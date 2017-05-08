An API (and command-line tool) to execute a command inside of Electron projects, configured properly to build native dependencies with the right versions of V8 and Node to work in Electron.

Installation

npm install --save electron-build-env

Usage

var build = require ( 'electron-build-env' ); build([ "npm" , "install" ], function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Installation failed.' ); } else { console .log( 'Installation succeeded!' ); } });

API

Run a command where: