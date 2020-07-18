A Walmart Labs flavored NodeJS Module archetype.
Within your project, run:
$ npm install --save-dev electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev
Add a
xclap.js with the following code:
require("electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev")();
You need to install
xclap-cli globally for the
clap command to invoke the build tasks:
$ npm install -g xclap-cli
Run
clap to see a list of tasks.
This archetype assumes a directory structure as follows:
.gitignore
package.json
lib/
index.js
test/
spec/**
*.spec.js
Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.