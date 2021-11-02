'About This App' Window for Electron Apps

This package provides 'About This App' window for Electron applications.

Create 'About This App' window from given parameters Icon path Copy right App name and Versions Description

Create 'About This App' window from given parameters Gather package information from package.json

Gather package information from package.json Automatically detect package.json

Automatically detect package.json Adjust window size to its contents automatically

Adjust window size to its contents automatically Optional close button

Optional close button CSS customizability

You can install this module via npm.

$ npm install about-window

Usage

Only one function is exported as default. Please see TypeScript type definition. The function can be called from both main process and renderer process.

export default function openAboutWindow ( info: { icon_path: string ; product_name?: string ; package_json_dir?: string ; about_page_dir?: string ; bug_report_url?: string ; bug_link_text?: string ; copyright?: string ; homepage?: string ; description?: string ; license?: string ; css_path?: string | string []; adjust_window_size?: boolean ; win_options?: BrowserWindowOptions; use_version_info?: boolean | [ string , string ][]; show_close_button?: string ; app?: Electron.App; BrowserWindow?: typeof Electron.BrowserWindow; ipcMain?: Electron.IpcMain; } ): BrowserWindow

Only icon_path property is required, others are optional. I recommend to specify as below to extract information from package.json as much as possible. Path to package.json is also automatically detected if possible.

openAboutWindow({ icon_path: 'path/to/icon.png' });

If string value is passed to the first parameter, it is passed to icon_path . So following is a shorthand of above code:

openAboutWindow( 'path/to/icon.png' );

You can check an example app to know how to use this package.

$ git clone https://github.com/rhysd/about-window.git $ cd about-window/example $ npm install $ npm start $ npm run debug

Parameter's properties of openAboutWindow()

Name Description Type icon_path Path to icon file of the application. The path is passed to src property of <img> element. Required string package_json_dir Path to directory which contains package.json. If not specified, it will try to detect a path to package.json. If also failed, it gives up and show less information in 'About This App' window. Optional string bug_report_url URL to bug report page. If not specified, 'bugs' entry in package.json is used. Optional string copyright Copyright notice shown in window. If not specified, it is replaced with license description generated by 'license' entry of package.json. Optional string homepage URL of application's web page. If not specified, 'homepage' entry of package.json is used instead. Optional string description Description of the application. If not specified, 'description' entry of package.json is used instead. Optional string license License of the application. If not specified, 'license' entry of package.json is used instead. This property is used when copyright is not specified. Optional string win_options Options of 'About This App' window. It is merged into default options. Optional BrowserWindow options object css_path Path(s) to user-defined CSS file. It will be inserted to DOM of the window. Optional (array of) string adjust_window_size Adjust the window size to its content not to show scroll bar. Optional boolean open_devtools For debug purpose, Chrome DevTools will start when the window is opened. Optional boolean use_inner_html If true , set the value with .innerHTML on copyright, license and description Default is false . Optional boolean bug_link_text Text for a bug report link. Optional string product_name Name of the application Optional string use_version_info If is false , nothing will be displayed, if is true , the versions of electron, chrome, node, and v8 will be displayed, if is an array of string tuple, its entries will be displayed. Default is true . Optional boolean show_close_button If this is a valid string, a close button with this string be displayed. Optional string about_page_dir Directory path which contains about.html which is rendered in 'About this app' window. Optional string app app instance to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional Electron.App BrowserWindow Constructor of BrowserWindow to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional Electron.BrowserWindow ipcMain ipcMain instance to use. This property is necessary only when using on renderer processes. Optional Electron.IpcMain

Note: If you set use_inner_html to true , please ensure that contents don't contain any untrusted external input in order to avoid XSS. Be careful.

Open the window from non-main process

Since openAboutWindow() depends on several APIs only available on main process, they must be provided by caller when it is called on non-main process.

To mimic the APIs, use @electron/remote module.

import {app, BrowserWindow, ipcMain} from '@electron/remote' ; openAboutWindow({ icon_path: 'path/to/icon.png' app, BrowserWindow, ipcMain, });

Screen Shots

Linux

OS X

Windows

License

MIT License.