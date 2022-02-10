A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron, Proton Native app for macOS, Windows and Linux with “auto update” support out of the box. :shipit:

🔶 - Looking for additional maintainers!

Documentation

See the full documentation on electron.build.

Installation

Yarn is strongly recommended instead of npm.

yarn add electron-builder --dev

Quick Setup Guide

electron-webpack-quick-start is a recommended way to create a new Electron application. See Boilerplates.

Specify the standard fields in the application package.json — name, description , version and author. Specify the build configuration in the package.json as follows: "build" : { "appId" : "your.id" , "mac" : { "category" : "your.app.category.type" } } See all options. Option files to indicate which files should be packed in the final application, including the entry file, maybe required. Add icons. Add the scripts key to the development package.json : "scripts" : { "app:dir" : "electron-builder --dir" , "app:dist" : "electron-builder" } Then you can run yarn app:dist (to package in a distributable format (e.g. dmg, windows installer, deb package)) or yarn app:dir (only generates the package directory without really packaging it. This is useful for testing purposes). To ensure your native dependencies are always matched electron version, simply add script "postinstall": "electron-builder install-app-deps" to your package.json . If you have native addons of your own that are part of the application (not as a dependency), set nodeGypRebuild to true .

Please note that everything is packaged into an asar archive by default.

For an app that will be shipped to production, you should sign your application. See Where to buy code signing certificates.

Donate

We do this open source work in our free time. If you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate.