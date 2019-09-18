Electrode Server Decor to serve static files using inert.
Install
$ npm i electrode-static-paths --save
const electrodeServer = require("electrode-server");
electrodeServer( config, [require("electrode-static-paths")()] );
By default, the static files are served from
dist under CWD.
/html will serve files from
dist/html
/js will serve files from
dist/js
/images will serve files from
dist/images
You can change the prefix
dist with
pathPrefix in options to the
electrodeStaticPaths plugin.
You can add a route prefix with
routePrefix option.
For example:
const config = {
plugins: {
electrodeStaticPaths: {
options: {
routePrefix: "/test",
pathPrefix: "myfiles"
}
}
}
};
You can override the
/html,
/js, and
/images routes with
routes option.
For example, if you only want to serve files at
/js, then:
{
plugins: {
electrodeStaticPaths: {
options: {
routes: [ "js" ]
}
}
}
}
You can also specify configs to be passed to
server.route:
const config = {
plugins: {
electrodeStaticPaths: {
options: {
config: {
}
}
}
}
};
