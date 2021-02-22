The Electrode OTA Server provides a way to hot deploy android and ios React Native™ and Cordova™ apps. The server is API compatible with code-push-cli, the Code Push React Native SDK and the Code Push Cordova SDK.
npm i electrode-ota-server
Various bug fixes.
Rewrite of mariadb module; simplify needed configuration to use the mariadb module.
"electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : {
"module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb",
"options": {
"clusterConfig" : {
"canRetry" : true,
"defaultSelector" : "ORDER",
"removeNodeErrorCount" : 5,
"restoreNodeTimeout" : 0,
},
"poolConfigs" : [{
"database": "electrode_ota",
"host": "localhost",
"password": "ota",
"port": 33060,
"user": "ota",
}],
}
},
The underlying implementation uses the npm module mysql. The options are described in further detail in the module's readme.
The schema for mariadb is in the electrode-ota-mariadb-schema folder. The module does not use sequelize anymore, and the schema is created separately using liquibase.
Version 3.2.1 is deprecated. Please use Version 3.3.0 instead.
Version 2 adds partial update support. To do this it requires some alterations to the cassandra database. This will happen automatically, unless the configuration to the electrode-ota-dao-cassandra is configured as
"electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra": {
"options": {
...
"disableTTYConfirmation": false,
//this is alter by default.
"migration": "safe",
}
}
}
Make sure to backup your data, while not known to cause data loss, it is possible.
To run tests, make sure you have
localhost.walmart.com mapped to 127.0.0.1 loopback.
Make sure you have cassandra installed. Cassandra is required for testings.
> docker pull cassandra
> docker run -p 9042:9042 cassandra
To build..
> npm install -g lerna yarn
> lerna bootstrap
> lerna run build
To run all tests (will rebuilds all) ..
> yarn test
To run a package test...
> cd electrode-ota-model-app
> yarn test
To run a sample app, check the example app in the example folder.
|Package
|Description
|electrode-ota-mariadb-schema
|Schema for MariaDB
|electrode-ota-server
|Main server module
|electrode-ota-server-auth
|Contains all the authentication strategies.
|electrode-ota-server-auth-basic
|Provides basic authentication
|electrode-ota-server-auth-github
|Provides Github-based authentication
|electrode-ota-server-auth-validate
|Provides session support
|electrode-ota-server-boot
|Server startup module
|electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra
|Implementation of
electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports Cassandra
|electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb
|Implementation of
electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports MariaDB / MySQL
|electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin
|Defines the interface for the backend datastore(s)
|electrode-ota-server-default-config
|Default config
|electrode-ota-server-diregister
|Utility for registering various modules
|electrode-ota-server-errors
|Common errors (@hapi/boom wrapper)
|electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download
|Handles download of packages
|electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload
|Handles upload of packages
|electrode-ota-server-logger
|Logger
|electrode-ota-server-manager
|Route handlers for /manager/* endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-model-account
|Account model
|electrode-ota-server-model-acquisition
|Acquisition model
|electrode-ota-server-model-app
|App model
|electrode-ota-server-model-manifest
|Manifest model
|electrode-ota-server-model-weighted
|Weighting utility
|electrode-ota-server-public
|Route handler for static endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-routes-accesskeys
|Route handler for access keys endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-routes-acquisition
|Route handler for (client) acquisition endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-routes-apps
|Route handler for app endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-routes-auth
|Route handelr for authentication/session endpoints
|electrode-ota-server-service-errors
|Handles endpoint errors
|electrode-ota-server-service-fileservice
|Deprecated
|electrode-ota-server-service-management
|Deprecated
|electrode-ota-server-test-support
|Test utilities
|electrode-ota-server-util
|Utilities
|electrode-ota-server-util-dev
|Developer utilities
|electrode-ota-server-view
|Deprecated
|electrode-ota-ui
|OTA UI shared with desktop/web UIs
electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin defines the interface for the database, along with the expected Data Access Objects.
To create your own data store, create a module with the same factory methods as
electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin. See
electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra and
electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb for examples.
In your config file, specify the new module. Pass any required options.
"electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : {
"module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb",
"options": {
...
}
},
Package content is saved to the specified datastore (MariaDB or Cassandra). If you want to save to disk, override
electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download and
electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload with your custom module.
"electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload": {
"module": "my-object-store",
"options": { "upload": true }
},
"electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download": {
"module": "my-object-store",
"options": { "upload": false }
}
To increase the max upload size, add this to your configuration: Likewise, you can set the timeout if upload is timing out.
"electrode-ota-server-routes-apps" : {
"options" : {
"payload" : {
"maxBytes" : 94371840,
"timeout": 119999
}
}
}
Update the log level in the options of electrode-ota-server-logger
{
"plugins": {
"electrode-ota-server-logger": {
"options": {
"level": "info"
}
}
}
}
Use Lerna to create the package
% lerna create <package-name>
This creates a base project. Update
package.json to match other projects.
Apache-2.0 © WalmartLabs
