Electrolyte

Electrolyte is a simple, lightweight inversion of control (IoC) container for Node.js applications.

Electrolyte automatically wires together the various components and services needed by an application. It does this using a technique known as dependency injection (DI). Using Electrolyte eliminates boilerplate code and improves software quality by encouraging loose coupling between modules, resulting in greater reusability and increased test coverage.

For further details about the software architecture used for IoC and dependency injection, refer to Inversion of Control Containers and the Dependency Injection pattern by Martin Fowler.

Install

npm install electrolyte

Usage

There are two important terms to understand when using Electrolyte: components and annotations.

Components

Components are simply modules which return objects used within an application. For instance, a typical web application might need a place to store settings, a database connection, and a logging facility.

Here's a component that initializes settings:

exports = module .exports = function ( ) { var settings = {} , env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' ; switch (env) { case 'production' : settings.dbHost = 'sql.example.com' ; settings.dbPort = 3306 ; break ; default : settings.dbHost = '127.0.0.1' ; settings.dbPort = 3306 ; break ; } return settings; } exports[ '@singleton' ] = true ;

Pretty simple. A component exports a "factory" function, which is used to create and initialize an object. In this case, it just sets a couple options depending on the environment.

What about exports['@singleton'] ? That's an annotation, and we'll return to that in a moment.

Here's another component that initializes a database connection (saved as 'database.js'):

var mysql = require ( 'mysql' ); exports = module .exports = function ( settings ) { var connection = mysql.createConnection({ host : settings.dbHost, port : settings.dbPort }); connection.connect( function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } }); return connection; } exports[ '@singleton' ] = true ; exports[ '@require' ] = [ 'settings' ];

Also very simple. A function is exported which creates a database connection. And those annotations appear again.

Async Components

Async components are defined in an identical manner to traditional components except that the factory function should return a promise.

Let's rewrite the database component above slightly to return a promise.

var mysql = require ( 'mysql' ); exports = module .exports = function ( settings ) { return mysql.connectAsPromise({ host : settings.dbHost, port : settings.dbPort }).then( function ( conn ) { return conn; }); } exports[ '@singleton' ] = true ; exports[ '@require' ] = [ 'settings' ];

Let's also define a users model that relies on the database component (saved as users.js ).

exports = module .exports = function ( database ) { return { create : function ( name, email, password ) { return database.execute( 'INSERT INTO users ...' ); } }; } exports[ '@singleton' ] = true ; exports[ '@require' ] = [ 'database' ];

Annotations

Annotations provide an extra bit of metadata about the component, which Electrolyte uses to automatically wire together an application.

@require Declares an array of dependencies needed by the component. These dependencies are automatically created and injected as arguments (in the same order as listed in the array) to the exported function.

@singleton Indicates that the component returns a singleton object, which should be shared by all components in the application.

Creating Components

Components are created by asking the IoC container to create them:

var IoC = require ( 'electrolyte' ); var db = IoC.create( 'database' );

Electrolyte is smart enough to automatically traverse a component's dependencies (and dependencies of dependencies, and so on), correctly wiring together the complete object structure.

In the case of the database above, Electrolyte would first initialize the settings component, and pass the result as an argument to the database component. The database connection would then be returned from IoC.create .

This automatic instantiation and injection of components eliminates the boilerplate plumbing many application need for initialization.

Creating Async Components

Again, components are created by asking the IoC container to create them:

var IoC = require ( 'electrolyte' ); var usersPromise = IoC.createAsync( 'users' ); usersPromise.then( function ( users ) { ... });

Here as well electrolyte is smart enough to automatically traverse a component's dependencies, correctly wiring together the complete object structure and waiting for each promise to resolve along the way.

In the case of the users model above, Electrolyte would first initialize the settings component, and pass the result as an argument to the database component. Electrolyte would then wait for the database connection promise to resolve before passing the resulting value to the users component. IoC.createAsync then returns a promise that resolves to the object defined by the users component after the all of its dependencies resolve.

Configure the Loader

When a component is @require 'd by another component, Electrolyte will automatically load and instantiate it. The loader needs to be configured with location where an application's components are found:

IoC.use(IoC.dir( 'app/components' ));

@require vs require()

Loading components is similar in many regards to require ing a module, with one primary difference: components have the ability to return an object that is configured according to application-level or environment-specific settings. Traditional modules, in contrast, assume very little about the runtime configuration of an application and export common, reusable bundles of functionality.

Using the strengths of each approach yields a nicely layered architecture, which can be seen in the database component above. The mysql module provides reusable functionality for communicating with MySQL databases. The database component provides a configured instance created from that module that connects to a specific database.

This pattern is common: modules are require() 'd, and object instances created from those modules are @require 'd.

There are scenarios in which this line can blur, and it becomes desireable to inject modules themselves. This is typical with modules that provide network-related functionality that needs to be mocked out in test environments.

Electrolyte can be configured to do this automatically, by configuring the loader to inject modules:

IoC.use(IoC.node_modules());

With that in place, the database component above can be re-written as follows:

exports = module .exports = function ( mysql, settings ) { var connection = mysql.createConnection({ host : settings.dbHost, port : settings.dbPort }); connection.connect( function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } }); return connection; } exports[ '@singleton' ] = true ; exports[ '@require' ] = [ 'mysql' , 'settings' ];

Note that now the mysql module is injected by Electrolyte, rather than explicitly require() 'd. This makes it easy to write tests for this component while mocking out network access entirely.

Examples

Express An example Express app using IoC to create routes, with necessary components.

Async Express An example Express app using IoC to create routes asynchronously, with necessary components.

Tests

npm install npm test

Credits

Jared Hanson

Atomic by Cengiz SARI from The Noun Project

Colour palette

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)