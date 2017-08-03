Support profiling React Server Side Rendering time and component caching to help you speed up SSR.
npm i electrode-react-ssr-caching
Note that since this module patches React's source code to inject the caching logic, it must be loaded before the React module.
For example:
import SSRCaching from "electrode-react-ssr-caching";
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/server';
You can use this module to inspect the time each component took to render.
import SSRCaching from "electrode-react-ssr-caching";
import { renderToString } from "react-dom/server";
import MyComponent from "mycomponent";
// First you should render your component in a loop to prime the JS engine (i.e: V8 for NodeJS)
for( let i = 0; i < 10; i ++ ) {
renderToString(<MyComponent />);
}
SSRCaching.clearProfileData();
SSRCaching.enableProfiling();
const html = renderToString(<MyComponent />);
SSRCaching.enableProfiling(false);
console.log(JSON.stringify(SSRCaching.profileData, null, 2));
Once you determined the most expensive components with profiling, you can enable component caching this module provides to speed up SSR performance.
The basic steps to enabling caching are:
import SSRCaching from "electrode-react-ssr-caching";
SSRCaching.enableCaching();
SSRCaching.setCachingConfig(cacheConfig);
Where
cacheConfig contains information on what component to apply caching. See below for details.
In order for the
enableCaching() method to work, you'll also need
NODE_ENV set to
production, or else it will throw an error.
SSR component caching was first demonstrated in Sasha Aickin's talk.
His demo requires each component to provide a function for generating the cache key.
Here we implemented two cache key generation strategies:
simple and
template.
You are required to pass in the
cacheConfig to tell this module what component to apply caching.
For example:
const cacheConfig = {
components: {
"Component1": {
strategy: "simple",
enable: true
},
"Component2": {
strategy: "template",
enable: true
}
}
}
SSRCaching.setCachingConfig(cacheConfig);
The
simple caching strategy is basically doing a
JSON.stringify on the component's props. You can also specify a callback in
cacheConfig to return the key.
For example:
const cacheConfig = {
components: {
Component1: {
strategy: "simple",
enable: true,
genCacheKey: (props) => JSON.stringify(props)
}
}
};
This strategy is not very flexible. You need a cache entry for each different props. However it requires very little processing time.
The
template caching strategy is more complex but flexible.
The idea is akin to generating logic-less handlebars template from your React components and then use string replace to process the template with different props.
If you have this component:
class Hello extends Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello, {this.props.name}. {this.props.message}</div>
}
}
And you render it with props:
const props = { name: "Bob", message: "How're you?" }
You get back HTML string:
<div>Hello, <span>Bob</span>. <span>How're you?</span></div>
Now if you replace values in props with tokens, and you remember that
@0@ refers to
props.name and
@1@ refers to
props.message:
const tokenProps = { name: "@0@", message: "@1@" }
You get back HTML string that could be akin to a handlebars template:
<div>Hello, <span>@0@</span>. <span>@1@</span></div>
We cache this template html using the tokenized props as cache key. When we need to render the same component with a different props later, we can just lookup the template from cache and use string replace to apply the values:
cachedTemplateHtml.replace( /@0@/g, props.name ).replace( /@1@/g, props.message );
That's the gist of the template strategy. Of course there are many small details such as handling the encoding of special characters, preserving props that can't be tokenized, avoid tokenizing non-string props, or preserving
data-reactid and
data-react-checksum.
To specify a component to be cached with the
template strategy:
const cacheConfig = {
components: {
Hello: {
strategy: "template",
enable: true,
preserveKeys: [ "key1", "key2" ],
preserveEmptyKeys: [ "key3", "key4" ],
ignoreKeys: [ "key5", "key6" ],
whiteListNonStringKeys: [ "key7", "key8" ]
}
}
};
preserveKeys - List of keys that should not be tokenized.
preserveEmptyKeys - List of keys that should not be tokenized if they are empty string
""
ignoreKeys - List of keys that should be completely ignored as part of the template cache key.
whiteListNonStringKeys - List of non-string keys that should be tokenized.
enableProfiling(flag)
Enable profiling according to flag
undefined or
true - enable profiling
false - disable profiling
enableCaching(flag)
Enable cache according to flag
undefined or
true - enable caching
false - disable caching
enableCachingDebug(flag)
Enable cache debugging according to flag.
Caching must be enabled for this to have any effect.
undefined or
true - enable cache debugging
false - disable cache debugging
setCachingConfig(config)
Set caching config to
config.
stripUrlProtocol(flag)
Remove
http: or
https: from prop values that are URLs according to flag.
Caching must be enabled for this to have any effect.
undefined or
true - strip URL protocol
false - don't strip
shouldHashKeys(flag, [hashFn])
Set whether the
template strategy should hash the cache key and use that instead.
Caching must be enabled for this to have any effect.
flag
undefined or
true - use a hash value of the cache key
false - don't use a hash valueo f the cache key
hashFn - optional, a custom callback to generate the hash from the cache key, which is passed in as a string
function customHashFn(key) { return hash(key); }
If no
hashFn is provided, then farmhash is used if it's available, otherwise hashing is turned off.
clearProfileData()
Clear profiling data
clearCache()
Clear caching data
cacheEntries()
Get total number of cache entries
cacheHitReport()
Returns an object with information about cache entry hits
Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.