Electrify is an webpack visualizer tool for visualizing and analyzing Webpack bundles, it is a UI tool based on D3.js for visualizing the module tree of electrode + webpack project bundles. It's especially handy for catching large and/or duplicate modules which might be either bloating up your bundle or slowing down the build process.
Checkout a live working DEMO.
Electrify lives on npm, so if you haven't installed npm already make sure you have node installed on your machine first.
Installing should then be as easy as:
sudo npm install -g electrode-electrify
Electrify supports drag and drop of webpack stats json to visualize it. Running it easy:
$ npm run start
Note: you'll need to build your project with the
fields: null flag if you are using webpack-stats-plugin, pass a fully generated webpack-stats-object for electrify to render the tree accurately.
electrify [stats-bundle(s)...] {options}
Options:
-h, --help Displays these instructions.
-O, --open Opens viewer in a new browser window automatically
-m, --mode the default file scale mode to display: should be
either "count" or "size". Default: size
When you install electrify globally,
electrify command-line tool is made
available as the quickest means of checking out your bundle. As of
electrode-electrify@v1.0.0,
the tool takes any webpack-stats object example as input and spits out a
standalone HTML page as output.
You can easily chain the stats file into another command, or use the
--open or
-O
flag to open electrify in your browser automatically:
For example:
electrify build/stats.json --open
Note: you'll need to build your project with the
fields: null flag if you are using webpack-stats-plugin, pass a fully generated webpack-stats-object for electrify to render the tree accurately.
electrify.bundle(stats, [opts], callback)
A callback-style interface for electrify: takes a single stats file or an array of
stats (note: the
file names and not the file contents), calling
callback(err, html) with
either an error or the resulting standalone HTML file as arguments.
This currently mirrors how electrify is currently implemented, but the stream API is a little more convenient to work with.
This method takes the following options:
header: HTML to include above the visualisation. Used internally to render
the "Fork me on GitHub" ribbon.
footer: HTML to include beneath the visualisation. Used internally for the
description on the demo page.
mode: the default file scale mode to display: one of either
"count" or
"size", defaulting to
"size".
bundle api example: electrify.bundle(stats, [opts], callback)
You can switch between multiple color palettes, most of which serve to highlight specific features of your bundle:
Highlights
node_modules directories as green and
lib directories as orange.
This makes it easier to scan for "kitchen sink" modules or modules with lots of
dependencies.
Highlights each file type (e.g.
.js,
.css, etc.) a different color. Helpful
for tracking down code generated from a transform that's bloating up your bundle
more than expected.
Nothing particularly special about these palettes – colored for legibility and aesthetics respectively.
Search by filename to get to the exact location of the file along with size that file is contributing to the Javascript bundle. Props to @jherr for implementing the Search functionality.
Apache-2.0 © WalmartLabs
Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.