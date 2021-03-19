NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED
This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.
We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.
We recommend you take the following action:
For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.
If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.
Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.
The
bolt repository is home of multiple packages that belong to the bolt suite of tools. This helps keep versioning consistent and makes working on the packages themselves much easier than having them each in separate repositories.
bolt suite
packages/bolt is the meta-task runner's core, which includes
webpack,
eslint,
karma,
mocha and
chai.
packages/bolt-cli is the thin globally installed CLI runner that allows a developer to run
bolt commands by providing access to the project's locally installed
bolt instance.
packages/bolt-standard-flux is a
bolt-standard configuration set for apps, which deviates slightly from a component library configuration set.
packages/bolt-standard-component-lib is a work in progress and an attempt to abstract what's unique about component libraries out into their own
bolt-standard configuration set, rather than having them live in the
bolt package.
The development environment requires
make, so it's limited to *nix systems
When starting development, clone down the repository:
$ git clone git@github.com:walmartreact/bolt.git && cd bolt
Once you're in the
bolt directory, you can run:
$ make bootstrap
bootstrap will:
npm install at the root level of the project
npm install for all
packages
packages using
npm link
Now you're ready to start developing
bolt packages.
Once you've bootstrapped the project and you want to start developing, the most sane way to do so is to run:
$ make watch
Running this command will watch all packages for changes and run them through
babel so any projects that are using
bolt will automatically be able to use the features you're developing within the
packages.
If you have rights to publish any of these
packages, the correct way to
publish is to run:
$ make publish
This will:
One of the great advantages to publishing this way is that all versions are consistent with the version they should be published for based on what
bolt itself is at, so it makes it a lot easier to keep versioning more consistent and easier to infer for users.