electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev

by electrode-io
3.0.3 (see all)

A WalmartLabs flavored NodeJS Module archetype

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Archetype: NodeJS Module (Development)

A Walmart Labs flavored NodeJS Module archetype.

Installation

Within your project, run:

$ npm install --save-dev electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev

Add a xclap.js with the following code:

require("electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev")();

You need to install xclap-cli globally for the clap command to invoke the build tasks:

$ npm install -g xclap-cli

Run clap to see a list of tasks.

Project Structure

This archetype assumes a directory structure as follows:

.gitignore
package.json

lib/
  index.js

test/
  spec/**
    *.spec.js

Built with ❤️ by Team Electrode @WalmartLabs.

