Makes it simple to add the Windows 10 Acrylic effect to Electron applications, by acting as a wrapper for the standard Electron vibrancy feature.

Only affects Windows 10. If the OS is not Windows 10, it will fall back on the original vibrancy function.

Inspired by electron-vibrancy.

Contributors

Huge thanks to all contributors!

Installation

You will need Visual Studio or Visual C++ build tools to install this. An easy way to install them can be found here.

yarn add electron-acrylic-window

Usage

BrowserWindow - Wrapper class for electron.BrowserWindow

Enables Vibrancy on the Electron window.

const {BrowserWindow} = require ( "electron-acrylic-window" ); win = new BrowserWindow({ ..., frame : false , vibrancy : [options] });

If OS is Windows 10, it overrides the constructor option and BrowserWindow.setVibrancy method to work properly on Windows 10. If OS is not Windows 10, it will work normally.

setVibrancy - Wrapper function for electron.BrowserWindow.setVibrancy

Enables Vibrancy on the Electron window.

const { setVibrancy } = require ( 'electron-acrylic-window' ) setVibrancy(win, [options]) win.setVibrancy([options])

win should be frameless.

Will call original win.setVibrancy(op) Electron function if OS is not Windows 10.

There is no return value. If it fails to set vibrancy, it throws an error.

Errors

WINDOW_NOT_GIVEN - Error that occurs when win parameter is not passed.

- Error that occurs when parameter is not passed. NOT_VALID_WINDOW - Error that occurs when win parameter is not valid Electron window.

- Error that occurs when parameter is not valid Electron window. FAIL_LOAD_DLL - Error that occurs when fails to load SetWindowCompositionAttribute from user32.dll

- Error that occurs when fails to load SetWindowCompositionAttribute from user32.dll UNKNOWN - Other error.

Options

If OS is not Windows 10, [options] will be passed on to the original vibrancy function/option, so keep that in mind.

On Windows 10, [options] should be a String or an Object.

String Should be 'light' , 'dark' , 'appearance-based' or a hex color code with alpha ( '#222222aa' ). Default is 'appearance-based' .

Object op = { theme : String ( = 'appearance-based' ), effect : String ( = 'acrylic' ), useCustomWindowRefreshMethod : Boolean ( = true ), maximumRefreshRate : Number ( = 60 ), disableOnBlur : Boolean ( = true ) } theme - String (optional) Sets color of acrylic effect. Can be 'light' , 'dark' , 'appearance-based' or a hex color code with alpha ( '#222222aa' ). Default is 'appearance-based' effect - String (optional) Sets the type of Windows transparency effect, either 'acrylic' or 'blur' . Default is 'acrylic' . Setting this option to acrylic may cause performance degradation. Acrylic only works on Windows 10 RS3 or above, otherwise 'blur' is forced. useCustomWindowRefreshMethod - Boolean (optional) Use custom window resize/move handler for performance. Default is true . Special thanks to @djsweet and @xanderfrangos. This is an experimental feature. May cause errors. maximumRefreshRate - Number (optional) Maximum refresh rate of the application, in hertz. Default is 60 . disableOnBlur - Boolean (optional) If true, acrylic effect will be disabled when the window loses focus, to mimic the behaviour of normal UWP apps. Default is true . debug - Boolean (optional) If true, log will be printed to console.



Demo

To run the demo Electron application, clone this repository, install the dependencies and run the test script: