The issuer ID of your API key, which can be looked up on the same site.

You will also need the API key .p8 file at the correct location on your file system. See electron-notarize's docs for details on this setup.

Multiple Teams

If your developer account is a member of multiple teams or organizations, you might see an error. In this case, you need to provide your Team Short Name as an environment variable:

export TEAM_SHORT_NAME=XXXXXXXXX

Credits

This package is inspired by this article

License

MIT

