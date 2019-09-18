openbase logo
electrode-static-paths

by electrode-io
3.0.0 (see all)

Electrode server decor to serve static files

Readme

Electrode Static Paths

Electrode Server Decor to serve static files using inert.

Usage

Install

$ npm i electrode-static-paths --save

const electrodeServer = require("electrode-server");

electrodeServer( config, [require("electrode-static-paths")()] );

Static Files

By default, the static files are served from dist under CWD.

  • Route /html will serve files from dist/html
  • Route /js will serve files from dist/js
  • Route /images will serve files from dist/images

Route and Path prefixes

You can change the prefix dist with pathPrefix in options to the electrodeStaticPaths plugin.

You can add a route prefix with routePrefix option.

For example:

const config = {
  plugins: {
    electrodeStaticPaths: {
      options: {
        routePrefix: "/test",
        pathPrefix: "myfiles"
      }
    }
  }
};

Routes

You can override the /html, /js, and /images routes with routes option.

For example, if you only want to serve files at /js, then:

{
  plugins: {
    electrodeStaticPaths: {
      options: {
        routes: [ "js" ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Route config

You can also specify configs to be passed to server.route:

const config = {
  plugins: {
    electrodeStaticPaths: {
      options: {
        config: {
        }
      }
    }
  }
};

Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.

