This repository has been archived and is not supported.

NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED

This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.

We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.

Actions you can take

We recommend you take the following action:

Review any configuration files used for build automation and make appropriate updates to remove or replace this project

Notify other members of your team and/or organization of this change

Notify your security team to help you evaluate alternative options

Forking and transition of ownership

For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.

If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.

Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.

React Native Cropping Components

bolt [DEPRECATED REPO]

Packages

The bolt repository is home of multiple packages that belong to the bolt suite of tools. This helps keep versioning consistent and makes working on the packages themselves much easier than having them each in separate repositories.

bolt suite

packages/bolt is the meta-task runner's core, which includes webpack , eslint , karma , mocha and chai .

packages/bolt-cli is the thin globally installed CLI runner that allows a developer to run bolt commands by providing access to the project's locally installed bolt instance.

packages/bolt-standard-flux is a bolt-standard configuration set for apps, which deviates slightly from a component library configuration set.

packages/bolt-standard-component-lib is a work in progress and an attempt to abstract what's unique about component libraries out into their own bolt-standard configuration set, rather than having them live in the bolt package.

Contributing

Development

The development environment requires make , so it's limited to *nix systems

When starting development, clone down the repository:

git clone git@github.com:walmartreact/bolt.git && cd bolt

bootstrapping

Once you're in the bolt directory, you can run:

make bootstrap

bootstrap will:

run an npm install at the root level of the project

at the root level of the project iteratively npm install for all packages

for all iteratively create links for all packages using npm link

Now you're ready to start developing bolt packages.

watch

Once you've bootstrapped the project and you want to start developing, the most sane way to do so is to run:

make watch

Running this command will watch all packages for changes and run them through babel so any projects that are using bolt will automatically be able to use the features you're developing within the packages .

publishing

If you have rights to publish any of these packages , the correct way to publish is to run:

make publish

This will:

ask you for the type of version change you're looking to make

look for any changes to your project from the previous version and update the version

publish the packages to npm