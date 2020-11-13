Electrolyte is a simple, lightweight inversion of control (IoC) container for Node.js applications.
Electrolyte automatically wires together the various components and services needed by an application. It does this using a technique known as dependency injection (DI). Using Electrolyte eliminates boilerplate code and improves software quality by encouraging loose coupling between modules, resulting in greater reusability and increased test coverage.
For further details about the software architecture used for IoC and dependency injection, refer to Inversion of Control Containers and the Dependency Injection pattern by Martin Fowler.
There are two important terms to understand when using Electrolyte: components and annotations.
Components are simply modules which return objects used within an application. For instance, a typical web application might need a place to store settings, a database connection, and a logging facility.
Here's a component that initializes settings:
exports = module.exports = function() {
var settings = {}
, env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
switch (env) {
case 'production':
settings.dbHost = 'sql.example.com';
settings.dbPort = 3306;
break;
default:
settings.dbHost = '127.0.0.1';
settings.dbPort = 3306;
break;
}
return settings;
}
exports['@singleton'] = true;
Pretty simple. A component exports a "factory" function, which is used to create and initialize an object. In this case, it just sets a couple options depending on the environment.
What about
exports['@singleton']? That's an annotation, and we'll return to
that in a moment.
Here's another component that initializes a database connection (saved as 'database.js'):
var mysql = require('mysql');
exports = module.exports = function(settings) {
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host: settings.dbHost,
port: settings.dbPort
});
connection.connect(function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
});
return connection;
}
exports['@singleton'] = true;
exports['@require'] = [ 'settings' ];
Also very simple. A function is exported which creates a database connection. And those annotations appear again.
Async components are defined in an identical manner to traditional components except that the factory function should return a promise.
Let's rewrite the database component above slightly to return a promise.
var mysql = require('mysql');
exports = module.exports = function(settings) {
return mysql.connectAsPromise({
host: settings.dbHost,
port: settings.dbPort
}).then(function (conn) {
// do something clever
return conn;
});
}
exports['@singleton'] = true;
exports['@require'] = [ 'settings' ];
Let's also define a users model that relies on the database component (saved as
users.js).
exports = module.exports = function(database) {
return {
create: function (name, email, password) {
return database.execute('INSERT INTO users ...');
}
};
}
exports['@singleton'] = true;
exports['@require'] = [ 'database' ];
Annotations provide an extra bit of metadata about the component, which Electrolyte uses to automatically wire together an application.
@require Declares an array of dependencies needed by the component. These
dependencies are automatically created and injected as arguments (in the same
order as listed in the array) to the exported function.
@singleton Indicates that the component returns a singleton object, which
should be shared by all components in the application.
Components are created by asking the IoC container to create them:
var IoC = require('electrolyte');
var db = IoC.create('database');
Electrolyte is smart enough to automatically traverse a component's dependencies (and dependencies of dependencies, and so on), correctly wiring together the complete object structure.
In the case of the database above, Electrolyte would first initialize the
settings component, and pass the result as an argument to the
database
component. The database connection would then be returned from
IoC.create.
This automatic instantiation and injection of components eliminates the boilerplate plumbing many application need for initialization.
Again, components are created by asking the IoC container to create them:
var IoC = require('electrolyte');
var usersPromise = IoC.createAsync('users');
usersPromise.then(function (users) {
...
});
Here as well electrolyte is smart enough to automatically traverse a component's dependencies, correctly wiring together the complete object structure and waiting for each promise to resolve along the way.
In the case of the users model above, Electrolyte would first initialize the
settings component, and pass the result as an argument to the
database
component. Electrolyte would then wait for the database connection promise to
resolve before passing the resulting value to the users component.
IoC.createAsync
then returns a promise that resolves to the object defined by the users component
after the all of its dependencies resolve.
When a component is
@require'd by another component, Electrolyte will
automatically load and instantiate it. The loader needs to be configured with
location where an application's components are found:
IoC.use(IoC.dir('app/components'));
Loading components is similar in many regards to
requireing a module, with
one primary difference: components have the ability to return an object that
is configured according to application-level or environment-specific settings.
Traditional modules, in contrast, assume very little about the runtime
configuration of an application and export common, reusable bundles of
functionality.
Using the strengths of each approach yields a nicely layered architecture, which
can be seen in the database component above. The
mysql module provides
reusable functionality for communicating with MySQL databases. The database
component provides a configured instance created from that module that
connects to a specific database.
This pattern is common: modules are
require()'d, and object instances created
from those modules are
@require'd.
There are scenarios in which this line can blur, and it becomes desireable to inject modules themselves. This is typical with modules that provide network-related functionality that needs to be mocked out in test environments.
Electrolyte can be configured to do this automatically, by configuring the loader to inject modules:
IoC.use(IoC.node_modules());
With that in place, the database component above can be re-written as follows:
exports = module.exports = function(mysql, settings) {
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host: settings.dbHost,
port: settings.dbPort
});
connection.connect(function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
});
return connection;
}
exports['@singleton'] = true;
exports['@require'] = [ 'mysql', 'settings' ];
Note that now the
mysql module is injected by Electrolyte, rather than
explicitly
require()'d. This makes it easy to write tests for this component
while mocking out network access entirely.
