electron-builder

by electron-userland
22.14.5 (see all)

A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron app with “auto update” support out of the box

234K

GitHub Stars

11.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

415

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Build

Readme

electron-builder

A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron, Proton Native app for macOS, Windows and Linux with “auto update” support out of the box. :shipit:

🔶 - Looking for additional maintainers!

Sponsors

Documentation

See the full documentation on electron.build.

  • NPM packages management:
  • Code Signing on a CI server or development machine.
  • Auto Update ready application packaging.
  • Numerous target formats:
    • All platforms: 7z, zip, tar.xz, tar.7z, tar.lz, tar.gz, tar.bz2, dir (unpacked directory).
    • macOS: dmg, pkg, mas.
    • Linux: AppImage, snap, debian package (deb), rpm, freebsd, pacman, p5p, apk.
    • Windows: nsis (Installer), nsis-web (Web installer), portable (portable app without installation), AppX (Windows Store), MSI, Squirrel.Windows.
  • Publishing artifacts to GitHub Releases, Amazon S3, DigitalOcean Spaces and Bintray.
  • Advanced building:
    • Pack in a distributable format already packaged app.
    • Separate build steps.
    • Build and publish in parallel, using hard links on CI server to reduce IO and disk space usage.
    • electron-compile support (compile for release-time on the fly on build).
  • Docker images to build Electron app for Linux or Windows on any platform.
  • Proton Native support.
  • Downloads all required tools files on demand automatically (e.g. to code sign windows application, to make AppX), no need to setup.
QuestionAnswer
“I want to configure electron-builder”See options
“I have a question”Join the discussions
“I found a bug”Open an issue
“I want to support development”Donate

Installation

Yarn is strongly recommended instead of npm.

yarn add electron-builder --dev

Quick Setup Guide

electron-webpack-quick-start is a recommended way to create a new Electron application. See Boilerplates.

  1. Specify the standard fields in the application package.jsonname, description, version and author.

  2. Specify the build configuration in the package.json as follows:

    "build": {
  "appId": "your.id",
  "mac": {
    "category": "your.app.category.type"
  }
}

    See all options. Option files to indicate which files should be packed in the final application, including the entry file, maybe required.

  3. Add icons.

  4. Add the scripts key to the development package.json:

    "scripts": {
  "app:dir": "electron-builder --dir",
  "app:dist": "electron-builder"
}

    Then you can run yarn app:dist (to package in a distributable format (e.g. dmg, windows installer, deb package)) or yarn app:dir (only generates the package directory without really packaging it. This is useful for testing purposes).

    To ensure your native dependencies are always matched electron version, simply add script "postinstall": "electron-builder install-app-deps" to your package.json.

  5. If you have native addons of your own that are part of the application (not as a dependency), set nodeGypRebuild to true.

Please note that everything is packaged into an asar archive by default.

For an app that will be shipped to production, you should sign your application. See Where to buy code signing certificates.

We do this open source work in our free time. If you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use1
Performant3
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Pablo KlaschkaWürzburg, Germany3 Ratings1 Review
Autistic. A nerd, and happy about it. Also: Working Student, Creative Cloud Platform & Ecosystem Team @Adobe
December 3, 2020
Highly Customizable
Poor Documentation
Performant

It does what it's supposed to do (which is a rather large task, in and of itself). However, the documentation structure (in my opinion) isn't very intuitive, making it hard to find what you're looking for. Other than that, it's a great package that does what it's supposed to do.

0
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation

Been maintaining an app with electron-builder for the past 4 years and I'm really surprised that upgrades always were pretty straightforward. Through the years the maintenance never stopped so I'd say this is a safe choice as you probably don't to implement the bundling yourself.

1
aswanikv
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Our team develops a vuejs SPA for our client. In later CR (Change request), they wanted us to develop the same application for the desktop with the same look and feel. We had experience in building electron desktop apps with reactjs but never built it with vuejs. Little bit of searching on the web and we found this plugin. It was just amazing. All we have to do is add it to the project and fix a few platform specific caching related things, platform specific build tools and we were up and running in just 2 days.

0
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

When it comes to building application images for an electron app, this library is the best. Is the simplest to use, offers complete documentation, and is used by a lot of people (so discussions are great). Allows build images for all ios (Linux, MacOS, and Windows) and covers auto-update functionality, which is great.

0
Scott DoxeyTangleverse41 Ratings0 Reviews
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
12 days ago

