Electrode Webpack Reporter

An HTML based reporter for webpack-dev-server. Adds a new route /reporter to your webpack-dev-server HTTP server.

Usage

const WebpackReporter = require ( "electrode-webpack-reporter" ); const webpackConfig = { devServer : { } }; const reporter = new WebpackReporter(); reporter.apply(webpackConfig); reporter.on( "report" , (reporterOptions) => { if (reporterOptions.state) { } });

