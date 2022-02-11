📝 Available Translations: 🇨🇳 🇧🇷 🇪🇸 🇯🇵 🇷🇺 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 🇩🇪. View these docs in other languages at electron/i18n.
The Electron framework lets you write cross-platform desktop applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS. It is based on Node.js and Chromium and is used by the Atom editor and many other apps.
Follow @ElectronJS on Twitter for important announcements.
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to coc@electronjs.org.
To install prebuilt Electron binaries, use
npm.
The preferred method is to install Electron as a development dependency in your
app:
npm install electron --save-dev
For more installation options and troubleshooting tips, see installation. For info on how to manage Electron versions in your apps, see Electron versioning.
Use
Electron Fiddle
to build, run, and package small Electron experiments, to see code examples for all of Electron's APIs, and
to try out different versions of Electron. It's designed to make the start of your journey with
Electron easier.
Alternatively, clone and run the electron/electron-quick-start repository to see a minimal Electron app in action:
git clone https://github.com/electron/electron-quick-start
cd electron-quick-start
npm install
npm start
Most people use Electron from the command line, but if you require
electron inside
your Node app (not your Electron app) it will return the file path to the
binary. Use this to spawn Electron from Node scripts:
const electron = require('electron')
const proc = require('child_process')
// will print something similar to /Users/maf/.../Electron
console.log(electron)
// spawn Electron
const child = proc.spawn(electron)
Find documentation translations in electron/i18n.
If you are interested in reporting/fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Info on reporting bugs, getting help, finding third-party tools and sample apps, and more can be found in the support document.
When using the Electron or other GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.
Electron is really nice to work with but it is not perfect as with all technologies. If you want to develop for mac, windows and linux, indeed you CAN, but don't forget that you need to create the executable files FROM one of those platforms.... its not like you're going to make a software for all platform with you windows machine only. For example, I dont own a mac and I don't know how to use virtual machines, so my desktop app built with Electron is currently only built for Windows. Also beware that you need to deal with VERY COMPLEX PROCESS of code signing your production executables before users can use them without the damn windows smartscreen danger alerts! IT's a nightmare to deal with on your own if you've never been there! So before you build your app with electron maybe consider if you really want to deal with that stuff. For my part, I've come to a conclusion that I will focus on web apps and leave alone desktop apps for a while. (as I write, my code sign certificate for windows is still in process after 2 months of bureaucratic shit)
Electron is a framework that lets me create cross-platform apps using HTML, CSS, JS. It helped me by providing rich JS APIs that handle the particulars of talking to different operating systems. It also uses web pages for creating user interfaces. It is a kind of minimal web browser with the ability to interact with the local file system and this web browser is a part of your apps packaging, so you could code with confidence. Overall, a great framework.
The premisses of Electron are indeed awesome: build with web languages a desktop app that works on linux, mac OSX and windows! Great! But in practice I found it kind of hard to work with by its own, specially if you need some kind of custom and dynamic components... but should be better with if combined with react/vue. My two main problems though were: 1. It took me a month only to figure out how to build it for mac OS (due to the lack of documentation...) 2. As it's based on Chromium, it consumes a lot of your RAM... poor computer... Even for small applications, Electron is too heavy (and you won't found any electron app smaller than 400MB...)
Heavy desktop client, but easy to develop and deploy for every platform. It is heavy because of its RAM consumption, I try to avoid installing electron-based app because of this. As for my developer experience, I find it can be hard to understand where to start and the different concepts, but overall it offers to do almost everything's by combining with others packages. What I don't like with electron is its bad support for Typescript. It works most of the time, but for some edges cases, it can be a nightmare and will require to send a patch. I am waiting for alternatives like tauri https://github.com/tauri-apps/tauri
I use electron to build desktop apps using javascript. Although chromium takes a lot of heap memory, I still like the performance electron offers. Documentation is concise and clear. Also inbuilt typescript support makes it easy to migrate. I typically use a monorepo setup to share code across web and desktop applications.