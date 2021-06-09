This is an imaginatively named, configurable web server using Hapi.js atop Node.js.
The aim is to provide a standardized node web server that can be used to serve your web application without the need for duplicating from another example, or starting from scratch.
The intention is that you will extend via configuration, such that this provides the baseline functionality of a Hapi web server, and within your own application you will add on the features, logic, etc unique to your situation.
This module requires Node v8.x.x+.
npm i --save electrode-server
Electrode Server comes with enough defaults such that you can spin up a Hapi server at
http://localhost:3000 with one call:
require("electrode-server")();
Of course that doesn't do much but getting a
404 response from
http://localhost:3000.
To handle your routes, you should create a Hapi plugin to install your handlers.
See below for configuration options on how to register your plugin through electrode-server.
You can pass in a config object that controls every aspect of the Hapi server.
For example, if you want to spin up a server with HTTP compression off at port 9000:
const config = {
connection: {
port: 9000,
compression: false
}
};
require("electrode-server")(config);
However, for a more complex application, it's recommended that you use a config composer such as electrode-confippet to manage your app configuration.
Here's what you can configure:
All properties are optional (if not present, the default values shown below will be used).
server.app.config is set to a object that's the combination of your config with
electrode-server's defaults applied.
server (Object)
Hapi.Server
Default:
{
server: {
app: {
electrode: true;
}
}
}
connection (Object)
electrode-server
Default:
{
connection: {
host: process.env.HOST,
address: process.env.HOST_IP || "0.0.0.0",
port: parseInt(process.env.PORT, 10) || 3000,
routes: {
cors: true
}
}
}
connections Object in previous Electrode no longer supports multiple connections.
Only the
default is allowed.
{
connections: {
default: {
host: process.env.HOST,
address: process.env.HOST_IP || "0.0.0.0",
port: parseInt(process.env.PORT, 10) || 3000,
routes: {
cors: true
}
}
}
}
plugins (Object)
server.register
Default is just empty object:
{
plugins: {
}
}
listener (function)
A function to install event listeners for the electrode server startup lifecycle.
The following events are supported:
config-composed - All configurations have been composed into a single one
server-created - Hapi server created
plugins-sorted - Plugins processed and sorted by priority
plugins-registered - Plugins registered with Hapi
server-started - Server started
complete - Final step before returning
To receive events you must set
config.listener before calling
electrodeServer.
For example:
myConfig.listener = (emitter) => {
emitter.on("server-created", (data, next) => {
// do something
next();
});
});
The data object will contain these:
emitter,
server,
config, and
plugins.
Depending on the stage some may not be present. For example,
server is not available until
server-created event and
plugins is not available until
plugins-sorted event.
These are async events so you have to take and call a
next callback.
http2 (Object)
Note: Requires version ^3.2.0 or ^2.4.0
To enable http2, set
http2.enable to true. All options are passed to
createSecureServer().
{
"http2": {
"enable": true,
"key": Fs.readFileSync('./ssl/site.key'),
"cert": Fs.readFileSync('./ssl/site.crt')
}
}
keepAliveTimeout (integer)
NodeJS defaults to 5 seconds keep-alive timeout.
electrode-server defaults to 60 seconds timeout. If you want a custom timeout, use the
keepAliveTimeout option (in milliseconds).
{
"electrode": {
"keepAliveTimeout": 60000
}
}
You can control how much output the Electrode Server logs to the console by setting the
logLevel.
"info",
"warn",
"error",
"none".
"warn" means only warnning and error messages will be printed.
"info"
For example, to suppress the banner that is shown when the server starts up:
Hapi.js server running at http://mypc:4000
set the logLevel to "warn" or "error":
{
electrode: {
logLevel: "warn";
}
}
To keep your environment specific configurations manageable, you can use electrode-confippet.
Once you have your config files setup according to the configuration files setup, you can simply pass the config object to electrode server.
const config = require("electrode-confippet").config;
require("electrode-server")(config);
You can have
electrode-server register any Hapi plugin that you want
through your configuration file.
{
plugins: {
"<plugin-id>": {
enable: true,
options: {},
priority: 210,
register: function () {}, // mutual exclusive with module
module: "<plugin-module-name>",
requireFromPath: process.cwd()
}
}
}
<plugin-id> - ID for the plugin. Generally the module name for the plugin, which is used to load it for registration.
register - optional The register function to pass to Hapi. Overrides
module.
module - optional name of the module to load for the plugin instead of the
<plugin-id>
requireFromPath - optional The path from which to call
require to load the plugin module
enable - optional if set to
false then this plugin won't be registered. If it's not set then it's considered to be
true.
options - optional Object that's passed to the plugin's register function.
priority - optional integer value to indicate the plugin's registration order
Infinity if this field is missing or has no valid integer value (
NaN) (string of number accepted)
Priority allows you to arrange plugins to be registered in an order you prefer. The plugins with lower priority values are registered first.
If you don't want to use
<plugin-id> to load the module, then you can optionally specify one of the following:
register - if specified, then treat as the plugin's
register function to pass to Hapi, overides module
module - Only used if
register is not specified
require for registration.
false then electrode server will not load any module.
{
plugins: {
myPlugin: {
module: {
requireFromPath: process.cwd(),
name: "my-plugin-module"
}
}
}
}
Electrode server will try to find your Hapi Plugin from your module by looking through these fields:
mod.hapiPlugin
mod.default.hapiPlugin
mod.default
mod itself
Examples:
CommonJS example:
module.exports = myHapiPlugin;
ES6 example:
export default myHapiPlugin;
hapiPlugin:
CommonJS example:
module.exports.hapiPlugin = myHapiPlugin;
ES6 example:
const hapiPlugin = myHapiPlugin;
export hapiPlugin;
ES6 default:
export default {
hapiPlugin: myHapiPlugin
};
requireFromPath
There are three places you can specify a path to call
require from when loading your plugin modules.
config.plugins.requireFromPath - The top one used for all plugins
config.plugins.<plugin-id>.requireFromPath - Used for the specific plugin of
<plugin-id>, overrides the one above
config.plugins.<plugin-id>.module.requireFromPath - Used for the specific plugin of
<plugin-id>, overrides the two above
For more information: check out require-from-path
crumb
Here's an example using the
crumb plugin:
First, install the plugin as you normally would from
npm:
npm i --save crumb
Then, add your plugin to the config
plugins section.
{
plugins: {
"crumb": {
enable: true,
options: {},
priority: 210,
requireFromPath: process.cwd()
}
}
}
Above config tells
electrode-server to
require from
CWD the module by its
<plugin-id>
"crumb" and register it as a plugin with Hapi.
The electrode server exports a single API.
electrodeServer(config, [decors], [callback])
config is the electrode server config
decors - Optional extra
config or array of
config. In case you have common config you want to put inside a dedicated module, you can pass them in here.
[ decor1, decor2, decor3 ] then each one is composed into the main config. ie: something similar to
_.merge(mainConfig, decor1, decor2, decor3).
callback is an optional errback with the signature
function (err, server)
server is the Hapi server
Returns: a promise resolving to the Hapi server if callback is not provided
Make sure you sign the CLA. Checkout the contribution guide
To run tests
% npm i
% clap test
To run tests and coverage
% clap check
To run sample server
% npm run sample
Hit
http://localhost:9000
npm version to update the version. Commit with tags
npm publish to publish
Copyright 2016-present WalmartLabs
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.