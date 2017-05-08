An API (and command-line tool) to execute a command inside of Electron projects, configured properly to build native dependencies with the right versions of V8 and Node to work in Electron.
npm install --save electron-build-env
var build = require('electron-build-env');
build(["npm", "install"], function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log('Installation failed.');
} else {
console.log('Installation succeeded!');
}
});
Run a command where:
cmd is the command with arguments
opts is an options object (default:
{})
opts.electron is the Electron version (default: local electron's
package.json
"version")
opts.arch is the target architecture (default:
process.arch)
opts.disturl is the URL for downloading Electron headers (default:
"https://atom.io/download/electron")
opts.devdir is the path for the Electron headers directory (default:
"~/.electron-gyp")
done is a function called when the command has finished (default: do nothing)