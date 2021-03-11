Confippet is a versatile, flexible utility for managing configurations of Node.js applications. It's simple to get started, and can be customized and extended to meet the needs of your app.
presetConfig automatically composes a single config
object from multiple files. For most applications, no further customization is
necessary.
In this example, we'll create two config files: a default file that always
loads, and a production file that loads only when the
NODE_ENV environment
variable is set to
production. We'll then import those files into a standard
Node.js app.
npm install electrode-confippet --save
Make a
config/ directory inside the main app directory, and put the following
into a file named
default.json in that directory:
{
"settings": {
"db": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5432,
"database": "clients"
}
}
}
Next, add another file called
production.json to the
config/ directory, with
this content:
{
"settings": {
"db": {
"host": "prod-db-server"
}
}
}
Finally, in our Node.js app, we can import Confippet and use the configuration we've created:
const config = require("electrode-confippet").config;
const db = config.$("settings.db");
In this example,
default.json will be loaded in all environments, whereas
production.json will be loaded only when the
NODE_ENV environment variable
is set to
production. In that case, the value of
host in the
db object
will be overwritten by the value in
production.json.
Confippet's
presetConfig composes together files in the
config/ directory,
in the following order:
This is the same as node-config files.
default.EXT
default-{instance}.EXT
{deployment}.EXT
{deployment}-{instance}.EXT
{short_hostname}.EXT
{short_hostname}-{instance}.EXT
{short_hostname}-{deployment}.EXT
{short_hostname}-{deployment}-{instance}.EXT
{full_hostname}.EXT
{full_hostname}-{instance}.EXT
{full_hostname}-{deployment}.EXT
{full_hostname}-{deployment}-{instance}.EXT
local.EXT
local-{instance}.EXT
local-{deployment}.EXT
local-{deployment}-{instance}.EXT
Where:
EXT can be any of
["json", "yaml", "js"]. Confippet will load all of them,
in that order. Each time it finds a config file, the values in that file will
be loaded and merged into the config store. So
js overrides
yaml, which
overrides
json. You can add handlers for other file types and change their
loading order—see composeConfig for further details.
{instance} is your app's instance string in multi-instance deployments
(specified by the
NODE_APP_INSTANCE environment variable).
{short_hostname} is your server name up to the first dot.
{full_hostname} is your whole server name.
{deployment} is your deployment environment (specified by the
NODE_ENV
environment variable).
Overridden values are handled as follows:
+ and both the source
and the target are arrays. In that case, the two arrays are joined together
using Lodash's
_.union method.
After Confippet loads all available configuration files, it will look for
override JSON strings from the
NODE_CONFIG and
CONFIPPET* environment
variables. See the next section for details.
Confippet reads the following environment variables when composing a config store:
AUTO_LOAD_CONFIG_OFF - If this is set, then Confippet will not
automatically load any configuration into the preset
config store.
Confippet.config will be an empty store. This enables you to customize the
config structure before loading.
NODE_CONFIG_DIR - Set the directory to search for config files. By default,
Confippet looks in the
config directory for config files.
NODE_ENV - By default, Confippet loads
development config files after
loading
default. Set this environment variable to change to a different
deployment, such as
production.
NODE_APP_INSTANCE - If your app is deployed to multiple instances, you can
set this to load instance-specific configurations.
AUTO_LOAD_CONFIG_PROCESS_OFF - By default, after composing the config from
all sources, Confippet will use processConfig to process
templates. You can set this environment variable to
disable template processing.
NODE_CONFIG - You can set this to a valid JSON string and Confippet will
parse it to override the configuration.
CONFIPPET* - Any environment variables that starts with
CONFIPPET will be
parsed as JSON strings to override the configuration.
Values in your config files can be templates, which will be resolved with a preset context. See processConfig for more information about how to use config value templates.
If you have a Node.js module that has its own configurations based on
environment variables, like
NODE_ENV, you can use Confippet to load config
files for your module.
The example below will use the default compose options to compose
configurations from the directory
config under the script's directory
(
__dirname).
const Confippet = require("electrode-confippet");
const options = {
dirs: [Path.join(__dirname, "config")],
warnMissing: false,
context: {
deployment: process.env.NODE_ENV
}
};
const defaults = {
foo: "bar"
};
const config = Confippet.loadConfig(options, defaults /* refresh: true */);
The composeConfig feature supports a fully customizable and extendable config structure. Even Confippet's own preset config structure can be extended, since it's composed using the same feature.
If you want to use the preset config, but add an extension handler or insert a source, you can turn off auto loading, and load it yourself with your own options.
NOTE: This has to happen before any other file accesses
Confippet.config. You should do this in your startup
index.jsfile.
For example:
process.env.AUTO_LOAD_CONFIG_OFF = true;
const JSON5 = require("json5");
const fs = require("fs");
const Confippet = require("electrode-confippet");
const config = Confippet.config;
const extHandlers = Confippet.extHandlers;
extHandlers.json5 = (fullF) => JSON5.parse(fs.readFileSync(fullF, "utf8"));
Confippet.presetConfig.load(config, {
extSearch: ["json", "json5", "yaml", "js"],
extHandlers,
providers: {
customConfig: {
name: "{{env.CUSTOM_CONFIG_SOURCE}}",
order: 300,
type: Confippet.providerTypes.required
}
}
});
The above compose option adds a new provider that looks for a file named by the
environment variable
CUSTOM_CONFIG_SOURCE and will be loaded after all default
sources are loaded (controlled by
order).
It also adds a new extension handler,
json5, to be loaded after
json.
To further understand the
_$ and the
compose options, please see the
documentation for store, composeConfig, and processConfig.
