Archetype: NodeJS Module (Development)

A Walmart Labs flavored NodeJS Module archetype.

Installation

Within your project, run:

$ npm install --save-dev electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev

Add a xclap.js with the following code:

require ( "electrode-archetype-njs-module-dev" )();

You need to install xclap-cli globally for the clap command to invoke the build tasks:

$ npm install -g xclap-cli

Run clap to see a list of tasks.

Project Structure

This archetype assumes a directory structure as follows:

.gitignore package .json lib/ index .js test/ spec

