electrode-bolt

by walmartlabs
1.0.12 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] an opinionated meta task runner for components.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

50

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NOTICE:

This repository has been archived and is not supported.

No Maintenance Intended

NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED

This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.

We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.

Actions you can take

We recommend you take the following action:

  • Review any configuration files used for build automation and make appropriate updates to remove or replace this project
  • Notify other members of your team and/or organization of this change
  • Notify your security team to help you evaluate alternative options

Forking and transition of ownership

For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.

If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.

Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.

React Native Cropping Components

bolt [DEPRECATED REPO]

Packages

The bolt repository is home of multiple packages that belong to the bolt suite of tools. This helps keep versioning consistent and makes working on the packages themselves much easier than having them each in separate repositories.

bolt suite

packages/bolt is the meta-task runner's core, which includes webpack, eslint, karma, mocha and chai.

packages/bolt-cli is the thin globally installed CLI runner that allows a developer to run bolt commands by providing access to the project's locally installed bolt instance.

packages/bolt-standard-flux is a bolt-standard configuration set for apps, which deviates slightly from a component library configuration set.

packages/bolt-standard-component-lib is a work in progress and an attempt to abstract what's unique about component libraries out into their own bolt-standard configuration set, rather than having them live in the bolt package.

Contributing

Development

The development environment requires make, so it's limited to *nix systems

When starting development, clone down the repository:

$ git clone git@github.com:walmartreact/bolt.git && cd bolt

bootstrapping

Once you're in the bolt directory, you can run:

$ make bootstrap

bootstrap will:

  • run an npm install at the root level of the project
  • iteratively npm install for all packages
  • iteratively create links for all packages using npm link

Now you're ready to start developing bolt packages.

watch

Once you've bootstrapped the project and you want to start developing, the most sane way to do so is to run:

$ make watch

Running this command will watch all packages for changes and run them through babel so any projects that are using bolt will automatically be able to use the features you're developing within the packages.

publishing

If you have rights to publish any of these packages, the correct way to publish is to run:

$ make publish

This will:

  • ask you for the type of version change you're looking to make
  • look for any changes to your project from the previous version and update the version
  • publish the packages to npm

One of the great advantages to publishing this way is that all versions are consistent with the version they should be published for based on what bolt itself is at, so it makes it a lot easier to keep versioning more consistent and easier to infer for users.

