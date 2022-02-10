A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron, Proton Native app for macOS, Windows and Linux with “auto update” support out of the box. :shipit:
🔶 - Looking for additional maintainers!
See the full documentation on electron.build.
7z,
zip,
tar.xz,
tar.7z,
tar.lz,
tar.gz,
tar.bz2,
dir (unpacked directory).
dmg,
pkg,
mas.
deb),
rpm,
freebsd,
pacman,
p5p,
apk.
nsis (Installer),
nsis-web (Web installer),
portable (portable app without installation), AppX (Windows Store), MSI, Squirrel.Windows.
|Question
|Answer
|“I want to configure electron-builder”
|See options
|“I have a question”
|Join the discussions
|“I found a bug”
|Open an issue
|“I want to support development”
|Donate
Yarn is strongly recommended instead of npm.
yarn add electron-builder --dev
electron-webpack-quick-start is a recommended way to create a new Electron application. See Boilerplates.
Specify the standard fields in the application
package.json — name,
description,
version and author.
Specify the build configuration in the
package.json as follows:
"build": {
"appId": "your.id",
"mac": {
"category": "your.app.category.type"
}
}
See all options. Option files to indicate which files should be packed in the final application, including the entry file, maybe required.
Add icons.
Add the scripts key to the development
package.json:
"scripts": {
"app:dir": "electron-builder --dir",
"app:dist": "electron-builder"
}
Then you can run
yarn app:dist (to package in a distributable format (e.g. dmg, windows installer, deb package)) or
yarn app:dir (only generates the package directory without really packaging it. This is useful for testing purposes).
To ensure your native dependencies are always matched electron version, simply add script
"postinstall": "electron-builder install-app-deps" to your
package.json.
If you have native addons of your own that are part of the application (not as a dependency), set nodeGypRebuild to
true.
Please note that everything is packaged into an asar archive by default.
For an app that will be shipped to production, you should sign your application. See Where to buy code signing certificates.
We do this open source work in our free time. If you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate.
It does what it's supposed to do (which is a rather large task, in and of itself). However, the documentation structure (in my opinion) isn't very intuitive, making it hard to find what you're looking for. Other than that, it's a great package that does what it's supposed to do.
Been maintaining an app with electron-builder for the past 4 years and I'm really surprised that upgrades always were pretty straightforward. Through the years the maintenance never stopped so I'd say this is a safe choice as you probably don't to implement the bundling yourself.
Our team develops a vuejs SPA for our client. In later CR (Change request), they wanted us to develop the same application for the desktop with the same look and feel. We had experience in building electron desktop apps with reactjs but never built it with vuejs. Little bit of searching on the web and we found this plugin. It was just amazing. All we have to do is add it to the project and fix a few platform specific caching related things, platform specific build tools and we were up and running in just 2 days.
When it comes to building application images for an electron app, this library is the best. Is the simplest to use, offers complete documentation, and is used by a lot of people (so discussions are great). Allows build images for all ios (Linux, MacOS, and Windows) and covers auto-update functionality, which is great.