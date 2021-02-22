Electrode OTA Server

The Electrode OTA Server provides a way to hot deploy android and ios React Native™ and Cordova™ apps. The server is API compatible with code-push-cli, the Code Push React Native SDK and the Code Push Cordova SDK.

Documentation

Requirements

Node ^8.16.0

Installation

For configuration instructions visit the electrode.io

npm i electrode-ota-server

Example

Check the example folder. See the Readme

Releases

Version 4.3.0

Various bug fixes.

Version 4.0.0

Rewrite of mariadb module; simplify needed configuration to use the mariadb module.

"electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : { "module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb" , "options" : { "clusterConfig" : { "canRetry" : true , "defaultSelector" : "ORDER" , "removeNodeErrorCount" : 5 , "restoreNodeTimeout" : 0 , }, "poolConfigs" : [{ "database" : "electrode_ota" , "host" : "localhost" , "password" : "ota" , "port" : 33060 , "user" : "ota" , }], } },

The underlying implementation uses the npm module mysql. The options are described in further detail in the module's readme.

The schema for mariadb is in the electrode-ota-mariadb-schema folder. The module does not use sequelize anymore, and the schema is created separately using liquibase.

Version 3.2.1

Version 3.2.1 is deprecated. Please use Version 3.3.0 instead.

Version 2

Version 2 adds partial update support. To do this it requires some alterations to the cassandra database. This will happen automatically, unless the configuration to the electrode-ota-dao-cassandra is configured as

"electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra" : { "options" : { ... "disableTTYConfirmation" : false , "migration" : "safe" , } } }

Make sure to backup your data, while not known to cause data loss, it is possible.

Development

To run tests, make sure you have localhost.walmart.com mapped to 127.0.0.1 loopback. Make sure you have cassandra installed. Cassandra is required for testings.

> docker pull cassandra > docker run -p 9042:9042 cassandra

To build..

npm install -g lerna yarn lerna bootstrap lerna run build

To run all tests (will rebuilds all) ..

yarn test

To run a package test...

cd electrode-ota-model-app yarn test

To run a sample app, check the example app in the example folder.

Packages

Package Description electrode-ota-mariadb-schema Schema for MariaDB electrode-ota-server Main server module electrode-ota-server-auth Contains all the authentication strategies. electrode-ota-server-auth-basic Provides basic authentication electrode-ota-server-auth-github Provides Github-based authentication electrode-ota-server-auth-validate Provides session support electrode-ota-server-boot Server startup module electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra Implementation of electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports Cassandra electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb Implementation of electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin that supports MariaDB / MySQL electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin Defines the interface for the backend datastore(s) electrode-ota-server-default-config Default config electrode-ota-server-diregister Utility for registering various modules electrode-ota-server-errors Common errors (@hapi/boom wrapper) electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download Handles download of packages electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload Handles upload of packages electrode-ota-server-logger Logger electrode-ota-server-manager Route handlers for /manager/* endpoints electrode-ota-server-model-account Account model electrode-ota-server-model-acquisition Acquisition model electrode-ota-server-model-app App model electrode-ota-server-model-manifest Manifest model electrode-ota-server-model-weighted Weighting utility electrode-ota-server-public Route handler for static endpoints electrode-ota-server-routes-accesskeys Route handler for access keys endpoints electrode-ota-server-routes-acquisition Route handler for (client) acquisition endpoints electrode-ota-server-routes-apps Route handler for app endpoints electrode-ota-server-routes-auth Route handelr for authentication/session endpoints electrode-ota-server-service-errors Handles endpoint errors electrode-ota-server-service-fileservice Deprecated electrode-ota-server-service-management Deprecated electrode-ota-server-test-support Test utilities electrode-ota-server-util Utilities electrode-ota-server-util-dev Developer utilities electrode-ota-server-view Deprecated electrode-ota-ui OTA UI shared with desktop/web UIs

Custom Data store

electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin defines the interface for the database, along with the expected Data Access Objects.

To create your own data store, create a module with the same factory methods as electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin . See electrode-ota-server-dao-cassandra and electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb for examples.

In your config file, specify the new module. Pass any required options.

"electrode-ota-server-dao-plugin" : { "module" : "electrode-ota-server-dao-mariadb" , "options" : { ... } },

Package content is saved to the specified datastore (MariaDB or Cassandra). If you want to save to disk, override electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download and electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload with your custom module.

"electrode-ota-server-fileservice-upload" : { "module" : "my-object-store" , "options" : { "upload" : true } }, "electrode-ota-server-fileservice-download" : { "module" : "my-object-store" , "options" : { "upload" : false } }

HowTos

Upload Size and Timeout

To increase the max upload size, add this to your configuration: Likewise, you can set the timeout if upload is timing out.

"electrode-ota-server-routes-apps" : { "options" : { "payload" : { "maxBytes" : 94371840 , "timeout" : 119999 } } }

Change log level

Update the log level in the options of electrode-ota-server-logger

{ "plugins" : { "electrode-ota-server-logger" : { "options" : { "level" : "info" } } } }

Add a new package

Use Lerna to create the package

% lerna create <package-name>

This creates a base project. Update package.json to match other projects.

Apache-2.0 © WalmartLabs

Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.