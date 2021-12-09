Makes it simple to add the Windows 10 Acrylic effect to Electron applications, by acting as a wrapper for the standard Electron vibrancy feature.
Only affects Windows 10. If the OS is not Windows 10, it will fall back on the original vibrancy function.
Inspired by electron-vibrancy.
Huge thanks to all contributors!
You will need Visual Studio or Visual C++ build tools to install this. An easy way to install them can be found here.
yarn add electron-acrylic-window
BrowserWindow - Wrapper class for
electron.BrowserWindow
Enables Vibrancy on the Electron window.
const {BrowserWindow} = require("electron-acrylic-window");
win = new BrowserWindow({
...,
frame: false,
vibrancy: [options] // See below
});
If OS is Windows 10, it overrides the constructor option and
BrowserWindow.setVibrancy method to work properly on Windows 10. If OS is not Windows 10, it will work normally.
setVibrancy - Wrapper function for
electron.BrowserWindow.setVibrancy
Enables Vibrancy on the Electron window.
const { setVibrancy } = require('electron-acrylic-window')
setVibrancy(win, [options])
// OR
win.setVibrancy([options])
win should be frameless.
Will call original
win.setVibrancy(op) Electron function if OS is not Windows 10.
There is no return value. If it fails to set vibrancy, it throws an error.
WINDOW_NOT_GIVEN - Error that occurs when
win parameter is not passed.
NOT_VALID_WINDOW - Error that occurs when
win parameter is not valid Electron window.
FAIL_LOAD_DLL - Error that occurs when fails to load SetWindowCompositionAttribute from user32.dll
UNKNOWN - Other error.
If OS is not Windows 10,
[options] will be passed on to the original vibrancy function/option, so keep that in mind.
On Windows 10,
[options] should be a String or an Object.
String
Should be
'light',
'dark',
'appearance-based' or a hex color code with alpha (
'#222222aa').
Default is
'appearance-based'.
Object
op = {
theme: String ( = 'appearance-based'),
effect: String ( = 'acrylic'),
useCustomWindowRefreshMethod: Boolean ( = true),
maximumRefreshRate: Number ( = 60),
disableOnBlur: Boolean ( = true)
}
theme - String (optional)
Sets color of acrylic effect. Can be
'light',
'dark',
'appearance-based' or a hex color code with alpha (
'#222222aa'). Default is
'appearance-based'
effect - String (optional)
Sets the type of Windows transparency effect, either
'acrylic' or
'blur'. Default is
'acrylic'.
Setting this option to acrylic may cause performance degradation. Acrylic only works on Windows 10 RS3 or above, otherwise
'blur'is forced.
useCustomWindowRefreshMethod - Boolean (optional)
Use custom window resize/move handler for performance. Default is
true.
Special thanks to @djsweet and @xanderfrangos.
This is an experimental feature. May cause errors.
maximumRefreshRate - Number (optional)
Maximum refresh rate of the application, in hertz. Default is
60.
disableOnBlur - Boolean (optional)
If true, acrylic effect will be disabled when the window loses focus, to mimic the behaviour of normal UWP apps. Default is
true.
debug - Boolean (optional)
If true, log will be printed to console.
To run the demo Electron application, clone this repository, install the dependencies and run the test script:
git clone https://github.com/Seo-Rii/electron-acrylic-window.git
cd electron-acrylic-window
yarn install
yarn run test