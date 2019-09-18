Electrode Static Paths

Electrode Server Decor to serve static files using inert.

Usage

Install

$ npm i electrode- static -paths --save

const electrodeServer = require ( "electrode-server" ); electrodeServer( config, [ require ( "electrode-static-paths" )()] );

Static Files

By default, the static files are served from dist under CWD.

Route /html will serve files from dist/html

Route /js will serve files from dist/js

Route /images will serve files from dist/images

Route and Path prefixes

You can change the prefix dist with pathPrefix in options to the electrodeStaticPaths plugin.

You can add a route prefix with routePrefix option.

For example:

const config = { plugins : { electrodeStaticPaths : { options : { routePrefix : "/test" , pathPrefix : "myfiles" } } } };

Routes

You can override the /html , /js , and /images routes with routes option.

For example, if you only want to serve files at /js , then:

{ plugins : { electrodeStaticPaths : { options : { routes : [ "js" ] } } } }

Route config

You can also specify configs to be passed to server.route :

const config = { plugins : { electrodeStaticPaths : { options : { config : { } } } } };

