openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb

by electrode-io
4.8.4 (see all)

Electrode Over The Air Server for hot deployment of React Native and Cordova mobile apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electrode OTA Server

The Electrode OTA Server provides a way to hot deploy android and ios React Native™ and Cordova™ apps. The server is API compatible with code-push-cli, the Code Push React Native SDK and the Code Push Cordova SDK.

Documentation

Requirements

  • Node ^8.16.0

OTA: Overview

Installation

For configuration instructions visit the electrode.io

 npm i electrode-ota-server

Example

Check the example folder. See the Readme

Releases

Version 4.3.0

Various bug fixes.

Version 4.0.0

Rewrite of mariadb module; simplify needed configuration to use the mariadb module.

        "electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : {
            "module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb",
            "options": {
                "clusterConfig" : {
                    "canRetry" : true,
                    "defaultSelector" : "ORDER",
                    "removeNodeErrorCount" : 5,
                    "restoreNodeTimeout" : 0,
                },
                "poolConfigs" : [{
                    "database": "electrode_ota",
                    "host": "localhost",
                    "password": "ota",
                    "port": 33060,
                    "user": "ota",
                }],
            }
        },

The underlying implementation uses the npm module mysql. The options are described in further detail in the module's readme.

The schema for mariadb is in the electrode-ota-mariadb-schema folder. The module does not use sequelize anymore, and the schema is created separately using liquibase.

Version 3.2.1

Version 3.2.1 is deprecated. Please use Version 3.3.0 instead.

Version 2

Version 2 adds partial update support. To do this it requires some alterations to the cassandra database. This will happen automatically, unless the configuration to the electrode-ota-dao-cassandra is configured as

 "electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra": {
                "options": {
                    ...
                    "disableTTYConfirmation": false,
                    //this is alter by default.
                    "migration": "safe",
                }
            }
 }

Make sure to backup your data, while not known to cause data loss, it is possible.

Development

To run tests, make sure you have localhost.walmart.com mapped to 127.0.0.1 loopback. Make sure you have cassandra installed. Cassandra is required for testings.

> docker pull cassandra
> docker run -p 9042:9042 cassandra

To build..

> npm install -g lerna yarn
> lerna bootstrap
> lerna run build

To run all tests (will rebuilds all) ..

> yarn test

To run a package test...

> cd electrode-ota-model-app
> yarn test

To run a sample app, check the example app in the example folder.

Packages

PackageDescription
electrode-ota-mariadb-schemaSchema for MariaDB
electrode-ota-serverMain server module
electrode-ota-server-authContains all the authentication strategies.
electrode-ota-server-auth-basicProvides basic authentication
electrode-ota-server-auth-githubProvides Github-based authentication
electrode-ota-server-auth-validateProvides session support
electrode-ota-server-bootServer startup module
electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandraImplementation of electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports Cassandra
electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadbImplementation of electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports MariaDB / MySQL
electrode-ota-server-dao-pluginDefines the interface for the backend datastore(s)
electrode-ota-server-default-configDefault config
electrode-ota-server-diregisterUtility for registering various modules
electrode-ota-server-errorsCommon errors (@hapi/boom wrapper)
electrode-ota-server-fileservice-downloadHandles download of packages
electrode-ota-server-fileservice-uploadHandles upload of packages
electrode-ota-server-loggerLogger
electrode-ota-server-managerRoute handlers for /manager/* endpoints
electrode-ota-server-model-accountAccount model
electrode-ota-server-model-acquisitionAcquisition model
electrode-ota-server-model-appApp model
electrode-ota-server-model-manifestManifest model
electrode-ota-server-model-weightedWeighting utility
electrode-ota-server-publicRoute handler for static endpoints
electrode-ota-server-routes-accesskeysRoute handler for access keys endpoints
electrode-ota-server-routes-acquisitionRoute handler for (client) acquisition endpoints
electrode-ota-server-routes-appsRoute handler for app endpoints
electrode-ota-server-routes-authRoute handelr for authentication/session endpoints
electrode-ota-server-service-errorsHandles endpoint errors
electrode-ota-server-service-fileserviceDeprecated
electrode-ota-server-service-managementDeprecated
electrode-ota-server-test-supportTest utilities
electrode-ota-server-utilUtilities
electrode-ota-server-util-devDeveloper utilities
electrode-ota-server-viewDeprecated
electrode-ota-uiOTA UI shared with desktop/web UIs

Custom Data store

electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin defines the interface for the database, along with the expected Data Access Objects.

To create your own data store, create a module with the same factory methods as electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin. See electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra and electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb for examples.

In your config file, specify the new module. Pass any required options.

    "electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : {
        "module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb",
        "options": {
            ...
        }
    },

Package content is saved to the specified datastore (MariaDB or Cassandra). If you want to save to disk, override electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download and electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload with your custom module.

    "electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload": {
        "module": "my-object-store",
        "options": { "upload": true }
    },
    "electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download": {
        "module": "my-object-store",
        "options": { "upload": false }
    }

HowTos

Upload Size and Timeout

To increase the max upload size, add this to your configuration: Likewise, you can set the timeout if upload is timing out.

"electrode-ota-server-routes-apps" : {
    "options" : {
        "payload" : {
            "maxBytes" : 94371840,
            "timeout": 119999
        }
    }
}

Change log level

Update the log level in the options of electrode-ota-server-logger

{
    "plugins": {
        "electrode-ota-server-logger": {
            "options": {
                "level": "info"
            }
        }
    }
}

Add a new package

Use Lerna to create the package

% lerna create <package-name>

This creates a base project. Update package.json to match other projects.

Apache-2.0 © WalmartLabs
Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial