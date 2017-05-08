openbase logo
ebe

electron-build-env

by Dave Herman
0.2.0

execute a build command inside of Electron projects

Overview

Readme

electron-build-env

An API (and command-line tool) to execute a command inside of Electron projects, configured properly to build native dependencies with the right versions of V8 and Node to work in Electron.

Installation

npm install --save electron-build-env

Usage

var build = require('electron-build-env');

build(["npm", "install"], function(err) {
  if (err) {
    console.log('Installation failed.');
  } else {
    console.log('Installation succeeded!'); 
  }       
});

API

build(cmd, opts, done)

Run a command where:

  • cmd is the command with arguments
  • opts is an options object (default: {})
    • opts.electron is the Electron version (default: local electron's package.json "version")
    • opts.arch is the target architecture (default: process.arch)
    • opts.disturl is the URL for downloading Electron headers (default: "https://atom.io/download/electron")
    • opts.devdir is the path for the Electron headers directory (default: "~/.electron-gyp")
  • done is a function called when the command has finished (default: do nothing)

